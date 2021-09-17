News
Ensure Security Of Govt Projects, SSG Tasks Community Leaders
The Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, has implored leaders of community associations in the state to monitor ongoing projects in their communities to ensure that the security of the contracting firms was not compromised.
Danagogo made this assertion when the leaders of a socio-cultural group, Nyemoni Awome Ogbo of Abonnema, paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt, last Tuesday.
On the ongoing Trans-KalabariRoad project, Danagogo noted that the governor’s determination to deliver the first phase of the road in 14 months was unshakable as it was cash-backed.
“This is a crucial project to the development of Kalabari Kingdom. Every right-thinking Kalabari person must condemn, and avoid anything that will cause delays to the project delivery. What the governor is doing for us is unprecedented in the annals of the history of governance in this state.
“As Kalabari people, we must condemn every gang-up to sabotage the development of the Trans-Kalabari Road project. This road project is being executed to transform our communities, and this government is doing it for us. If our own people either by acts of omission are trying to sabotage this developmental effort, then, you must be proactive in condemning it and stopping them. You must as leaders commend what deserves commendation, and condemn what deserves condemnation”.
The SSG further condemned the recent kidnap of a staff of the contracting company, and particularly noted with dismay the sad comments made by notorious Kalabari group whose founder/leader is a known kidnapper and illegal bunkerer who owes Kalabari and Rivers State explanation and apology for several kidnappings, including the kidnap of the wife of the late High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs.
He urged Kalabari leaders not to allow people without meaningful source of livelihood or good intentions to speak on their behalf.
Earlier, the former President of Nyemoni Awome Ogbo of Abonnema, Prof. Adaye Orugbani, had said that the visit was to serve as an opportunity for the association to express its appreciation to Governor Nyesom Wike for his benevolence and love for the people of Kalabari Kingdom and Akuku Toru Local Government Area in particular.
“We are here to thank the governor through the SSG for the immense developmental projects in our community. These projects are crucial to the development of our community, particularly the Ring Road. In a record time, he commenced and completed the project.
“As an island, it used to be difficult to access Abonnema Town, but today, we have easy access in and out of the town because of the Ring Road. As an island community, the land is scarce and expensive, but the sand-filling projects of 52 hectares of land also awarded by Governor Nyesom Wike will provide us with more land for other developmental projects and expansion,” he stressed.
Orugbani added that the ongoing Trans-Kalabari Road project was a goldmine that all sons and daughters of Kalabari Kingdom should be happy about.
News
Rivers Exco Approves N5bn To Resuscitate Health Institutions
The Rivers State Executive Council has approved over N5billion required for the revamping of the Prof. Kelsey Harrison Hospital, and the Dental and Maxillofacial Hospital located in Port Harcourt.
The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, presided over the meeting that held at the Executive Council Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike said, the approved sum would be spent on renovation, rehabilitation and installation of medical equipment at the health facilities.
“For the Prof. Kelsey Harrison Hospital in Port Harcourt, the civil work is to cost N1, 007, 205, 941, 51, while the equipping and furnishing and installation of medical equipment will cost N693, 570, 367, 25.”
The commissioner said the work at the Prof. Kelsey Harrison Hospital was expected to last for a period of 13 months, and when completed, would be an affiliate of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, to add to the training of medical doctors and medical personnel.
Chike also spoke about the approval given for the revamp of the Dental and Maxillofacial Hospital, which he said, when completed, would also be affiliated to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital for the training of medical personnel.
“The civil work is to cost N1, 789, 395, 743, 87 only, while, the equipping, installation and furnishing will cost N1, 590, 671, 047,31.”
Chike also provided explanation as to why the Mother and Child Hospital has not commenced full operations after it was officially inaugurated.
He said the Council had approved a committee which was working together with the Bureau for Public/Private Procurement, to make sure that the necessary processes for seamless take off of the hospital was put in place so that the facility can offer maximal service to the public.
Chike stressed that the State Executive Council was also briefed about the approval given by the Medical and Dental Council to the Rivers State University College of Medical Sciences to admit 100 students per session.
The commissioner said the cases of Covid-19 in the state have continued to grow because residents have refused to observe the Covid-19 protocols.
He called on residents in the state to avoid crowded areas like weddings, burial events, market places, wash their hands regularly, and also wear facemasks.
Also speaking to journalists, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said council approved that a bill be sent to the Rivers State House of Assembly for the enactment of a law for judicial officers to own their houses on retirement.
He explained that the approval was in line with policy of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration to ensure that judicial officers who put in their best to ensure that justice was done in a very fair manner in the state were well housed after their service years.
“And to entrench this as its policy, a bill has been sent to the Rivers State House of Assembly for the enactment of a law,so that, at the end of this administration, subsequent administrations that will come will ensure that this policy is not toiled with”, Nsirim said.
Nsirim also said that Rivers State has been approved as the South-South Zonal Headquarters of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC).
According to him, the state was to also establish a Judicial Institute for the training of judges and magistrates which would complement the activities of the National Judicial Council (NJC).
“The establishment of the institute is a way of helping to ensure that judges and magistrates who are in the state here have regular training as a way of updating them on their skills to complement what the National Judicial Service Commission does for them.”
On his part, the Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on Special Projects, Dax Alabo George Kelly, said the council ratified the approval given for the construction of Nabo Graham-Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt.
According to him, all the structures both on the campus in Rumueme community and at the staff quarters opposite the Hotel Presidential will be completed within the stipulated seven months, and ready as part of projects to celebrate the third-year of anniversary of Governor Nyesom Wike’s second tenure next year.
News
Scare As EFCC Chairman Slumps At Aso Rock
The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, reportedly slumped, and was rushed out of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.
Bawa was giving his goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration when he suddenly stopped speaking.
According to reports, Bawa was talking about a man the commission arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, with 116 SIM cards when the incident happened.
Bawa had stopped talking and covered his face with his right palm, saying, “Please, excuse me, I can’t continue.”
However, in a swift reaction to the incident, the organisation’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said that Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa,was hale and hearty.
He said in a two-paragraph statement, yesterday afternoon that, while giving a goodwill message at an event at the Presidential Villa, yesterday morning, Bawa felt unwell and decided to return to his seat.
The statement reads in full, “The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty.
“This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat.
“He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk”.
Meanwhile, the reason the Chairman of the Economic and Crimes Commission, Abdurasheed Bawa, collapsed while delivering a goodwill message at the National Identity Day at Banquet Hall, State House Abuja, has been revealed.
Bawa was rushed to the State House Clinic for medical attention.
Reacting to the development, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, attributed the collapse to pressure and work burden.
He enjoined Nigerians to pray for Bawa, noting that he has regained consciousness.
News
Governance: Wike Has Made Rivers People Proud -Nsirim
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has said that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has made Rivers people proud by showing the roadmap for development and governance in Nigeria.
Nsirim made the assertion when he appeared as guest to the Rivers State Television live programme yesterday in Port Harcourt to speak on the second phase of the ministry’s #OurStateOurResponsibility campaign.
“The enormous goodwill Governor Wike has attracted for Rivers State today, in fact, will be tapped into by generations yet unborn.
“That’s why it pays to have a patriotic leader at the helm of affairs. All the places we have gone to receive awards as best governor, the story is the same. Governor Wike has made Rivers people proud, that’s why I am proud working with him,” he said.
He disclosed that #OurStateOurResponsibility campaign had attracted unprecedented citizens’ buy-in because of the developmental strides of Governor Wike in the last six years.
“So, we are not talking about money in this campaign. Goodwill is speaking for the ministry. When you have a good product, you don’t need a lot of advertising. You don’t need to struggle to get people to rally around you when Governor Wike has become the face of democracy in Nigeria.
“Look at today, communities that were cut-off have been linked. These are things you thought would never be possible. But one man who has vision, political will and the interest of Rivers people has come to redefine governance in Rivers State and Nigeria.
“I really don’t struggle to talk about Governor Wike because like the journalism dictum states, ‘facts are sacred, comment is free.’ The facts on ground in the areas of infrastructure network, education, agriculture, sports, security, human capital development, speak for themselves.
“I make bold to say this, because Governor Wike is a people oriented Governor, even the less privileged are captured in the vision. Today, Rivers State boasts of the best rehabilitation centre in Nigeria equipped with skills acquisition and ICT centres, he explained.
He noted that the safety of the State brought about by the Ingenuity of Governor Wike has enabled the citing of the NLNG corporate headquarters in Port Harcourt and the hosting of conferences by different professional organisations in the State.
“Before 2015 that was a tall dream because Rivers State was seen as unsafe. We want people to understand that there is a political economy to news.
“So, getting everyone to understand this shared prosperity is one achievement I will say Governor Wike has achieved because of his selfless approach to governance.
“What matters is the kind of legacy you leave behind. Governor Wike has said that he wants to finish in 2023, walk the streets of Port Harcourt without security because of what he has done for the people,” he said.
Nsirim called on the people living and doing business in Rivers State to buy into the message of the campaign by discharging their civic responsibilities to support the government.
He said the second phase of the #OurStateOurResponsibility campaign would be targeted at getting feedback from the people on how much they have internalised the message to back the vision of Governor Wike in making Rivers State a destination choice.
“We are taking the citizens participation at a new level and that will include an essay competition, theme song, skit and short film competitions which would attract cash prizes and presentation of plaques to the winners who would also be the face of the campaign for a quarter, he said.
Trending
- Maritime4 days ago
Pirates Attack Vessel, Injure Crew Members At GoG
- Rivers4 days ago
LG Boss Hosts HOSTCOM, Lauds Group’s Proactiveness
- Opinion4 days ago
Abuses Of Indemnifying Provisions
- Niger Delta4 days ago
C’River Police Decry Shortage Of Personnel To Fight Crime
- Opinion4 days ago
Texas Of Icy Trauma
- Sports4 days ago
Diamond League Win African Record Thrills Amusan
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
MOMAN Seeks Representation In PIA Implementation Committee
- Politics4 days ago
NASS Has Spent 2% Of Nat’l Budget -Gbajabiamila