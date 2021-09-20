Gunmen Kidnap Three, Kill Three Policemen, Three Others In Three States

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have kidnapped students of Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State; shot and killed a student of Marist Comprehensive Academy, Uturu; while another group also attacked ECWA church in Kogi State, killing one person and kidnapping two others.

The Fulani herdsmen also robbed motorists and passengers who were en route to Port Harcourt from Enugu and from Okigwe town to Enugu, respectively.

In a statement, yesterday morning, Marist confirmed the killing of one of its students.

The statement read, “Some students from Marist Comprehensive Academy, Uturu, Abia State, were attacked by armed bandits around IhubeRoad in Okigwe LGA on their way from a final religious procession of some Marist brothers.

“In the course of the robbery attack, one student in the person of Edeh Donald was shot and he later died.

“Three other students were injured. They are receiving treatment and they are responding to the treatment.

“We pray God to guide and protect Nigeria citizens.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Imo State, MichaelAbattam, said that the police had swung into action.

Abattam said it was a robbery attack and not a kidnap operation.

Our correspondent, who visited the scene, yesterday, observed that fear had engulfed the area.

Suspected Fulani had June 10, 2020, kidnapped scores of travellers on the same spot.

They were en route to Owerri from Enugu when the bandits struck.

They had also in April kidnapped a Catholic priest, IzuchukwuOnyeocha, who is a professor of Sociology at Imo State University in Owerri.

The priest, who was released days later, confirmed that he was kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen.

Similarly, unknown gunmen had attacked ECWA church in Kogi State, killing one person and kidnapping two others.

The church is located at Okadayo-Kabba, along OkeneRoad, in Kogi State.

The attack is coming barely few days after a jailbreak at the Federal Minimum Correctional Centre located in Kabba and the abduction of three poultry farmers in their farm, all in the same area.

It was gathered that the yet to be identified gunmen opened fire on the worshippers as church service was going on, killing one person on the spot.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said two other person who were shot are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

According to him, the pioneer Provost of College of Education Technical,Kabba, Chief J.O.T.Oshadumo, and one other were kidnapped, while his wife and some students sustained gunshot wounds.

The Chairman of Kabba-Bunu Local Government, Moses Olorunleke, who confirmed this to newsmen, said details of the attack would be made public soon.

Efforts to get more information from the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya, proved difficult as he was said to be in church.

Also, gunmen, yesterday, killed three policemen on duty in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State.

They also injured two others before setting their patrol vehicle ablaze.

According to sources, the incident happened around 9am on Ukaegbu/Ezeiweka Road in the commercial hub of the state.

It was not clear what led to the dastardly act and who the killers could be.

This came less than two weeks after the former traditional ruler of Mkpunando community in Aguleri, Anambra East LGA of the state, Chief Alex Edozieuno; and his driver, Chukwuemeka, were killed by yet to be identified persons along Ezu Bridge, Otuocha.

Edozieuno was one of the 12 monarchs suspended last year by Governor Willie Obiano for visiting President MuhammaduBuhari in Abuja with Prince Arthur Eze, an international oil mogul.

He was subsequently dethroned by the governor.

A video trending on social media showed the patrol vehicle of the policemen on fire even as somebody in police wear was seen lying on the tarred road.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP TochukwuIkenga, said that he was yet to get the details of what actually transpired.