Agency Trains 40 Health Officers On Emergency Response

Piles or haemorrhoids are swollen or irritated veins near the anus or in the lower rectum of the body. Piles generally is a genetic disorder. The common symptoms of piles are pain, itching and rectal bleeding around the anal area. It is also believed that as one ages, the risk of developing piles increases. Pregnant women are more vulnerable to piles as excessive pressure in the abdominal area swells veins in the anal area. It is not considered as a severe problem and can disappear on its own. Before looking at some of the home remedies to treat this disease, let’s look at some of its causes.

Common symptoms of piles include pain, itching and rectal bleeding around the anal area

· Obesity, constipation are some of the causes of piles

· Coconut oil lessens the symptoms of piles

Causes of piles

· Sitting for long periods

· Constipation

· Obesity

· High-stress lifestyle

Symptoms of piles

· Bleeding is one of the causes of internal haemorrhoids that occur within the rectum or inside the anus

External haemorrhoids are more common and some of its symptoms are:

· Irritation or pain around the anus

· Extreme feeling of burning or itching sensation around the anus

· Finding it difficult to sit

· Painful bowel movements

· Blood coming out after wiping from toilet paper

· Painful or irritated lump or swollen area around the anus

Home remedies for piles

Coconut oil

Coconut oil helps in lessening the symptoms of piles. Applying coconut oil in the affected area may reduce swelling, irritation and urge to scratch.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera has rich anti-inflammatory properties. According to one research, aloe vera helps in healing wounds. Itching, swelling and burning sensation caused by haemorrhoids can be reduced by applying aloe vera in the affected part of anus.

However, some people are allergic to aloe vera, especially those who are allergic to garlic and onions. To check the allergy, apply aloe vera in a small portion on the forearms and wait for 24-48 hours. If no reaction takes place, it’s suggested that aloe vera can be used for this treatment.

Ice packs

Applying ice packs on the affected part of anus can also reduce inflammation and pain. When haemorrhoids flare up, applying ice packs can temporarily reduce swelling and numb pain.

To follow this treatment, ice should be wrapped inside a towel in order to prevent damage to the skin. After doing this, leave the towel on the affected part of the anus for 15 minutes and repeat this process hourly.

Drinking water

Certain changes in the lifestyle can also reduce the risks of developing piles or reducing the time period of this condition. One research suggests that most anus problems are caused by lack of fluid in the body.

Drinking a lot of water keeps the stool soft and manageable as it passes through intestines. Doing this will reduce the pressure with excretion causing less irritation to the haemorrhoids.

Intake of fibre-rich food

Fibre is very good for digestion, especially when it is related to bowel movements. Fibre absorbs water which softens the stool and makes it easier to pass.

Some precautions to avoid or control piles are:

Don’s force the bowel movement. Straining and pushing can make piles worse. If a bowel movement has not occurred after two minutes, it is best to try again later in the day.

Baby wipes which are alcohol-free also help when one is suffering from piles. Commercial baby wipes or perfumed toilet papers should be avoided when treating piles at home.

By Kevin Nengia