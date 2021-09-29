Delta Ex-Agitators Unite, Sue For Peace

The Ex-Agitators of Urhobo and Isoko extractions in Delta State have united to form a common front in the interest of all members of Phase 1, 2, and 3 under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) of the Federal Government with the aim of enlarging the frontier of members and the betterment of the Niger Delta region.

The group, whch gathered in Ughelli, the traditional headquarters of Urhobo nation for a brainstorming session over the weekend, among other far-reaching decisions, sued for peace among members noting that only a united body like they have formed can achieve goals of attracting development and human growth to the Delta region.

Members were drawn from among what the organisers described as dogged ex-agitators who had remained tenacious in their onerous desire for a better region and people.

The group inaugurated new executive members to steer its affairs in their drive for freedom and emancipation of the region and also to bring pressure to bear on both the PAP and members to activate the phase three ex-agitators to make members more formidably vibrant in the system of things.

Pointedly, the group decried what it called neglect of the Phase Three Group in both the politics and administration of the Amnesty Programme and called for unity of purpose and togetherness by closing ranks to work and achieve glory together as a family.

During the parley, different speakers had raised issues touching on the neglect and undercurrent bordering on rumour-mongering, backbiting, and morbid gossip which it noted had impeded progress among Phase 3 ex-warriors, but resolutely, all agreed to work together to change the trend of things for the best interest of members.

Recognition for ex-agitators, the Urhobo and Isoko group has been lopsided as it vowed to reinforce cohesiveness among former warriors of both extractions across divides to balance and whittle down ethnic dominance of those who see amnesty programme as their exclusive preserve, adding that the programme is for all and recognition should be even across divides.

The keynote speaker at the event, Eshanekpe Israel, who was appointed the Chairman to the Board of Trustees, BoT of the group emphasised the need for Phase 3 ex-agitators to keep and maintain peaceful disposition at all times, as he vowed to double his efforts at repositioning and setting the group on the path of progress, capable of thrusting it to the limelight and ensure that members were developed into imbibing better understanding of who they are and thereby cut down on misdemeanours of errant members across phases particularly Phase 3.

Members of the inaugurated executive are: Eshanekpe Israel as BoT Chairman; Figbele Joseph as Chairman; Solo Adu, Vice Chairman; Idiami, Special Adviser and Abraham Ekokotu emerged as Secretary.

While Eddy emerged as the Public Relations Officer 2; Moses (Mobilisation Officer; Collins Arigo is the Spokesman; Keleye Monday emerged as the Treasurer just as Onos Diyo was appointed the Financial Secretary.

Other officers that were filled included: the Public Relations Officer 1 with Kingsley Agas; Julius Omoyibo emerged Assistant Secretary; Odjokpa Jacob (Social Organiser); Gen. Raymond is the Protocol Officer while Okogbe Edwin is an Ex-Officio member; Comr. Austine Omokpe is the Media Officer and Fada Fada emerged as the Special Adviser.

Other ex-agitators at the event are Charles Akatakpo, Okoro Godwin, Festus Ogolo, Daniel America, Obus Johnson, Onoriode Diyo, One Law Lucky and Bright Ejiro Okpako.

Also in attendance were; Okogbe Edwin a.k.a Ibori; Awareness Olurehe; Feco Philip; Steve Bawharhe and Esedede Israel Orievwen.