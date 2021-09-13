Sports
Volleyball: Nigeria Breaks 16-Year-Jinx
Nigeria at the weekend defeated Ethiopia to qualify for the quarter-final of the ongoing 2021 African Men’s Senior Volleyball Nations Championship in Rwanda.
Usman Abdallah’s side had to work extra hard to get the better of their opponent with a 3-1 (25-20, 25-12, 32-34, 25-17) win in their last match of Pool B win.
The victory means Nigeria breaks a 16-year-jinx of failing to make it to the round of 16 of the volleyball nations championship.
Speaking after the game, Abdallah expressed satisfaction with his team’s display against the Ethiopians and added that the team hoped to do better this year than the previous years.
“It was a good performance from the team today, we played really well though it was a tough game from the Ethiopians,” Abdallah said after the game.
“I am happy we could deal with the danger they posed in the first set but they became more determined in the third set where they eventually won by 34-32 points.
“In 2019, Nigeria was missing at the African Nations Championship due to unseen circumstances; in 2017, we finished 13th position which was very poor. This time around, Nigeria wants to make a statement at this year’s edition.”
Sports
Youth Basketball Festival Holds In PH
The Athletes For Peace and Re-Orientation Initiative and DA-F Basketball Programme, in conjunction with Rivers State Basketball Association (RSBA), will today commence its one week Youth Basketball Festival tagged, “Future Of Nigeria Basketball”.
Speaking in a press briefing the at weekend in the state Basketball Complex, Niger/Bende Streets in Old Port Harcourt township, the DA-F programme coordinator, Coach Fubara Onyanabo, said the essence of the competition is to pip into the future of Nigeria Basketball.
According to him, this programme is to know the level of development of players after training and competing among themselves.
“This festival will start on Monday (today) through Sunday. The programme is different from others because we are using it to know our level of development.
If we train our kids everyday without competition, we will not know our level of development. Apart from that, this time I have involved Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).This is because players discovered will be recommended to NBBF,” Onayanabo said.
He further revealed that 36 teams are expected to participate in the Festival, saying that clubs are coming from Lagos, Imo, Benue States, etc.
Coach Onyanabo equally said that teams coming outside the State will be camped and fed by the organisers.
“This Youth Basketball Festival has categories, U-13 mixed boys/girls, U-16 boys, U- 18 girls and U-19 men.
The best three teams will go home with medals, while outstanding players in each team will receive plaques,” he stated.
He used the forum to commend the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and Commissioner of Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye for their support in sports development in the state.
By: Tonye Orabere
Sports
Parents Hail Sports Summer Camp In Lagos
The third phase of the Lagos Sports Summer Camp ended yesterday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium with parents relishing the experience enjoyed by their wards during seven days camping, which afforded them prospects of learning sports and skills of their choice.
The camp is a centre for children between ages nine and 14 to learn sports and other skills during the long vacation while still facing their education. It is organised by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s office and facilitated by the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC).
Tidesports source gathered that at the third phase in Surulere, sports learnt included taekwondo, table tennis, basketball among others and the skills taught were art and craft, tie and makeup, hairdressing, hat making, how to make power bank and power bank battery among others.
A parent, Mr. Kasumu Isiaka Oladipo, who spoke on the camp, thanked the governor for the initiative.
“I monitored live all the activities that took place at the summer camp on the Lagos State government’s website.
“There I watched how the children were taught how to make power bank among others skills and also the basics of martial art and some other sporting activities. I want to say that I am impressed with what I saw.
“I think the state has done well for this noble idea and I want to say thank you to Governor Sanwo-Olu for approving it. Also, I want to thank the Lagos State Sports Commission for their effort in making sure that it was well organised,” he said.
To another parent, Mrs. Omolara Ogunowo, she said she knows that the lives of some of the children, including her child, would never be the same again.
“I am very happy that my child was among the campers at this year’s Lagos Sports Summer Camp. By taking part in this summer camp, I am sure my son is going back home a very different person after what learnt here. And I also know that many of the children here would have learnt how to be self independent without their parents being around them,” Ogunowo said.
Some of the children at the Surulerecentre also shared their experience with Newsmen during the week, while also expressing their delights over what they were taught and the impact it will have on them.
To Jimoh Esther from lkorodu, she said the seven days camping afforded her to learn how to be self-independent. “I want to say that I have learnt a skill that will make me a self independent child with less dependence on my parents. I am happy that I have the opportunity to be among the participants at this very educative and informative gathering”.
An excited Salami Halima Ayomide from Ketu-Epe spoke on how she will be going home a very different person because of the skills she was taught in hat making and power bank.
“I would have missed what I have learnt here if not that I was here at the camp. I was also exposed to taekwondo, which has boosted my interest in sport now. For all of these, I want to say thank you to the Lagos State government for this opportunity.
Also one of the campers, Abang Henry Odey from Ajegunle said he enjoyed all the activities such as live skills, movie night and dancing competitions he was exposed to during the camping, saying, “I want to say I enjoyed every bit of the activities offered us at the Surulerecentre of the Lagos Sports Summer Camp in Teslim Balogun”.
Meanwhile on her role, one of the facilitators, Johanna Adeyileka, who spoke with the children on etiquette and morals, said the summer camp initiative was a noble one that will help mold the character of the children.
“What I discussed with the children where morals and etiquette and how to respect each other; being responsible for their own action and to respect themselves which is a very important aspect for them being in the society.
“We spoke about what they should and shouldn’t do. What etiquette is and not and the children responded so well. I also spoke to them about respecting one another, not being rude, to be clean and tidy and observe hygiene at all times,” she stated.
It will be recalled that the second edition of the Lagos Sports Summer began with the first phase in Badagry, while the second phase was held in Ikorodu before the third phase, which ended yesterday in Surulere at the TeslimBalogun Stadium.
All the end of three-phase camping, children were kitted, given certificate of participation, souvenirs and some other gift items.
Sports
‘Amusan’s Feat, Sign Of New Dawn’
Athletics Federation of Nigeria President, Tonobock Okowa, says Tobi Amusan’s historic feat at the Diamond League final in Zurich last Thursday is the perfect way to close what has been a glorious year for Nigerian track and field.
Amusan made history as the first Nigerian, man or woman, to be crowned Diamond League champion after winning the 100m hurdles race at the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting in Zurich.
The 24-year-old also set a new 12.42 seconds African record in addition to winning the USD 30,000 top prize money and securing qualification for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA next year.
“Tobi has proved she is one of the best sprint hurdlers in the world and has made up for not making the podium at the Tokyo Olympics,” said Okowa who has personally congratulated the reigning African and Common-wealth 100m hurdles queen.
“Tobi’s feat is a continuation of the positive developments we have achieved,” Okowa said.
