Editorial
Enforcing Rivers’ Anti-Open Grazing Law
Many states in the South of the country did not meet the September 1, 2021 deadline agreed upon by their governors to enact anti-open grazing laws in their respective states. This has drastically decompressed the urgency of the legal instrument which the governors accepted to employ to protect their people, their livelihood and make the entire region safer.
The governors of the 17 states in the Southern region of the country had set a deadline during their July 5 meeting in Lagos that followed the announcement of a full ban on open grazing at the previous May 12 meeting in Asaba, the capital of Delta State. This decision was deemed necessary after several unsuccessful attempts to address the threat of outdoor grazing in the South and the insecurity it generates.
In a resolution after the governors’ meeting, the forum explained the rationale behind the ban on open grazing, and stated that, “development and population growth have put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the South. Given this scenario, it becomes imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South, including cattle movement to the South by foot.”
Unfortunately, at the end of the September 1 deadline, only Bayelsa, Ondo, and Rivers States enacted anti-open grazing laws. During the tenure of AyodeleFayose, its immediate past governor, Ekiti State had already promulgated a law banning open cattle grazing. A similar law was legislated in Oyo State shortly after SeyiMakinde became governor. Other states may have sent the bill without corresponding follow-up.
Governors who have not enacted the law must act quickly as it is the surest means to protect their people from rampaging herdsmen. Rhetoric and grandstanding cannot prevent these killer-herders whose wanton campaigns of destruction of farms and kidnappings across the Southern states are without bounds.
Herdsmen have been on rampage, destroying and killing people in many states. Following this precarious situation, there has been a burning question as to whether or not the menace of the herdsmen can be classified as terrorism.
However, herders have been named the fourth deadliest known terrorist group operating in Nigeria and parts of the Central African Republic.
Herders’ violence was rated six times more deadly than the Boko Haram insurgency. The destruction and bloodshed have been going on for a long time, and the governors have the responsibility to find emergency solutions since they always swiftly maintain their status as the chief security officers of their respective states.
These terrorist organisations continue to gain a foothold in the South by forming evil alliances with murderous herders, resulting in a high degree of insecurity, particularly in the South-West. Killer-herdsmen live in government forest reserves without authorisation, and criminals use them as hiding places to commit crimes, especially murder and kidnappings for ransom.
Acting to check the trend in line with his constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property and in keeping with the resolution reached by the Southern governors to enact anti-open grazing laws in their states by September 1, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on August 19, signed the Open Rearing and Grazing Prohibition Law No. 5 of 2021 of Rivers State. This meant the activation of enforcement of the state ban on open grazing.
Signing the bill into law, the governor said it was inimical to development and peace for any state to condone open grazing of cattle. “It is no longer a story. All of us know what our people have suffered in terms of this open grazing. Today, all Nigerians have come to accept the reality that open grazing is no longer fashionable. Even our brothers in the North have agreed that it is no longer fashionable,” Wike emphasised.
The law is divided into four parts. The first part deals with its objectives; that is what the law intends to achieve. The second part is about the establishment of ranches and issuance of ranching permit. The third is on the prohibition of open rearing and grazing of livestock offences and penalties, while the final part has miscellaneous provisions, including power to arrest, detain and impound trespassing livestock and the jurisdiction of the court to try offenders.
In summary, the law stipulates that no person is allowed to openly graze livestock in Rivers State, except within the confines of a ranch. And to establish a ranch, such a person must apply to the state committee for approval. And that committee having regard to the guidelines it is going to issue, may or may not issue approval to establish a ranch.
With the law now in force, open rearing or grazing of livestock in Rivers State is prohibited and criminalised. Therefore, there is an urgent need to meet with herders in the state to sensitise them on the new law to forestall likely claims of ignorance of it. Anyone seen violating the law after the enlightenment should be immediately apprehended and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.
It should, however, not be only about promulgating a law to establish order, but for the Rivers State Government to rigorously enforce it to curtail the excesses of the marauding herders. Governor Wike should empower security agencies in the state and possibly set up a task force to enforce this law to the letter. It must not be reduced to a mere paper tiger based on their lethargy. The ordinance demands a resolute political will to be effective.
Rivers people, including the traditional institution in the state must complement government’s efforts by watching out for violators, especially those who would place their personal or political ambitions above the dignity and safety of their people by paying lip service to the realisation of this law. Southern leaders must take all legal measures to protect the integrity of the land and the lives and property of the people.
This is the only way to tame the menace of arm-bearing herders and their likes, whose stock in trade has been to constitute nuisance on roads and streets, and deprive farmers the joy of their hard labour and contributions to ensure food sufficiency and security in their communities, states and the entire country. All hands must be on deck to support the government’s efforts to protect our people in the communities from invading herders.
Editorial
Ministers’ Sack: Just Not Enough
Just when Nigerians have largely given up and merely marking time for the present Federal Government to roll up its acts in the next one year and eight months or so, the President, Muhammadu Buhari, emerged from the blues to relieve two cabinet ministers of their appointment, last week.
Addressing the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, President Buhari gave a synoptic overview of the aspirations of his administration, especially since August, 2019 and how desirous he was to bequeath legacy achievements by the terminal date of the government.
To this end, he said, he had decided to respond to identified weaknesses and strengths in his government with a view to making positive impact in the existential condition of Nigerians.
“Accordingly, a few cabinet changes, marking the beginning of a continuous process, have been approved,” he said, adding that Mohammed Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and his counterpart in the Ministry of Power, Engr Sale Mamman would be marking “their last participation in the Federal Executive Council deliberations”.
“Two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programme implementation to independent and critical self-review has taken firm roots through sector reporting during cabinet meetings and Retreats.
“These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians”, he said, declaring that “As we are all aware, change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour and as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term, I have found it essential to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements.”
In an attempt to explain the president’s action, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said on national television that “The president must have what he wants to achieve in those who areas within the 20 months left in government and maybe that is why he did what he did. But it was by no means a red card on their performance”.
He, however, admitted that the spheres of supervision of the sacked ministers could not have been without need for improvement and revamping.
“Matter of fact is that the President said he had reviewed the performance of the cabinet and needed to reinvigorate for the last run. He said he wanted to consolidate on legacy performance and projects”, the presidential spokesman emphasized, adding that “If you look at the nine priority areas, you will see that, as much as the ministers did, in my own esteem, there are areas of improvement in those two sectors.”
After more than six years in office, and with less than two years to breast the tape in May, 2023, not a few Nigerians are impressed that the president is suddenly waking up to the need to rework his machinery to deliver governance that addresses the fundamental needs of the people.
They say it probably took the president this long to realize what he should have done years ago because he had not seemed to be sufficiently bothered about improving the quality of life of the Nigerian masses.
Nigerians, over the years, have had to endure a president who had not only been seemed to be aloof, indifferent and non-challant but had also not demonstrated sufficient sensitivity to their socio-economic emasculation as their lives progressively deteriorated.
The feeling among Nigerians is that the targeting of only two ministers on the basis of performance or non-performance is not only diversionary but an exercise that is too fickle, feeble and not intended to achieve any results that could change the calamitous circumstances of the majority of our countrymen that are daily buffeted and broken by poverty, hunger, disease and insecurity.
“After six years of weak performance by his government, President Buhari has reportedly fired two Ministers (Agriculture and Power) who, presumably in his judgement deserved to go. It’s the correct decision but very late in the day,” said Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and former presidential candidate of Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the 2019 general elections.
In its own reaction, the main opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described the president’s action as “a ludicrous and ineffective attempt to cover for his failures in office”.
In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodinya, the PDP said “the manifest inefficiency of the Buhari administration is a product of the President’s myopic and divisive approach to governance, as well as the impunity and corruption deeply imbedded in his administration and party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.
The PDP said it was its considered opinion that the president must have had other motives for sacking the ministers apart from the ones expressed by the presidency, adding that Nigerians were not swayed by the action, but could scarcely wait for 2023 to show the Aso Rock Villa occupant and his party out of power.
Stakeholders in the agricultural sector while hailing the president for the action said the minister should have been let go much earlier, noting that the sector had not performed well in the past 10 years.
Describing the performance of Nanono as selfish, dishonourable and below average, the Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Kano State, Mr Abdulra-sheed Magaji said “He handled the ministry like a personal outfit unprofessionally”.
According to Mr Rotimi Oloye, former president of Catfish and allied Fish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFFAN), “The man was a colossal failure on his assignment. He was a mismatch for the big job. He was all about his private agenda and vendetta,” noting that he messed up all efforts of the government through his biased relationship with stakeholders.
National President of Agriculture Bureau Association, Suleiman Dikwa pointed out that recent data ranked Nigeria fifth in the world on the food affordability index while another report showed that about $6.7 billion is lost annually to poor post-harvest handling.
Dikwa lamented that most of the funds and farm inputs did not get to the farmers because they were allegedly cornered by politicians who have connections at CBN.
“He has not shown any leadership in the sector. He did not show the capacity to drive up the performance of the agencies and entities in the market”, was the assessment of Dr Sam Amadi, former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on the sacking of Engr. Mamman, submitting that the minister “basically failed “ and had a “woeful” performance.
However, in the view of the civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), Engr. Mamman and Nanono are not the only ministers that should have been shown the way out on account of equally dismal execution of their assignments.
The National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko said those also deserving of the big stick of the president include the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, his Defence Counterpart, as well as the National Security Adviser (NSA).
“The NSA should have been sacked about two years ago. The country has never had it so bad in terms of security threats”, he said.
Other ministers that have had Nigerians openly demanding for their ouster from office include Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health for their handling of the protracted industrial crisis in the health sector.
“I want to ask Nigerians to tell those that are the cause of the strike and have not done their work, that they should be sacked or resign from the positions they hold”, the President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi said.
There is no denying the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has not lived up to its promise to Nigerians in the overall. The President must therefore go beyond just cabinet reshuffle, no matter the scale, (and there many who believe that the entire cabinet should have been removed) wake up from his reverie to the fact that the only way he could avoid ending up a failure (as he fears) is to jettison ethno-political and sundry considerations in favour of integrity, competence and capacity to deliver in the remaining part of his administration.
By: Opaka Dokubo
Editorial
Tackling Air Pollution
Following the international community’s increasing interest in clean air, and the need to make further efforts to improve air quality to protect human health, the United Nations General Assembly designated Tuesday, 7 September every year, as the International Day of Clean Air for blue skies. Last year, being the first-ever edition of the Day, was marked with the rights-based theme: “Clean Air for All”.
However, this year’s theme “Healthy Air, Healthy Planet”, emphasises the health effects of air pollution, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The event aims to prioritise the need for healthy air for all while keeping conversations broad enough to encompass other critical issues such as climate change, human and planetary health as well as the Sustainable Development Goals. This is a collective call to action to align efforts and reclaim the right to clean air.
Air pollution is the single greatest environmental risk to human health and one of the main avoidable causes of death and disease globally, with some estimated 6.5 million premature deaths (2016) across the world attributed to indoor and outdoor air pollution. In developing countries, air pollution affects women, children and the elderly indiscriminately, especially in low-income populations as they are often exposed to high levels of ambient and indoor air pollution from cooking and heating with wood fuel and kerosene.
Given its long-range transport, air pollution is a global issue with significant impacts. In the absence of aggressive intervention, the number of premature deaths resulting from ambient air pollution is estimated to be on track to increase by more than 50 per cent by 2050. Society bears a high price for air pollution due to negative impacts on the economy, labour productivity, health care costs and tourism, among others. Therefore, the economic advantages of investing in the fight against this pollution cannot be overestimated.
Figures published by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), 92% of the world is exposed to polluted air, causing about 7 million premature deaths annually. Air pollution constitutes an environmental hazard to human health and a preventable cause of death and disease worldwide. Moreover, it has negative effects on climate, biodiversity and ecosystems, and quality of life in general. The improvement of air quality will bring health, development and environmental benefits.
Developed countries have significantly improved their air quality in recent years, but many, which continue to depend on wood and other solid fuels for cooking and heating, are lagging behind. The implication is that many vulnerable and marginalised people also have the worst air quality. This issue arose during the Covid-19 pandemic, and there is proof that air pollution may increase the risk of infection. The pandemic has reduced pollution and improved air quality, while air transport and car travel have decreased during international isolation activities.
Unfortunately, Nigeria’s story is pathetic as it has the largest number of deaths in Africa caused by air pollution, while it also ranks fourth for air pollution across the globe. Statistics show that in 2016, there were 150 deaths per 100,000 persons due to this environmental problem. The State of the World Air Report published by the Institute for Health Impacts (HEI) stated that air quality in Nigeria was among the most lethal globally.
Uncontrolled emission of carbon monoxide mainly from generators causes great concern for Nigerians. Older automobile engines are also at risk of emitting unhealthy vapors into the atmosphere, same as domestic kerosene stoves that produce flames contributing to poor air ventilation. More than 3 million tonnes of waste are generated in Nigeria per year. Most Nigerians burn their waste in their neighbourhoods rather than dispose it, hence, increasing air pollution.
Activities of illegal refiners and bunkerers are causing a surge of deadly soot in Rivers State. Consequently, the state government swung into action by setting up an expert committee to investigate the incident. Companies noted to be sources of the soot were shut down. Those actions indicate that the government can end the menace. Efforts should, therefore, be intensified in that regard.
Africa experiences more than 700,000 deaths annually from air pollution. More people die of this cause than unsanitary hygiene practices and under-nutrition. For example, the victims of Nigeria’s air pollution crisis have increased by almost 40% in the past 30 years. The nation is home to some of the highest rates of poor air quality in Africa. Nigerian cities have the most unhealthy air quality with 10 urban areas ranked on a list of 30 cities in Africa with the most unhealthy air quality.
To effectively handle the rising air pollution crisis in Nigeria, it is imperative for the country to provide regular inspections of automobiles to ensure that older cars are not releasing harmful chemicals into the atmosphere. It is also necessary that cars emitting toxic substances to the environment are removed from our roads.
Implementing effective electrical power will help reduce the need for generators that produce unhealthy air pollution in households and workplaces. The authorities should take from the abundance of our sustainable energy resources and supply energy to the citizens. Such methods are safer for the environment as their use reduces the utilisation of gasoline generators.
Furthermore, household air pollution can be mitigated by replacing firewood with biogas, which is a form of biofuel produced instinctively from the decay of natural waste. Biogas provides sustainable options to prepare food and heat the household while eliminating air pollution both indoors and outdoors.
Recycling practices of waste disposal is expedient as it will ensure that people do not burn waste. Daily household waste removal will also help to properly eliminate waste and prevent odors that contribute to air pollution. This should be complemented by the government’s efforts to compel firms to observe sustainable practices guidelines to curtail air pollution.
The effective application of environmentally-friendly practices in Nigeria will help to reduce the air pollution crisis in households, businesses and the external environment. Since environmental health is inseparable from human health, everyone must act to reduce air pollution and bring a transformative change in our lifestyles.
Editorial
OML 11 Court Judgment: A Retraction
On Wednesday, we carried an editorial with the above title on the Friday, August 20, 2021 judgement of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal on Appeal No: C/A/824/2019 – the Minister of Petroleum Resources & Anor V. The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC).
In the said judgement, the Court of Appeal reversed the August 23, 2019 decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which held that the SPDC was entitled to the renewal of the lease on Oil Mining Licence (OML) 11.
We hereby retract the said editorial on the grounds that we have realised that the position we took on the said judgement was based on wrong and insufficient facts and understanding of the issues involved.
While we regret the inconveniences this development may cause the general public and critical stakeholders, we wish to restate our commitment to serving you with the best of information as we remain The Authoritative Voice of the Niger Delta.
We, however, reiterate that the Rivers State Government had in 2019 fully acquired SPDC’s 45 per cent interest in OML 11 situated in Ejama-Ebubu community in Eleme Local Government Area and the adjoining Ogoni and other communities of the state.
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in a broadcast to the state at the time, informed the people that the Rivers State Government had fully acquired SPDC’s 45 per cent interest in OML 11 situated in Ejama-Ebubu community in Eleme Local Government Area, and the adjoining Ogoni and other communities of Rivers State.
The governor explained that the acquisition of OML 11 was premised on court judgements, which have been registered in the United Kingdom and Nigeria for enforcement. He stated that the fresh case, which commenced in 2001 passed through four different justices of that court arising from twists and turns associated with opposed litigations, until it was disposed of about 10 years after in June, 2010 by Buba J. (the fifth judge to preside over the matter).
On August 13, 2020, the Rivers State Government also won a suit handing over Shell’s landed assets in Ogoni under OML 11 to it. The suit marked PHC/652/CS/2020 was filed by the Attorney General of Rivers State against SPDC. Justice Charles Nwogu of Port Harcourt High Court, who delivered the judgment, directed SPDC to account for and hand over to the Rivers State Government all monetary accruals it had made from its continued appropriation of the fixed landed assets comprised in its Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in lands comprised in OML 11 from the date the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court of Rivers State issued title documents thereon to the claimant until the defendant peaceably yields up possession thereof.
The court also perpetually restrained SPDC, its agents, assigns, representatives, privies from embarking on acts or omissions adverse to the title, right and interest of the claimant over the fixed landed assets comprised in its Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in lands comprised in OML 11. Justice Nwogu denounced SPDC’s continued violation of the legal process by its continued occupation of the said Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt, and other properties already acquired by the Rivers State Government.
Governor Nyesom Wike had said the state had to intervene and acquire the stake in OML 11 because of the massive environmental degradation of Ejama Community in which an approximate area of 255 hectares of arable agricultural land, fishing swamps and rivers were devastated, as well as the environmental impact of SPDC activities in most areas under OML 11.
The governor also said it was necessary to involve communities in decision-making and to earn revenues from the operations of oil and gas companies in their areas.
We believe the state government means well for Rivers people in its interest in OML 11 to give a new lease of life to the people. Certainly, involvement of Rivers State Government in the mining lease will create additional job opportunities for youths, bring about more development to the state, particularly the host communities and quell youth restiveness in the area.
We also urge all communities covered by OML 11 to give Rivers State Government the necessary cooperation to secure their future and economic emancipation.
