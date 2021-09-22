Agency Tasks Journalists On Peace Building

The Delta State House of Assembly yesterday passed a Bill for a Law Prohibiting Open Grazing, Indiscriminate Breeding, Rearing and Marketing of Livestock in Delta also known as “Anti Grazing Bill”.

The passage of the bill followed a motion for the third reading moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Ferguson Onwo, during the plenary of the Assembly in Asaba.

The motion which was unanimously adopted by the house, was seconded by the Minority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Innocent Anidi.

Earlier, the Chairman of House Committee on Special Bills, Mrs Pat Ajudua, had presented the report on the bill on the floor of the House, which was received and adopted.

Ajudua, while presenting the bill, said that inputs of stakeholders formed part of the proposed law.

She noted that the bill when signed into law would prohibit the carrying of firearms, either licensed or otherwise, by residents or individuals in the state, just as it seeks to address the arbitrary rearing and movement of livestock.

In his reaction, the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, expressed happiness over the development, saying that the people and residents of the state would be very happy that the bill was passed.

“Dear colleagues, I congratulate all of us on the passage of this very important bill.

“Today, the house has fulfilled the commitment of our dear state to the agreement reached at the South-South Governors’ meeting held here in our state capital, Asaba.

“By virtue of this bill, this house has demonstrated its resolve to protect the people of the state from the menace of clashes between herders and farmers.

“I must therefore, commend all the sponsors of this bill, for recognising that the security of lives and property of the people of the state as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) are sacrosanct,” Oborevwori said.

Oborevwori said that with the passage of the bill, well-meaning persons who seek to carry on the business of breeding, rearing and marketing of livestock should do so within the boundaries of the law.

“Also, farmers can now go about their businesses without fear of anyone grazing on their crops.

“This for sure will boost food production in the state; dear colleagues, this Bill is a right step in the right direction as our women can now go to their farmlands without fear of molestation.

“Once again, I thank you all for your untiring support as always and for your resolute commitment in the passage of people oriented bills, such as this.”