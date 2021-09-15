Rivers Hoopers Cruise Over Lagos Islanders

Rivers United Coach, Stanley Eguma, has warned his players against comp-lacency ahead of their CAF Champions Lea-gue second leg prelimi-nary game against Young Africans.

The Pride of Rivers defeated the Tanzanian side 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Nat-ional Stadium on Sunday.

Samuel Omodumuke scored the winning goal for the visitors in the 52nd minute to give the Eguma’s side advant-age of going to the next game.

The return leg will take place next week Sunday at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Speaking ahead of the second meeting, Eguma hinted that his players need to forget about the first leg result and approach the second leg with all seriousness.

“They are a good side and have mobile players.

“We need to have the right mentality when we play them at home, we must not relent and fight as if we have not played the first leg.

“We must put in everything in the second leg, that is going to be our approach.”

“The players need to rise to the occasion to ensure that we seal the qualification,” he said.