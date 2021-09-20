News
Gunmen Kidnap Three, Kill Three Policemen, Three Others In Three States
Suspected Fulani herdsmen have kidnapped students of Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State; shot and killed a student of Marist Comprehensive Academy, Uturu; while another group also attacked ECWA church in Kogi State, killing one person and kidnapping two others.
Also, gunmen, yesterday, killed three policemen on duty in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State, and further injured two others before setting their patrol vehicle ablaze.
The Fulani herdsmen also robbed motorists and passengers who were en route to Port Harcourt from Enugu and from Okigwe town to Enugu, respectively.
In a statement, yesterday morning, Marist confirmed the killing of one of its students.
The statement read, “Some students from Marist Comprehensive Academy, Uturu, Abia State, were attacked by armed bandits around IhubeRoad in Okigwe LGA on their way from a final religious procession of some Marist brothers.
“In the course of the robbery attack, one student in the person of Edeh Donald was shot and he later died.
“Three other students were injured. They are receiving treatment and they are responding to the treatment.
“We pray God to guide and protect Nigeria citizens.”
When contacted, the police spokesperson in Imo State, MichaelAbattam, said that the police had swung into action.
Abattam said it was a robbery attack and not a kidnap operation.
Our correspondent, who visited the scene, yesterday, observed that fear had engulfed the area.
Suspected Fulani had June 10, 2020, kidnapped scores of travellers on the same spot.
They were en route to Owerri from Enugu when the bandits struck.
They had also in April kidnapped a Catholic priest, IzuchukwuOnyeocha, who is a professor of Sociology at Imo State University in Owerri.
The priest, who was released days later, confirmed that he was kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen.
Similarly, unknown gunmen had attacked ECWA church in Kogi State, killing one person and kidnapping two others.
The church is located at Okadayo-Kabba, along OkeneRoad, in Kogi State.
The attack is coming barely few days after a jailbreak at the Federal Minimum Correctional Centre located in Kabba and the abduction of three poultry farmers in their farm, all in the same area.
It was gathered that the yet to be identified gunmen opened fire on the worshippers as church service was going on, killing one person on the spot.
An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said two other person who were shot are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.
According to him, the pioneer Provost of College of Education Technical,Kabba, Chief J.O.T.Oshadumo, and one other were kidnapped, while his wife and some students sustained gunshot wounds.
The Chairman of Kabba-Bunu Local Government, Moses Olorunleke, who confirmed this to newsmen, said details of the attack would be made public soon.
Efforts to get more information from the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya, proved difficult as he was said to be in church.
Also, gunmen, yesterday, killed three policemen on duty in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State.
They also injured two others before setting their patrol vehicle ablaze.
According to sources, the incident happened around 9am on Ukaegbu/Ezeiweka Road in the commercial hub of the state.
It was not clear what led to the dastardly act and who the killers could be.
This came less than two weeks after the former traditional ruler of Mkpunando community in Aguleri, Anambra East LGA of the state, Chief Alex Edozieuno; and his driver, Chukwuemeka, were killed by yet to be identified persons along Ezu Bridge, Otuocha.
Edozieuno was one of the 12 monarchs suspended last year by Governor Willie Obiano for visiting President MuhammaduBuhari in Abuja with Prince Arthur Eze, an international oil mogul.
He was subsequently dethroned by the governor.
A video trending on social media showed the patrol vehicle of the policemen on fire even as somebody in police wear was seen lying on the tarred road.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP TochukwuIkenga, said that he was yet to get the details of what actually transpired.
News
UBEC, RSUBEB Begin Digital School Construction In Rivers
As part of government’s efforts to realize its dream of making the nation’s educational system a global digital community, the Federal Government, through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), have commenced the construction of a modern digital Smart Basic School in the state, with 14-month completion schedule.
The school, which is a pilot modern basic education facility, is designed by UBEC in collaboration with RSUBEB to entrench digitization of ICT-driven basic education system across the 36 states and FCT, Abuja.
Speaking with journalists at a brief handover ceremony of the proposed smart school site to UBEC by RSUBEB at the Community Primary School, Uzuoba in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, over the weekend, the National Consultant, UBEC Smart School Project, Prof Masud Abdulkarim, said the school was designed to incorporate digital technology into the basic education system in the country, which he said, has been in practice in advanced countries for years.
Abdulkarim stated that the desire of the Federal Government was to ensure that Nigerian children were not left out in the digital space, saying that the school would have great impact on the youth and give them equal opportunity to compete globally in the technology world.
He described the school as the first of its kind in the history of the country, adding that the school would have four categories that would take care of the nursery, handicapped, primary as well as junior secondary students with a maximum of 35 persons per class of two streams.
Abdulkarim noted that with the strategy, no fewer than 700 children would be enrolled into the school.
According to him, the school would afford the children the opportunity to become robotic engineers, artificial intelligence (AI) engineers and ICT engineers, and added that as future leaders, they need to be equipped and encouraged.
The UBEC consultant commended the state government for the provision of the school for the construction of the smart school, and described the site as the most suitable across the 23 states so far visited.
“Let me thank the RSUBEB for the site, in fact, it is the best and most suitable site among the 23 states we have so far visited. Because it has an existing school structure with a fence to protect our equipment and infrastructure. Moreso, the project will impact on the schools around because they will benefit from our Wi-Fi”, he stated.
Abdulkarim called on the host community to jealously guard the project as a growing child, till its maturity to adult stage, saying that they were important stakeholders in the project.
Also speaking on behalf of the Chairman of Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), Ven Fyneface Akah, a commissioner in the board, Chief Faith Amaso, called for synergy between the contractors and host community in other to remove every impediment that may affect the delivery of the project on schedule.
Akah opined that the project, when completed, would improve basic education in the state, and expressed happiness over the commencement of the project in the state.
News
Rivers United Beat Young Africans Of Tanzania 1-0
Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, yesterday, at the Adokiye Amasiemaka Football Stadium, trounced the Young Africans Football Club of Tanzania 1-0 in a return leg match of the ongoing Confederation of African Football Club Champions League competition.
The stadium, which was filled to capacity, witnessed a trilling encounter, which saw the crowd craving for more.
It would be recalled that Rivers United had defeated the Young Africans of Tanzania 1-0 in the first leg of the championship at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, last Sunday.
Reacting to the feat, the Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, expressed joy over the victory of the Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt against the Young Africans of Tanzania in the ongoing Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.
The match, which ended 1-0 in favour of the Rivers United FC, took place at the Adokiye Amiesimaka International Stadium in Rivers State, yesterday.
Top government officials in the state, including Rivers Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo; LG council chairmen and commissioners, amongst other sports enthusiasts, graced the event.
Speaking on the outcome of the match, Williams stated that the Rivers United players exhibited the Rivers team spirit, which culminated in their victory.
The political heavyweight in Degema LGA, noted that nothing would be impossible for Rivers people to achieve when they work together in unison and firm determination.
He added that the massive support and huge investment in the sports sector by the Governor Nyesom Wike administration, also motivated the Rivers team, who worked hard to secure a back-to-back victory.
By: Nelson Chukwudi
News
NJC Okays Six Chief Judges, 30 Others For Appointment
The National Judicial Council (NJC), has recommended the appointment of chief judges and 30 others as judicial officers to beef up judicial functions in some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
At its 95th meeting held on September 15 and 16, 2021, the council considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee, and recommended the 36 successful candidates to their respective state governors for appointment as heads of courts and other judicial officers in Nigeria.
They are Hon. Justice Richard O. Olorunfemi as chief judge, Kogi State, Hon. Justice Joe Itsebaga Acha for Edo, Hon. Justice Akintoroye Williams Akin for Ondo, Hon. Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf for FCT, Hon. Justice Ekaette Francesca Fabian-Obot for Akwa Ibom, and Hon. Justice J. O. Adeyeye for Ekiti State.
Others are Hon. Kadi Baba Gana Mahdi as Grand Kadi, Yobe; Umaru Ahmad Liman as Grand Kadi, Bauchi; Hon. Justice Osagede Osado Emmanuel as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Nasarawa; Hon. Justice Mashud Akintunde Akinfemi Abass as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State; and Siyaka Momoh Jimoh Usman as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Kogi State.
Three judges are recommended for High Court of Gombe, and they are Zainab Abdulkadir Rasheed, Abdussalam Muhammad, and Daurabo Suleiman Sikka.
Akwa Ibom has Effiong Asukwo Effiong; Bauchi has Nana Fatima Jibril; while Kaduna High Court has Abdulkarim Mahmud.
The three candidates recommended for Katsina State are Kabir Shuaibu, Ibrahim Ishaku Mashi, and Ibrahim Abubakar Mande, while Prof Alero Akeredolu was recommended for Ondo State.
Four successful candidates for Oyo State are Olusola Adebisi Adetujoye, Folabimpe Beatrice Segun Olakojo, Prof Taiwo Elijah Adewale, and Kareem Adeyimika Adedokun.
Kogi State has three candidates, and they are Abubakar Sule Ibrahim, Abdullah Sulyman, as well as Aminu Ali Eri.
Two Kadis for Sharia Court of Appeal are Adamu Kuna Jibril and Ahmed Baba Bala, while the four for Bauchi are Musa Sani Abubakar, Mahdi Manga, Khamis Al-Hamidallah Muhammad and Sani Musa with Ondo State having one in the person of Orimisan James Okorisa and Oyo Customary Court of Appeal having Ajadi Olubukola Omolayo.
A statement by the NJC Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye, and released in Abuja, yesterday, said that all the recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by President Muhammadu Buhari, and their respective state governors, and confirmation by the respective state Houses of Assembly.
Trending
- Sports5 days ago
Aisha Buhari Cup: FIFA, CAF Presidents Grace Kick-Off, Falcons Win 2-0
- Sports5 days ago
Youth Basketball Festival Has Discovered Talents – Coach
- Editorial5 days ago
That Desecration Of NDA
- Politics5 days ago
Perspective On NASS 2% Budget Spending
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Jonathan Wants NARD To Suspend Strike
- Rivers5 days ago
KYC Alleges Sabotage Over Trans Kalabari Road
- Niger Delta5 days ago
C’River LG Staff Protest Unpaid Salaries
- Sports5 days ago
Former Kenya’s Minister Pays Fine, Skips Jail