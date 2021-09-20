NGO Trains Students On Oil Spills

Students of higher institutions in Rivers State have been enjoined to work hard to be good citizens of their communities, state and the nation at large.

They have also been advised to shun all social vices inimical to the norms of the society as leaders of tomorrow.

The Amanyanabo of ancient Ele Kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, King Felix Tamunoseipiriala Okuru Apina VII gave the advice while addressing executives of Law Students Association of Nigeria, Rivers State University Chapter and Wakirike Students Union (WASU), Kenpoly, Bori in Khana Local Government Area during a courtesy visit to him at his palace to intimate him of their forthcoming end of year activities.

King Tamunoseipiriala who expressed delight with the law students said they should not be misled but focus on their chosen career, stressing that he has love for the Law profession.

He further enjoined them to always be proud of their studies so as to come out in flying colours, assuring that with qualifications, they would surely get employment despite the economic hardship in the country.

He charged them to utilise the God-given opportunities in their lives by making their parents proud for better tomorrow and also stressed the importance of education as the bedrock of any development, assuring them of his assistance to their forthcoming celebrations in their various schools.

The monarch also appealed to parents to strive in training their children and wards to become better citizens and prayed God to guide, protect, and give them wisdom and knowledge to achieve their heart desires.

Earlier, a former lawmaker of Ogu/Bolo Legislative Assembly, Hon Fiberesima Minaseichinbo and an elder in the Kingdom, Ibiye Nemieboka thanked them for their visit to the education-friendly King and philanthropist, and charged them to be good ambassadors of their parents and society by ensuring that they graduate with their mates by being consistent in their studies without allowing the schools to pass through them and wished them God’s protection.

Earlier in her speech, the chairperson of Law Students Association of Nigeria, Rivers State University Chapter, Faith Praise Ogbutara extolled the good works and philanthropic gestures of the King in his Kingdom and Rivers State in general by giving the youths a sense of belonging, adding that he is a King of high esteem that has passion for students.

The President disclosed that they are in the palace to officially invite him to their Cultural Day slated for October 16,2021 as the Royal Father of the day, pointing out that the ceremony was geared towards promoting the cultural heritage of the area.

Also, the President of WASU, Rivpoly Chapter, Comrade Victor Tamunotonye commended the monarch for the prevailing peace and development in the ancient Kingdom since he ascended the throne and prayed God to continue to give him good health, protection and wisdom to pilot the affairs of the Kingdom.

Tamunotonye thanked him for his benevolence to the students and also invited him to grace their forthcoming Students Day slated for September 25, 2021.