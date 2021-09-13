Politics
Ministers’ Sack: Just Not Enough
Just when Nigerians have largely given up and merely marking time for the present Federal Government to roll up its acts in the next one year and eight months or so, the President, Muhammadu Buhari, emerged from the blues to relieve two cabinet ministers of their appointment, last week.
Addressing the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, President Buhari gave a synoptic overview of the aspirations of his administration, especially since August, 2019 and how desirous he was to bequeath legacy achievements by the terminal date of the government.
To this end, he said, he had decided to respond to identified weaknesses and strengths in his government with a view to making positive impact in the existential condition of Nigerians.
“Accordingly, a few cabinet changes, marking the beginning of a continuous process, have been approved,” he said, adding that Mohammed Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and his counterpart in the Ministry of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman would be marking “their last participation in the Federal Executive Council deliberations”.
“Two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programme implementation to independent and critical self-review has taken firm roots through sector Reporting during cabinet meetings and Retreats.
“These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians”, he said, declaring that “As we are all aware, change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour and as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term, I have found it essential to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements.”
In an attempt to explain the president’s action, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said on national television that “The president must have what he wants to achieve in those two areas within the 20 months left in government and maybe that is why he did what he did. But it was by no means a red card on their performance”.
He, however, admitted that the spheres of supervision of the sacked ministers could not have been without need for improvement and revamping.
“Matter of fact is that the President said he had reviewed the performance of the cabinet and needed to reinvigorate for the last run. He said he wanted to consolidate on legacy performance and projects”, the presidential spokesman emphasised, adding that “If you look at the nine priority areas, you will see that, as much as the ministers did, in my own esteem, there are areas of improvement in those two sectors.”
After more than six years in office, and with less than two years to breast the tape in May, 2023, not a few Nigerians are impressed that the president is suddenly waking up to the need to rework his machinery to deliver governance that addresses the fundamental needs of the people.
They say it probably took the president this long to realise what he should have done years ago because he had not seemed to be sufficiently bothered about improving the quality of life of the Nigerian masses.
Nigerians, over the years, have had to endure a president who had not only been seen to be aloof, indifferent and non-challant but had also not demonstrated sufficient sensitivity to their socio-economic emasculation as their lives progressively deteriorated.
The feeling among Nigerians is that the targeting of only two ministers on the basis of performance or non-performance is not only diversionary but an exercise that is too fickle, feeble and not intended to achieve any results that could change the calamitous circumstances of the majority of our countrymen that are daily buffeted and broken by poverty, hunger, disease and insecurity.
“After six years of weak performance by his government, President Buhari has reportedly fired two Ministers (Agriculture and Power) who, presumably in his judgement deserved to go. It’s the correct decision but very late in the day,” said Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and former presidential candidate of Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the 2019 general elections.
In its own reaction, the main opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described the president’s action as “a ludicrous and ineffective attempt to cover for his failures in office”.
In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodinya, the PDP said “the manifest inefficiency of the Buhari administration is a product of the President’s myopic and divisive approach to governance, as well as the impunity and corruption deeply imbedded in his administration and party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.
The PDP said it was its considered opinion that the president must have had other motives for sacking the ministers apart from the ones expressed by the presidency, adding that Nigerians were not swayed by the action, but could scarcely wait for 2023 to show the Aso Rock Villa occupant and his party out of power.
Stakeholders in the agricultural sector while hailing the president for the action said the minister should have been let go much earlier, noting that the sector had not performed well in the past 10 years.
Describing the performance of Nanono as selfish, dishonourable and below average, the Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Kano State, Mr Abdulra-sheed Magaji said “He handled the ministry like a personal outfit unprofessionally”.
According to Mr Rotimi Oloye, former president of Catfish and allied Fish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFFAN), “The man was a colossal failure on his assignment. He was a mismatch for the big job. He was all about his private agenda and vendetta,” noting that he messed up all efforts of the government through his biased relationship with stakeholders.
National President of Agriculture Bureau Association, Suleiman Dikwa pointed out that recent data ranked Nigeria fifth in the world on the food affordability index while another report showed that about $6.7 billion is lost annually to poor post-harvest handling.
Dikwa lamented that most of the funds and farm inputs did not get to the farmers because they were allegedly cornered by politicians who have connections at CBN.
“He has not shown any leadership in the sector. He did not show the capacity to drive up the performance of the agencies and entities in the market”, was the assessment of Dr Sam Amadi, former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on the sacking of Engr. Mamman, submitting that the minister “basically failed “ and had a “woeful” performance.
However, in the view of the civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), Engr. Mamman and Nanono are not the only ministers that should have been shown the way out on account of equally dismal execution of their assignments.
The National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko said those also deserving of the big stick of the president include the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, his Defence Counterpart, as well as the National Security Adviser (NSA).
“The NSA should have been sacked about two years ago. The country has never had it so bad in terms of security threats”, he said.
Other ministers that have had Nigerians openly demanding for their ouster from office include Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health for their handling of the protracted industrial crisis in the health sector.
“I want to ask Nigerians to tell those that are the cause of the strike and have not done their work, that they should be sacked or resign from the positions they hold”, the President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi said.
There is no denying the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has not lived up to its promise to Nigerians in the overall. The President must therefore go beyond just cabinet reshuffle, no matter the scale, (and there many who believe that the entire cabinet should have been removed) wake up from his reverie to the fact that the only way he could avoid ending up a failure (as he fears) is to jettison ethno-political and sundry considerations in favour of integrity, competence and capacity to deliver in the remaining part of his administration.
By: Opaka Dokubo
VAT: Orbih Urges S’South Govs To Embrace Law
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the South South Governors to give backing to the recent legal move to reposition the collection of Value Added Taxes (VAT) to states.
Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman, South South of the party, made the call on Saturday in an interview with newsmen in Benin.
The party said that the recent judicial interpretation to the VAT law, which reposed in the federating states the powers to superintendent over the consumption tax showed that the judiciary was alive to its responsibilities.
“The court has placed VAT where the duty rightly belongs,” he said adding that it would be a catalyst for grassroots development.
Orbih noted that the recent action to seek interpretation of the VAT law by Rivers and later Lagos State, was a big window for the South South and indeed other states to achieve the long desired quest for fiscal federalism.
“Yes, one must first commend the innovative and painstaking pursuit of this case by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers.
“This is a big window for the South-South states to achieve the long desired quest for fiscal federalism.
“With this development the long desired dream of many Nigerians for equitable distribution of resources has been given a very strong push.
“This is a bold and salutary move in restructuring our tax collection system.
“The soundness in the economics of Wike’s action is seen in the speed with which Lagos State moved in the same direction toward pursuing the same objective,” he stated.
Orbih described the Rivers and Lagos States’ domestication of the VAT law as a nonpartisan action driven by the burning desire to give practical meaning to fiscal federalism.
“I call on other state governors, especially in the South-South to move with dispatch in support of VAT collection and retention by states.
“And I say to them, the South South Governors, Act now that the iron Is hot.”
The South South PDP leader further said that the Nation could not continue to practice political federalism with overbearing “unitary”economic policies.
He stressed that the action was in the interest of all.
According to him, what the judicial pronouncement will achieve is that it will encourage states to work harder in boosting economic activities and engender healthy competitive spirit that will in the end make Nigeria better for all.
Orbih, therefore, urged the other governors to embrace such welcome initiative and disregard the obvious but expected opposition from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
Ikpeazu Harps On Fiscal Federalism
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has called for true fiscal federalism where States will have powers to manage resources in their domains, saying it is the only way forward for the country.
Ikpeazu made the call when he received in audience a delegation led by the Federal Commissioner, representing Abia State at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr. Chris Akomas at Government Lodge, Aba.
He equally advocated in the case of natural resources that states should control those domiciled in their area and pay royalties to the federal government.
The governor recalled that the Eastern Region of Nigeria used to be the fastest growing economy in the world during the times of Dr. Michael Okpara; when there was true federalism with different regions controlling their resources.
He made it clear that every region was not equally endowed by nature and as such, they must be allowed to enjoy the advantages of those endowments since the regions also live with the disadvantages of such endowments, especially environmental degradation.
He stressed the need for funds reserved for Federal roads by the Federal Government to be sent to the states to fix such roads that cut across the states.
Ikpeazu maintained that states should be allowed and empowered to do Federal government roads in their domains.
The Governor observed that the call for states to make contributions to the ongoing review of the revenue sharing formula by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) was desirable, adding that the move for the review by the RMAFC was laudable and assured that Abia State would cooperate with the Commission and make her position known soon.
Dr. Akomas, who is the Chairman of the Committee on Disbursement of the Commission, had earlier told the governor that the team was in the state to sensitize the Abia State Government on the ongoing process of the review of the revenue sharing formula of the Federal Government.
He stated that the process of reviewing the revenue sharing formula is the constitutional responsibility of the Commission and said that response to the review was urgent while the next stage would be the Zonal Public hearings where states would make their positions known.
NASS Has Spent 2% Of Nat’l Budget -Gbajabiamila
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday, said the National Assembly spends less than two per cent of the national budget, wondering why no one is asking questions about the remaining 98 per cent.
Gbajabiamila said this as his reaction to a statement credited to the Vice-Chancellor of Ahman Pategi University, Patigi, Kwara state, Professor Mahfouz Adedimeji, who opined that Nigeria runs the most expensive National Assembly in the world.
The university boss and the Speaker both spoke at the 10th annual symposium of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, B-Zone, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
Prof. Adedimeji, who was the guest lecturer at the occasion, touched on the theme, ‘Saving a nation on the precipice: between re-federation and secessionalism.’
Adedimeji had emphasised the need to rejig the operations of the legislature in Nigeria, stating that the nation’s parliament is the most expensive in the world.
“With due respect to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nigeria spends the highest amount of money on the legislators in the world and the National Assembly consumes more money than any other parliament in the world.
“A unicameral legislature with two representatives from each state is sufficient. The National Assembly should have less than 100 members, including Abuja,” the varsity don said in his lecture.
However, Gbajabiamila absolutely disagreed with the Vice-Chancellor, describing his perception as wrong.
Gbajabiamila who was represented as the Chairman of the occasion by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka of Ifo/Ewekoro constituency, mentioned that the money budgeted for the National Assembly was two per cent of the total budget.
“No one till today has actually sat down to go into research and define the meaning of legislators.
“The money being spent on the national assembly is less than two per cent of the total budget of this country; but nobody, has ever looked at what is happening to the remaining 98 per cent. And when you say National Assembly, you are not talking about legislators, who are the lawmakers only. You are also talking about the National Assembly Commission, you are talking about everything, all encompassing,” he said.
The Speaker regretted that no one had ever sat down to go into research and define what the National Assembly actually means.
He charged Nigerians to change the perception that Nigeria runs the most expensive National Assembly in the world.
