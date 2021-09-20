Education
NGO Trains Students On Oil Spills
A non-governmental organisation, Stakeholders Alliance for Corporate Accountability, SACA, has intensified efforts in training of students of Bayelsa State schools on effects of oil spillages.
The Tide learnt that as part of SACA’s campaigns against the dangers associated with spills, it kick-started and has since concluded a five-day training of pupils and students of both public and private schools in the state.
The Tide reports that the training programme tagged: ‘A 5-day child safe guarding training of C-club members from 20 schools’ had no fewer than 400 students of primary and secondary schools. Across the state in attendance.
Speaking to newsmen shortly after the exercise,Executive Director, SACA,Mr Kingsley Ozegbe described the effects of oil spill on pregnant mothers,their foetus and young children as deadly.
He noted that various studies by notable foreign and local agencies have shown that the damages incurred by oil spills on the environment and human life far outweighs the ephemeral gains associated with the multinationals operating in the Niger Delta region.
Ozegbe hinted that the NGOs quest towards having an oil spill-free Niger Delta and children safe from the hazards inherent in the event of spills had made SACA to partner the Bayelsa State Ministries of Education, Health and Environment for the purposes of fast tracking the sensitisation against oil spills.
He averred that outside SACA’s partnering the trio of the government’s ministries, they have had cause to also collaborate with the Catholic Education Board as well as the national association of proprietors of private schools,NAPPS,just as he commended an Irish Organisation (MISCEAN CARA for providing funding for the training of the students,saying this stems from its desire to put to an end the deadly effects of oil spillages in the Niger Delta.
“This training for students was necessitated by MISCEAN CARA of Ireland’s unpretentious desire to partner SACA and other well meaning bodies and individuals towards ending as well as safeguarding children from the effects of spillages”, he said.
The Education Ministry described the NGOs activities as a ‘no mean feat’, assuring that they were willing to partner the organization in carrying out its sensitization programme to greater heights within the limits of support the Ministry can give.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Education
NBTE Tasks Polytechnics On Expired Programmes Accreditation
The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has urged Polytechnics to fast track the process of accreditation for their expired programmes.
The Acting Zonal Director of the NBTE in the North Central Zone, Dr Musa Koko, made the call during a familiarisation visit to the Kogi Polytechnic, Lokoja.
Koko assured polytechnics of the NBTE’s support to ensure quality assurance at all times.
He said that the team was at the institution to strengthen partnership aimed at activating the National Skills Qualifications programmes which will further raise the standard of the Polytechnic and produce more qualified professionals in vocational and technical areas.
He said the NBTE established zonal offices across the country with the aim of enhancing quality service delivery to the closest reach of all stakeholders.
Responding, Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman, Rector of the Polytechnic, commended the NBTE for decentralising the activities of the Board for enhanced efficiency.
The rector who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Kehinde Lamidi, said the decentralisation was a demonstration of dynamic administrative prowess aimed at enhancing effective service delivery.
Usman said the Polytechnic was committed to quality service delivery to students, adding that the institution would soon be visiting NBTE for the completion of its accreditation processes.
He noted that the State Government under Gov. Yahaya Bello and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) had been playing huge roles in improving infrastructural development and aesthetic touch in the institution.
The Rector promised the Zonal Office of the Polytechnic’s readiness to comply with its directives and solicited it’s to make Technical Education more attractive to students in view of its vintage position in the nation’s development quest.
Education
MBBS Degree: RSU Increases Admission Quota To 100
Sequel to the approval of the award of degree in Medicine and Surgery in the Rivers State University (RSU), hopes have again been rekindled for candidates seeking for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree with the increase of admission quota from 50 to 100.
This followed the approval by the accreditation visit of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria on the institution’s MBBS programme alongside the accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).
Speaking at a press briefing in PortHarcourt, at the weekend, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Nlerum Okogbule said the increase in the admission quota was feasible due largely to the huge infrastructural facilities and personnel engagement facilitated by the Rivers State Government ably led by Governor Nyesom Wike.
Okogbule described the increase in admission quota as a rare feat for a new medical college and commended the state governor for the gestures in raising the college to its feet.
According to him,16 out of the 23 programmes presented to the NUC for the accreditation exercise in April this year received full accreditation with the remaining seven having interim accreditation status.
“I am happy to inform you that based on the accreditation visit of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria on our programme between 30th and 31st March, 2021, our college of Medical Science has been given approval for the training of medical students for the MBBS Programme”, Okogbule said.
The Vice Chancellor also said “the council also approved the increase of our admission quota from 50 to 100. This is a rare feat for a new medical college and it is in recognition of the enormous infrastructural facilities and personnel engagement done by the Rivers State Government under the able leadership of governor Nyesom Wike”.
Okogbule further revealed that no programme from the University was denied accreditation, adding that it scored 72.7 percent in the exercise.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Education
Monarch Charges Students On Hard Work
Students of higher institutions in Rivers State have been enjoined to work hard to be good citizens of their communities, state and the nation at large.
They have also been advised to shun all social vices inimical to the norms of the society as leaders of tomorrow.
The Amanyanabo of ancient Ele Kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, King Felix Tamunoseipiriala Okuru Apina VII gave the advice while addressing executives of Law Students Association of Nigeria, Rivers State University Chapter and Wakirike Students Union (WASU), Kenpoly, Bori in Khana Local Government Area during a courtesy visit to him at his palace to intimate him of their forthcoming end of year activities.
King Tamunoseipiriala who expressed delight with the law students said they should not be misled but focus on their chosen career, stressing that he has love for the Law profession.
He further enjoined them to always be proud of their studies so as to come out in flying colours, assuring that with qualifications, they would surely get employment despite the economic hardship in the country.
He charged them to utilise the God-given opportunities in their lives by making their parents proud for better tomorrow and also stressed the importance of education as the bedrock of any development, assuring them of his assistance to their forthcoming celebrations in their various schools.
The monarch also appealed to parents to strive in training their children and wards to become better citizens and prayed God to guide, protect, and give them wisdom and knowledge to achieve their heart desires.
Earlier, a former lawmaker of Ogu/Bolo Legislative Assembly, Hon Fiberesima Minaseichinbo and an elder in the Kingdom, Ibiye Nemieboka thanked them for their visit to the education-friendly King and philanthropist, and charged them to be good ambassadors of their parents and society by ensuring that they graduate with their mates by being consistent in their studies without allowing the schools to pass through them and wished them God’s protection.
Earlier in her speech, the chairperson of Law Students Association of Nigeria, Rivers State University Chapter, Faith Praise Ogbutara extolled the good works and philanthropic gestures of the King in his Kingdom and Rivers State in general by giving the youths a sense of belonging, adding that he is a King of high esteem that has passion for students.
The President disclosed that they are in the palace to officially invite him to their Cultural Day slated for October 16,2021 as the Royal Father of the day, pointing out that the ceremony was geared towards promoting the cultural heritage of the area.
Also, the President of WASU, Rivpoly Chapter, Comrade Victor Tamunotonye commended the monarch for the prevailing peace and development in the ancient Kingdom since he ascended the throne and prayed God to continue to give him good health, protection and wisdom to pilot the affairs of the Kingdom.
Tamunotonye thanked him for his benevolence to the students and also invited him to grace their forthcoming Students Day slated for September 25, 2021.
