Court To Deliver Judgment In Deposed Emir Sanusi’s Suit Nov 30

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will sanction any fleet operator found sabotaging the implementation of the Speed Limit Device.

Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi said this during the 2021 annual safety managers retreat yesterday in Abuja.

The retreat aimed at sensitising safety managers on the implementation of the Road Transport Safety Standardisation Scheme to attain best practices in fleet operations.

The theme of the retreat is: “Assessment of Speed Limit Device Implementation in Nigeria: Prospects and Challenges”.

Oyeyemi, represented by Deputy Corps Marshal, Motor Vehicle operations, Mr Hyginus Foumsuk, said that the corps would also sanction Speed Limit Device vendors identified for complicity.

The corps marshal expressed concern on the spate of road accidents and needless loss of lives, especially involving fleet operators.

“These, according to many experts investigations, could have been avoided if the concerned safety managers had been responsive in their duties,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that recent findings by the corps have also revealed a low level of compliance on the installation of Speed Limit Device and associated sharp practices among some fleet operators.

He noted that these practices included tampering with Speed Limit Device and connivance with vendors to deceive enforcement operatives.

This, he said, was with compliance certificates without actual installation of the device, calibration above the approved speed limits and others.

According to him, these shall no longer be tolerated as the corps will not hesitate to sanction violators henceforth.

Oyeyemi urged relevant stakeholders to address the decline on the proper vehicle maintenance as well as implementation of the passenger manifest by fleet operators and the drivers’ recruitment policy.

“We all know the essence of the passenger manifest and the significance of its proper implementation. You are therefore urged to take these issues seriously in the interest of safety.

“Passenger manifest is considered pivotal, thus its enforcement should continue along other traffic offences to compel the needed compliance. It is therefore pertinent that strict adherence to the existing policies be sustained,” he said.

“There is need for fleet operators to introduce improved practices to ensure the safety and comfort of their passengers in compliance with traffic regulations.

The Director-General, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Mr Babatunde Irukera, commended the efforts of the corps on road safety.

Irukera noted that injury and fatality on the road were caused by speed, describing speed as a catalyst, aggravator and mitigator.

He urged motorists to take cognisance look into installing Speed Limit Device to avoid road traffic crashes and save lives and property.

He, however, assured FRSC of the commission’s support to punish violators, saying that excessive speed attracts a penalty.