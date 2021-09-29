Niger Delta
Delta Ex-Agitators Unite, Sue For Peace
The Ex-Agitators of Urhobo and Isoko extractions in Delta State have united to form a common front in the interest of all members of Phase 1, 2, and 3 under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) of the Federal Government with the aim of enlarging the frontier of members and the betterment of the Niger Delta region.
The group, whch gathered in Ughelli, the traditional headquarters of Urhobo nation for a brainstorming session over the weekend, among other far-reaching decisions, sued for peace among members noting that only a united body like they have formed can achieve goals of attracting development and human growth to the Delta region.
Members were drawn from among what the organisers described as dogged ex-agitators who had remained tenacious in their onerous desire for a better region and people.
The group inaugurated new executive members to steer its affairs in their drive for freedom and emancipation of the region and also to bring pressure to bear on both the PAP and members to activate the phase three ex-agitators to make members more formidably vibrant in the system of things.
Pointedly, the group decried what it called neglect of the Phase Three Group in both the politics and administration of the Amnesty Programme and called for unity of purpose and togetherness by closing ranks to work and achieve glory together as a family.
During the parley, different speakers had raised issues touching on the neglect and undercurrent bordering on rumour-mongering, backbiting, and morbid gossip which it noted had impeded progress among Phase 3 ex-warriors, but resolutely, all agreed to work together to change the trend of things for the best interest of members.
Recognition for ex-agitators, the Urhobo and Isoko group has been lopsided as it vowed to reinforce cohesiveness among former warriors of both extractions across divides to balance and whittle down ethnic dominance of those who see amnesty programme as their exclusive preserve, adding that the programme is for all and recognition should be even across divides.
The keynote speaker at the event, Eshanekpe Israel, who was appointed the Chairman to the Board of Trustees, BoT of the group emphasised the need for Phase 3 ex-agitators to keep and maintain peaceful disposition at all times, as he vowed to double his efforts at repositioning and setting the group on the path of progress, capable of thrusting it to the limelight and ensure that members were developed into imbibing better understanding of who they are and thereby cut down on misdemeanours of errant members across phases particularly Phase 3.
Members of the inaugurated executive are: Eshanekpe Israel as BoT Chairman; Figbele Joseph as Chairman; Solo Adu, Vice Chairman; Idiami, Special Adviser and Abraham Ekokotu emerged as Secretary.
While Eddy emerged as the Public Relations Officer 2; Moses (Mobilisation Officer; Collins Arigo is the Spokesman; Keleye Monday emerged as the Treasurer just as Onos Diyo was appointed the Financial Secretary.
Other officers that were filled included: the Public Relations Officer 1 with Kingsley Agas; Julius Omoyibo emerged Assistant Secretary; Odjokpa Jacob (Social Organiser); Gen. Raymond is the Protocol Officer while Okogbe Edwin is an Ex-Officio member; Comr. Austine Omokpe is the Media Officer and Fada Fada emerged as the Special Adviser.
Other ex-agitators at the event are Charles Akatakpo, Okoro Godwin, Festus Ogolo, Daniel America, Obus Johnson, Onoriode Diyo, One Law Lucky and Bright Ejiro Okpako.
Also in attendance were; Okogbe Edwin a.k.a Ibori; Awareness Olurehe; Feco Philip; Steve Bawharhe and Esedede Israel Orievwen.
Niger Delta
Police Confirm Kidnap Of Councillor
Police yesterday confirmed the kidnap of councillor representing Ward 6 Central in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Samuel Ben.
Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Eket.
He said that the victim was kidnapped at his fuel station premises on Saturday, September 25 at about 8p.m.
Macdon described the incident as “very unfortunate and unacceptable’’, saying that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered an investigation into the incident.
“Yes, we have received preliminary report about the incident and we are working on it.
“As I speak, a discreet investigation is ongoing, so I cannot deny the fact that we have that information at hand.
“A lot is being done already and in no distant time, I think he will be freed.
“I don’t want to pre-empt the outcome of the investigation and efforts made by the police to ensure the victim was freed,’’ Macdon said.
Macdon added that the police would ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.
Also speaking, a family source, who requested anonymity, said the councillor was kidnapped when he was taking stock of business at his fuel station.
“The wife and the councillor came to take stock of the account and to take some money home when the incident happened,’’ he said.
The source said, the councillor took money to his car, while the wife was locking the office door.
“As this was happening, the gunmen entered the fuel station and abducted the councillor,’’ the family source said.
Recall that the Assistant Inspector –General of Police, Zone 6, Usman Gonna, on September 17, ordered the police in Akwa Ibom to investigate the abduction of two prominent sons of the state.
The prominent sons of the state who are still in custody of the abductors are Sen. Nelson Effiong and Dr Nsidibe Umana.
Both were kidnapped in Akwa Ibom on September 5 and September 7 respectively.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Eulogises Abacha
Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri, has expressed appreciation to the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, over the creation of the State 25 years ago on October 1, 1996.
Diri said the people of his homogeneous Ijaw State remained grateful to the late leader for that singular decision, regardless of factors that could have hindered the state’s creation.
He stated this during a thanksgiving service on Nigeria’s 61st independence and Bayelsa’s 25th anniversary at the King of Glory Chapel in Government House, Yenagoa, according to a statement by his media aide, Daniel Alabrah, on Monday.
In eulogising Abacha, the Governor noted that the late Head of State remained a hero to people of the state and indeed the Ijaw nation.
He said: “Let me use this medium to thank one man. He may not be popular in Nigeria but to me and all of us Bayelsans, we see him as a great man, a hero. The man who by the stroke of the pen signed the creation of Bayelsa State. I am talking about the late General Sani Abacha.
“We acknowledge him as a state and people. By his singular assent, he created this state with just eight local government areas, which was less than the constitutional requirements.”
Speaking on Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary, he called on the Federal Government to ensure justice and equity in the distribution of resources in the country.
Diri expressed dissatisfaction with the present lopsided federal structure where the federal government takes resources from states and decides what is given to each state at the end of every month.
Niger Delta
NSCDC Boss Condemns Rivalry, Sues For Synergy Among Agencies
The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, has called for collaboration and partnership among all security agencies in order to overcome all forms of insecurity confronting the nation.
A press statement made available to newsmen by the Corps’ Director of Public Relations (DCC), Olusola Odumosu, quoted Dr. Audi as saying: “To overcome the recent quagmire confronting the nation’s security architecture, there is need for all security agencies to come together and work assiduously to achieve a common goal”.
According to the statement, the Commandant General, who featured on a panel discussion on “Nigeria’s security and law enforcement agencies and the challenges of policy and programmed implementation” organised for the participants of Senior Executive Course 43, 2021, at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos, reiterated that role conflict was a major bane of cohesion among security operatives and also one of the causes of failure to nip in the bud various crises rocking the country.
”We must not sit down and watch some doom and gloom merchants, who denigrate their own country to put clogs in the wheels of peace and progress of our dear country, Nigeria”, he said.
He further stressed that security agencies need each other to perform creditably in this onerous task of ensuring internal security, therefore, there is need for renewed synergy, cooperation and collaboration to tackle the inherent insecurity challenges because no service has a monopoly of any strategy and we must go back to the basics and meet at the drawing board to speak with one voice, if we must win this asymmetric war.
According to Audi, “even though there is interdependency, every agency has a clear-cut mandate and we all know our limitations, there is no need for the rift or unhealthy rivalry we are experiencing today which is causing us lots of drawback. We should all look at the bigger picture which is national security, in order to put Nigeria back on track and share information and intelligence to solve our security problems”, he was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, the Corps helmsman maintained that NSCDC can boast of well over twenty thousand (20,000) graduates and about forty-seven (47) PhD holders in the service as at today. He went further to intimate that the Corps personnel have undergone different composition of trainings by virtually all security agencies in the country and this gives it a comparative advantage of versatility and competence to intellectually and strategically collaborate with any agency of government genuinely interested in the growth and development of Nigeria.
He appealed to the Federal Government and the National Assembly to come up with a robust policy that will create an enabling environment for security operatives to function effectively, lessen their burdens and improve their welfare as this will serve as a catalyst for the operatives to put in their best and perform effectively.
