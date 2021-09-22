News
Expose Terrorism Sponsors, PDP Dares Buhari, APC
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said the refusal by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency to expose sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria, vindicates its position that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has been providing official cover for terrorists and bandits pillaging the nation.
The party was reacting to a comment credited to the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, where he said that Presidency was not interested in naming and shaming terrorism sponsors, whose names were allegedly sent to the Federal Government by the Government of the United Arab Emirates.
In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP held that, “the decision of the APC-led government to cover the identity of sponsors of mindless mass killings, maiming, raping, kidnapping of our compatriots as well as the endless violent marauding of our communities under the APC watch, validates our stand that such individuals have connections with the APC.”
The statement further read, “This unpatriotic stance by the Buhari Presidency raises serious national anxieties of high-level complicity in the administration and further explains the reported compromising of our security system in the escalated killings and acts of terrorism in our country in the last six years under the APC.
“Nigerians can see why the APC-led administration has failed to take decisive steps to tackle terrorism, why it prefers to negotiate with terrorists and even makes case for them, instead of apprehending and prosecuting them, as witnessed in the beheading of rice farmers in Borno State.
“The PDP had always alerted of a connection between the APC and terrorists ravaging various parts of our nation and how the APC, as a party, had always failed to forcefully condemn acts of terrorism in our country.
“APC has failed to account for the bandits, thugs and hoodlums it imported from neighbouring countries to unleash violence on Nigerians and muscle the 2019 elections.
“If the APC and its administration have nothing to cover, our party challenges them to immediately publish the names of the sponsors of terrorism given to it by the UAE, instead of this vexatious desperation to provide official cover for them.”
Rivers Begins Administration Of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses
A statement by the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, last Monday, said that individuals 18 years and above who have been vaccinated with two doses of either AstraZeneca or Moderna or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccines were eligible for the booster jab.
“An individual is eligible for a booster dose from six months after AstraZeneca or Moderna 2nd dose; and two months after a single J&J vaccine dose.
“The booster doses further enhance protection against moderate to severe disease from all variants of the COVID-19 virus and prolong immunity to the disease”, the statement said.
According to the board, “Booster doses will be available at the following locations in Rivers State from December 27, 2021- the Government House Clinic, Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board (RSPHCMB), Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Obio Cottage Hospital, Military Hospital, all local government area Headquarters.
“COVID-19 vaccines are effective, safe and free of charge.
“For more enquiries please call 09057106835”, the statement added.
By: Nelson Chukwudi
‘Amaechi Wrong On Money Left Behind By Jonathan’
Amaechi had made the statement when he appeared on Channels Television’s programme titled, ‘Hard Copy’.
He said, “As former chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), I was told by the security in a meeting chaired by the former President, including the former minister of finance, that at every point in time, the government must leave money behind in case Nigeria goes to war that would last for six months. By the time we came, they didn’t leave money behind that could last us for three weeks. And I was speaking at that time as the chairman of the governors’ forum.”
Reacting, Chidoka, who served as a minister under Jonathan said, Amaechi’s comment was “rather unfortunate and not supported by facts readily available in the public domain.”
He said this in a statement titled ‘Gov. Amaechi’s Statement on 2015 Foreign Reserve: Setting the Records Straight.’
Chidoka said, “As a member of the Federal Executive Council that handed over to the current administration, I am disturbed that this urban myth of “empty treasury” is still the subject of conversation by a senior government member.
“Also, I am confused about what the honourable minister means when he says, ‘By the time we came in’, as he was not appointed minister until six months after the May 29 handover. Since he was not a minister on the handover date, it may be pertinent to present him with the facts again.
“On May 29, 2015, President Buhari inherited a foreign reserve of $28.6billion, according to official data still present on the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as well as $5.6billion Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited dividends. Also, a 2015 budget of over N4trillion was handed over to the incoming administration by the outgoing Jonathan government.
“Furthermore, the Jonathan administration left a total of $2.2billion in the Excess Crude Account on May 29, 2015. (as verified by the Ministry of Finance both by the immediate past minister and the incumbent).
“To further create context, I would like the Minister of Transport to note the country’s economic indices after 1,849 days of President Jonathan’s Presidency from May 6, 2010, the date he took over from President Umaru Yar’Adua to the handover date of May 29, 2015.
“On May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari inherited an economy that, by the testimony of the World Investment Report, prepared by the Geneva-based United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), was the number one destination for foreign direct investment in Africa. In the five years of President Jonathan, Foreign Direct Investment stood at about $35.25billion. You can compare this to the $11.55billion Foreign Direct Investment received from 2016 to 2020.
“The Jonathan administration handed over a $550billion economy (largest in Africa and 26th globally) and a diversified economy. On May 29, 2015, President Jonathan left behind an economy with a stable currency, where the Naira exchanged for N199 to $1, and Nigeria had a single-digit inflation rate. Today, after 2,406 days of the current administration, headline inflation rate hovers above 15per cent.
“Under President Jonathan, the unemployment rate stood at 7.5per cent (better than European Union) today. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), six and half years after Governor Amaechi’s government came in, unemployment is 33per cent.
“Before the government came in, Nigeria’s poverty rate was 32per cent as of May, 2015. We need not compare it against 71per cent today after 78 months of President Buhari’s administration.
“Our external debt as of May, 2015 stood at $7.3billion, the coefficient (degree of inequality) was not different from China’s as of 2015. In 343 weeks and four days of the current administration, our external debt has ballooned to $37.9billion as of September, 2021. It is important to point out that over 48per cent are bilateral and commercial loans.
“With the facts above, I am sure that the Minister of Transport will rethink his fixation on the past and focus on the clear and present danger of an economy on the path to Argentina – sovereign debt default.
“In the face of declining revenues, available public data revealed that external debt servicing gulped $1.82billion between January and September, 2021; this is 43.9per cent higher than the $1.27billion spent in the corresponding period of 2020.
“In the same period of January to September, 2021, domestic debt servicing rose to N1.74trillion from N1.53trillion recorded in the same period of 2020.
“These issues should worry the minister, coupled with unlocking the asphyxiating gridlock that Apapa Port has created in the economy.
“2,406 days after, a clear 557 days (one year, five months) more than President Jonathan governed Nigeria; this administration’s economic policies and heightened insecurity have left the country comatose.
“Minister Amaechi and the APC government should stop this perennial blame game and focus on redeeming its tattered image by signing the electoral bill passed by a Legislature it controls.”
N200m Royalty Tears Ubima Apart
Inside sources said that a group, Patriotic Youth of Ubima (PYO) has threatened to shut down the operations of the oil firm over non-implementation of the subsisting Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the community for five years.
The threat followed the company’s inability to carry out its corporate social responsibility (CSR) for over five years in Ubima.
The youths lamented that the company has failed to award scholarship and pay other entitlements due the community since it commenced operations.
The President of the Patriotic Youth of Ubima, Wisdom Chimankpa Igwe and other leaders of the community said that even with persistent harassment and intimidation, the people would not relent in agitating for their rights.
They also said that the PYU, through its lawyer, had written to the Community Development Committee (CDC) to explain to the youth and community leaders the level of implementation of the MoU, adding that they were yet to receive response from either the company or the community leadership.
The youths alleged that majority of them were roaming the streets in the community without job while the company has continued to employ people from outside the community and state.
They accused the company and community leadership of using security agencies to intimidate and harass youths agitating for their rights.
The youths claimed that the CDC had prevented them from coming together because of their alleged secret dealings with companies operating in the community.
They alleged that the CDC confirmed that out of N200million the company was due to pay the community, it has only paid N50million, which they claimed, has not been accounted for.
They regretted that the company, with the huge revenue generated from the community, has succeeded in impoverishing Ubima with no single project to boast of, and warned that the youths would, henceforth, take their destiny in their hands.
When contacted, the CDC Chairman, Barrister Mono Okono, advised the youths not to take laws into their hands, and confirmed that the CDC had received the sum of N50million out of N200million.
Okono advised the youths to apply dialogue, warning that get-rich quick syndrome was not the best way to achieve peace and development.
He said the leadership of the community was doing everything possible to resolve the lingering issues, adding that he was not part of those who signed the MoU with the company.
According to him, “the MoU had been signed before I took over the leadership of the community in 2015”, adding that the CDC has no part to play in the looming crisis.
“The CDC cannot interface with the company, rather a separate body known as MIC is the only body empowered by the MoU to interface with the company”, he said.
He also explained that the company’s financial and technical partners were in court over an internal matter, which according to him, means that one party cannot implement what is in the MoU.
Also contacted, the company’s Community Liaison Officer (CLO), Mr. Dandison Onuah, who dismissed the threats by PYU, warned that the youths cannot dictate to him or his family what happens in his land.
Onuah stated that he was one of the rightful owners of the land where the oil firm was located and carrying out its business.
According to him, “I am the rightful owner of the land, somebody who does not own anything cannot dictate to me.
“Ubima community has an organised leadership. We have Ogbakor Ubima headed by a legal practitioner. We have Community Development Committee (CDC) also headed by a legal practitioner. Those touts cannot dictate to us”, he noted.
He said the company has no obligation to listen to the PYU, describing them as non-existent trouble-makers bent on destabilising the relative peace in the community.
By: Ike Wigodo
