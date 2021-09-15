Rivers
NSCDC Arrests Man For Alleged Threat To Life
The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps in the State has denied arresting and unlawfully detaining one John Jamiu for two fighting as alleged by his friend, Victor Chukwu.
The command admitted that the suspect was arrested based on information of threat to life in their station by one Cecilia Chukwu on September 6.
The security agency said this was after Cecilia had reported that a hoodlum wanted to kidnap her children.
In an interview, the spokesperson of the command, Akin Oguntuashe told newsmen that the suspect confessed that he was hired by one Tiger.
The NSCDC spokesperson, who confirmed that the suspect was granted bail but could not meet the bail conditions, said Tiger was a kingpin who was responsible for the alleged threat to life.
Oguntuashe further stated that the command was lawfully empowered to arrest any suspect, adding that after investigation the command can hand over the suspect to the relevant security agency for prosecution.
Recall that Victor Chukwu had accused the NSCDC, Rivers State Command of illegally detaining his friend, John Jamiu for more than five days in a case of two persons fighting.
Chukwu told newsmen that her sister who resides at 306 Ikwerre road, Port Harcourt called her on phone that her neighbour with children were fighting her.
According to Chukwu, he arrived his sister’s house an hour later with his friend John Jamiu to know from the woman what transpired between them but the woman was not in the house.
Chukwu stated that he was surprised when the sister’s neighbour brought personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to arrest his friend Jamiu rather than going to the Police if she had any complaint.
He disclosed that he went to the headquarters of NSCDC but they denied that his friend was in their custody as at last Tuesday.
He claimed that Jamiu’s friends were only allowed to see him the next day, (last Wednesday) when they brought food for him.
Rivers
EFCC Arrests 27 Suspected Illegal Oil Bunkerers
Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested twenty seven (27) individuals in connection with suspicious illegal oil bunkering.
The information was contained in a statement by the Commission and made available to newsmen.
According to the statement, the suspects were arrested last Friday, at Ahoada Local Government Area.
The suspects are: Mohammad Bello; Abubarkar Umar; Abdulkarim Ibrahim; Mohammad Bashimu; Bello Mohammad, Abdullahi Murtala; Paul Paparoman; Abdullahi Ibrahim; Usman Abdulahi; Illiyasu Ibrahim and Idris Dahiru.
Others are Hussaini Yaiu; Bala Audu; Ibrahim Muhammad; Auwal Abdulsalam; Laminu Yusuf; Suleiman Abubarkar; Abdulahi Musa; Mamuda Abdulahi; Edima Samuel Gospel; Nural Abdulahi; Dauda Adamu; Adamu Ibrahim; Ali Abah; Sabiu Sani, Azumi Blaik and Keshim Ordu.
“They were arrested in a random raid conducted by the EFCC, based on verified intelligence on their alleged illegal oil bunkering activities.
“In the course of the arrest, large quantities of products suspected to be illegally- refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were found with them. Twenty (20) jerry cans and 25 litres of the products, stored in drums and tanks, ready for onward transportation to various locations, were intercepted.
“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded”, the statement added.
Rivers
LG Boss Tasks Law Students On Diligence
The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, has counselled Rivers Law Students to be diligent in their academic pursuit, by paying attention to the core values of patience, learning and perseverance.
The Chairman gave the counsel when the students’ union, under the aegis of Law Bar Council (LAWBAR), Rivers State University, paid him a courtesy visit at the council headquarters in Degema.
Admonishing the students, the council boss noted that the legal profession was about service to humanity, adding that for them to succeed in the profession, they must be willing to learn from good mentors who had gone ahead of them.
The Chairman who harped on mentorship and apprenticeship, noted that “if you cannot learn well, you cannot lead well,” adding that apprenticeship and mentorship were interwoven.
He charged them not to disappoint their parents and the society, by taking their studies seriously and shunning sharp practices that may ruin their future.
Earlier, the LAWBAR, an affiliate union of the Law Students’ Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) had, while inviting the council boss to attend their forthcoming LAWSAN Call To Bar Ceremony, billed for October 6, 2021, at the Rivers State University, as Special Guest of Honour, commended him for his giant strides in office.
They noted that the choice of the council chairman to speak to the young lawyers on mentorship, as the only non legal practitioner at the event, was based on his many achievements, which had endeared him to Degema people and beyond.
“Our choice of you is premised on your developmental strides in Degema Local Government Area, which has brought you to spotlight as a role model to aspiring leaders like us within and outside our dear State.
“It is therefore with great sense of delight and with penchant humility that we inform you that you will be admonishing us on how to succeed in life beyond our profession vis-a-vis life after school,” they noted.
Rivers
Commissioner Warns Against Exam Malpractice
The State Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, has warned candidates writing this year’s Senior School Certificate Examination to desist from exam malpractice.
Prof. Ebeku gave the warning during a visit to schools in Port Harcourt and its environs to ensure smooth conduct of the ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination.
A statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Commissioner for Education, Faustina Nwanekwu, revealed that during the exercise the Commissioner of Education also warned that anyone caught would be dealt with in line with the prescribed rules and regulations governing the conduct of the examination.
“The reason we are here today is to ensure that exams are going on seamlessly in this state; we don’t condone malpractices and we will not allow you to cheat”.
Professor Ebeku counselled the students against compromising their future by indulging in malpractices and noted that he is confident students were well prepared for the examinations and have no reason to engage in any form of misconduct.
He said: “ I know that your school is a good school and your teachers have trained you well, I know that you should have confidence in yourself and if you have confidence in yourself that you have prepared very well, then you have no reason whatsoever to cheat”.
Prof. Ebeku also monitored ongoing renovation works in Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borokiri.
Speaking shortly after the project inspection exercise, the Education Commissioner noted that “the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Chief Nyesom Wike, is very passionate about restoring the glory of iconic schools in the state, and this project evidences this”.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
