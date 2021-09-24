Rivers
EFCC Grills Suspected Oil Thieves
Twenty- five suspected oil thieves handed over to the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), by the Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base, Bonny Island, in the State, are being quizzed for alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering
The suspects were handed over to the EFCC, alongside two vessels: MT Bright Hope and MV Johanna II on Wednesday, in Bonny Island, in the State.
Twelve of the suspects were arrested on board MV Johanna II on July 14, 2021 around IMA Oil Terminal, Bonny Island, while the remaining thirteen suspects were arrested on board MT Bright Hope on September 10, 2021 offshore Bonny Island. MV was flying a Togolese flag and one of the suspects arrested with the vessel is a Ghanaian
The suspects are Kenneth Ekpo and Moses Baron: captains of the two vessels. Others are Lucky Onome; Edmund Asari Joseph; Asuquo Okon; Itoro Effiong; Sunday Obonla; Melcm Agobiam; Imoh Timothy; Godfriend Bartheolomew, Promise Emmanuel and Patrick Oliseneku.
The rest are Matthew Osoro; Unyime Ekanem; Eddy Apeli; Gift Elenei; Benimo Paebi; Eddy Uhomanbhi; Ahmmed Onikosi; Ebibotei Mesihach; Victor Abedingo; Isaac Awa, Innocent Tymon, Obi David and Jude Ogbejele
Naval Handing Over Officer, Captain R. T. Oladejo said the suspects and vessels were arrested by the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Gondola in an anti- bunkering operation.
According to him, MT Bright Hope was loaded with 1,371,256 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and 62,431 litres of suspected illegally- refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). MT Johanna, on the other hand, was loaded with 394,00 litres of product suspected to be AGO.
“Today, we are handing over the vessels and twenty five crew members to the EFCC for proper investigation”, he said.
Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, ASE Arasah Shaka took over the suspects and the vessels on behalf of the EFCC.
He commended the Navy for its synergy with the EFCC and tireless efforts and commitment towards ridding the country of illegal oil activities.
He also assured that further investigations would be done and the culpable suspects charged to court accordingly.
Rivers
Incest Cases Worry FIDA
International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in the State, has raised an alarm over the increase of incest in the State.
The Acting Chairman of FIDA in the State, Nnenna Igbokwe told newsmen that the organisation discovered this during their sensitisation programme about the VAAP Law.
Igbokwe said at least three of the incest cases are before court of competent jurisdiction.
The Acting FIDA Chairman also said that the accused especially, fathers use threat to silence cases of incest in their family.
She however, advised security agencies to do due diligence in their investigation of the incest matters.
Rivers
Banigo Receives MWAN’s President-Elect
The State Deputy Governor and foundation member of Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has received the new MWAN’s, National President-elect, Prof. Rosemary Ogu.
The Deputy Governor received Prof Ogu in her office at Government House, Port Harcourt, and congratulated the team on the victory.
She also presented gifts to the National President-elect.
Earlier, the 22nd National President-elect of Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Prof Romary Ogu had promised to work hard to take the association to enviable heights.
In another development, the State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has also received her 22nd MWAN Biennial Conference registration materials from Dr Vetty Agala, the President of MWAN in the State
The Tide reports that the State delegation included MWAN’s, Rivers State Founder/Initiator, Dr Bernadette Korubo, a life member of the association, Dr Nnesochi Offor who is also another life member, past President of the State, past National Treasurer and MWAN mentor 2021.
Other delegates led by the State President, Dr Vetty Agala were Dr Obelebra Adebiyi, immediate past State Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association and past President, MWAN, Rivers State, Dr Ibimonye Porbeni, the immediate past MWAN President in the State and Dr Ireju Ajie, the Secretary of MWAN in the State.
The State branch of MWAN will be hosting the 23rd biennial conference in September, 2023.
Rivers
LG Boss Orders Fresh Election Processes In Community
As the build up to the Krakrama Youths Association’s election gathers momentum, the Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Hon. Onengiyeofori George, has sued for peace amongst parties.
The Tide learnt that security intelligence from the Krakrama community revealed that rancour and crisis were looming as a result of the forthcoming youth election in the community thus, if treated with levity may degenerate into a crisis situation in the community.
Sequel to the impending fracas allegedly caused by the pre-election irregularities, the Asari- Toru Local Government Area boss in line with his constitutional duty of maintaining peace and order as the Chief Security Officer in the Local Government Area has ordered for a fresh start of the process.
Speaking in a meeting with the Amanyanabo of Krakrama Community, King Iwari Gibson Bala, the CDC Chairman, Comrade Victor Membere and the outgoing Youth President of Krakrama Youth Association, Comrade Ikalaso Tomitamunoa, the Council boss ordered for the nullification of the Electoral Commitee appointed by the outgoing executives of the Krakrama Youth Association.
He further asked the Amanyanabo of Krakrama Community to liaise with the relevant stakeholders to appoint a credible, neutral and acceptable Electoral Committee that will oversee the elections.
Moreover, the Council Chairman directed that the aspirants who had purchased forms already still stand as status quo still remains.
For fairness, the new Electoral Committee to be appointed has been directed to give one week of grace to aspirants for continuous sale of forms.
By: Theresa Frederick & Wokoma Emmanuel
Trending
- News4 days ago
Shell Recommits To Research, Dev In Nigeria
- Sports4 days ago
Championship: Muaythai Federation Appeals For Support
- Sports4 days ago
Infantino Reveals How Nigeria Can Host FIFA Competitions
- Sports4 days ago
Why NFF Must Offset Rohr’s Salaries, Bonuses – Aikhomogbe
- Sports4 days ago
Ogunsakin, Mubarak Hit Finals At Sapetro Futures Tennis
- Sports4 days ago
Coordinator Okays Youth Basketball Festival
- Sports4 days ago
Udi Wants Ex-S’Eagles To Coach NPFL Teams
- Politics4 days ago
Presidency Lists Beneficiaries Of External Borrowing Plan