Sports
D’Tigress Savours 3rd Straight Title, Eyes Strong Future
Nigeria captain, Adaora Elonu, is eyeing a strong future after D’Tigress became only the second side to win three African women’s basketball titles in a row when beating Mali 70-59 on Sunday in Yaounde, Cameroon.
The Nigerians join Senegal in achieving the feat, with the record 11-time champions having won four straight championships between 1974 and 1981.
More than justifying their status as Africa’s highest-ranked side, D’Tigress led 22-11 after the first quarter and never looked back, with the Malians closing the gap in the final quarter by when it was too little too late.
“If we continue our development, invest in our teams and youth division, and take control of that, we can be strong for the next two, 10, 50 years,” rallied Elonu.
Elonu, whose 12 points in the final were accompanied by 13 from Ezinne Kalu and 15 from Victoria Macaulay, was delighted with the way in which her team won a fifth title for Nigeria.
“The things I stressed to the team most was we have to play together, as a team,” she said. “We have great leaders on the team, we get our message across.
“You can’t win MVP (Most Valuable Player) without your team and my team was a big part of that award. Sharing the ball and moving without the ball, none of that looks good if your team-mates don’t look good.”
Mali’s search for a first title since 2007, and only second overall, goes on but they can reflect on an impressive display in Cameroon.
Not only did they go one better than their third-place finishes of both 2017 and 2019, but they also managed to put a damning report detailing ‘institutionalised sexual abuse’ in the Malian women’s game to one side.
Commissioned by world governing body, FIBA, the report spoke of ‘decades’ of abuse suffered by some female players, which Mali’s federation – seven of whose members are now suspended – was adjudged to have covered up.
Like champions, Nigeria, Mali, who last reached the final in 2009, will now enter a qualifying tournament involving 14 other teams next February in a bid to reach next year’s Women’s Basketball World Cup in Australia.
Earlier on Sunday, hosts, Cameroon took bronze after beating Senegal 53-49 in the third-place play-off.
Sports
Rangers Eager To Sign More Players
Rangers General Manager, Davidson Owumi, said the club will sign more players, before start of the new season.
Rangers International FC, is one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market, and they have concluded the signing of nine new players.
They have already secured the signature of David Chimezie, Olawole Stephen from Dakkada; Emeka Obiora from El-Kanemi Warriors; Ikechukwu Julius from Gateway FC, Samuel Pam also joined from a Latvian club side.
Philip Ogwuche joined from Jigawa Golden Stars, while Moses Effiong and Akintunde Oloyode joined from Plateau United and MFM FC.
Rangers also retained nineteen players from last season, but Owumi said, they are still in the market for more business.
“We have done what is needed to keep our club on the right path to challenge effectively for a double at the end of the 2021/2022season.
“Management and the committee in charge of recruitment did its best to get the players requested by the technical crew and it’s our hope to get more before the start of the season, to place the club in a position to challenge for the league and Aiteo cup double,” he said.
Sports
D’Tigress Lifts Fifth Afrobasket Title
Anayo Iwuala was voted man of the match in the Tunisian Super Cup encounter between his Club Esperance and CS Sfaxien on Saturday.
The Super Eagles winger scored the winning goal to hand the Tunisian Cup in a pausalting game.
He raced to a pass from his teammate and smashed a low drive into the left bottom corner beyond the goalkeeper.
Iwuala, has now won his first career title since turning professional, few years ago.
Anayo started his professional career with Delta Force, before moving to eight time Nigerian Champions, Enyimba of Aba.
He joined Espérance in a €500,000 deal from the People’s Elephants back in July 2021.
Sports
DA-F Basketball Foundation Gives Out School Materials
The DA-F Basketball Foundation has organised a programme tagged ‘Back to School; where different writing materials such as pens, books, math-set, pencils and others were given to nursery and basic pupils.
Speaking at the event in Port Harcourt, at the weekend, the founder of DA-F Basketball Foundation, who is also the U16 National Team Coach, Fubara Onyanabo, said the idea behind it was to let the children know the importance of education.
According to him, if any child wants to play basketball in his foundation, they must go to school, adding that this has been the policy to balance basketball and education.
“In this foundation, education is very important to us, if you must play basketball, you must be educated to balance basketball.
“The educational materials we just distributed are to assist and encourage our children in education in our little way,” Onyanabo said.
Some children that received the school materials, expressed appreciation to the coach for such a gesture.
Also, parents of the children that benefitted from the school materials who spoke to Tidesports thanked the coach and prayed for God to keep and protect him.
They further appealed to well meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to emulate him.
