Sports
Rivers Hoopers Cruise Over Lagos Islanders
Benjamin Ikechukwu once again was the star performer as he led Rivers Hoopers to a fifth straight win over Lagos Islanders in Akure on Monday.
Ikechukwu scored 22 points and hit six of Hoopers’ 10 from the three-point line with 2/2 from the free throw line.
Victor Koko Anthony scored 12 points while Solomon Ajegbeyi added 11 points.
Hoopers faced a depleted Lagos Islanders team which had just eight active players on their roster.
The Kings Men made a 25-0 run from 2 minutes left in the first quarter and led by as much as 24 points at the break (35-11).
Hoopers ensured their Lagos opponents did not get a basket in the second quarter.
Rivers Hoopers have so far proved that the experience gained from this year’s Basketball Africa League in Kigali,Rwanda was no fluke, extending their unbeaten run to five.
After having sealed a slot in the final eight, Coach Ogoh Odaudu-led side has set sights on finishing the Atlantic Conference phase unbeaten.
The Kings Men will next play Invaders of Ekiti on Tuesday.
Sports
CAF CL: Why Akwa United Struggled Against CR Belouizdad
- Boboye
Coach Kennedy Boboye admitted that Akwa United failed in their bid to replace the players that left the club.
Boboye revealed this in his post match confe-rence after Akwa United kick-started their 2021-2022 CAF Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over CR Belouizdad of Algeria on Sunday.
The Promise Keepers lost influential stars like Charles Atshimene and Olisa Ndah to CD Feirense of Portugal and Orlando Pirates of South Africa respectively earlier this month.
Recall that Ndah and Atshimene played key role in Akwa United’s NPFL title victory and Boboye admitted that the club was unable to bring in replacement.
He said: “This is what we have gotten. Most of the players we tried to get did not come.”
“We can’t stop players from travelling. It is unfortunate that we started the tournament very early.”
“We have not been able to play together for a long time. By the time we surpass this stage, we would be better than before,” he said.
Sports
Remo Stars To Appoint Ogunbote Head Coach
Nigeria Professional Football League New Boys, Remo Stars are on the verge of appointing Gbenga Ogunbote as their new coach.
Reports revealed that Remo Stars manage-ment will appoint the former Enyimba and Sunshine Stars boss to take over the reign from Daniel Ogunbodede who tutored the team last season.
Ogunbote was spot-ted with the Ikenne-based club during the just concluded NNL Super 8 in Enugu.
The club is set to announce the mana-gerial change in the coming days, but nothing has been heard, concerning the future of Daniel Ogunbodede.
Ogunbodede helped Remo Stars seal their return to the elite division after finishing second in NNL playoff in Group A.
Sports
CAFCL: Eguma Warns Players Against Complacency
Rivers United Coach, Stanley Eguma, has warned his players against comp-lacency ahead of their CAF Champions Lea-gue second leg prelimi-nary game against Young Africans.
The Pride of Rivers defeated the Tanzanian side 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Nat-ional Stadium on Sunday.
Samuel Omodumuke scored the winning goal for the visitors in the 52nd minute to give the Eguma’s side advant-age of going to the next game.
The return leg will take place next week Sunday at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.
Speaking ahead of the second meeting, Eguma hinted that his players need to forget about the first leg result and approach the second leg with all seriousness.
“They are a good side and have mobile players.
“We need to have the right mentality when we play them at home, we must not relent and fight as if we have not played the first leg.
“We must put in everything in the second leg, that is going to be our approach.”
“The players need to rise to the occasion to ensure that we seal the qualification,” he said.
