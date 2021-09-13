Anambra Poll: Ozigbo Harps On Rescue Mission

Just when Nigerians have largely given up and merely marking time for the present Federal Government to roll up its acts in the next one year and eight months or so, the President, Muhammadu Buhari, emerged from the blues to relieve two cabinet ministers of their appointment, last week.

Addressing the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, President Buhari gave a synoptic overview of the aspirations of his administration, especially since August, 2019 and how desirous he was to bequeath legacy achievements by the terminal date of the government.

To this end, he said, he had decided to respond to identified weaknesses and strengths in his government with a view to making positive impact in the existential condition of Nigerians.

“Accordingly, a few cabinet changes, marking the beginning of a continuous process, have been approved,” he said, adding that Mohammed Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and his counterpart in the Ministry of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman would be marking “their last participation in the Federal Executive Council deliberations”.

“Two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programme implementation to independent and critical self-review has taken firm roots through sector Reporting during cabinet meetings and Retreats.

“These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians”, he said, declaring that “As we are all aware, change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour and as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term, I have found it essential to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements.”

In an attempt to explain the president’s action, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said on national television that “The president must have what he wants to achieve in those two areas within the 20 months left in government and maybe that is why he did what he did. But it was by no means a red card on their performance”.

He, however, admitted that the spheres of supervision of the sacked ministers could not have been without need for improvement and revamping.

“Matter of fact is that the President said he had reviewed the performance of the cabinet and needed to reinvigorate for the last run. He said he wanted to consolidate on legacy performance and projects”, the presidential spokesman emphasised, adding that “If you look at the nine priority areas, you will see that, as much as the ministers did, in my own esteem, there are areas of improvement in those two sectors.”

After more than six years in office, and with less than two years to breast the tape in May, 2023, not a few Nigerians are impressed that the president is suddenly waking up to the need to rework his machinery to deliver governance that addresses the fundamental needs of the people.

They say it probably took the president this long to realise what he should have done years ago because he had not seemed to be sufficiently bothered about improving the quality of life of the Nigerian masses.

Nigerians, over the years, have had to endure a president who had not only been seen to be aloof, indifferent and non-challant but had also not demonstrated sufficient sensitivity to their socio-economic emasculation as their lives progressively deteriorated.

The feeling among Nigerians is that the targeting of only two ministers on the basis of performance or non-performance is not only diversionary but an exercise that is too fickle, feeble and not intended to achieve any results that could change the calamitous circumstances of the majority of our countrymen that are daily buffeted and broken by poverty, hunger, disease and insecurity.

“After six years of weak performance by his government, President Buhari has reportedly fired two Ministers (Agriculture and Power) who, presumably in his judgement deserved to go. It’s the correct decision but very late in the day,” said Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and former presidential candidate of Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the 2019 general elections.

In its own reaction, the main opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described the president’s action as “a ludicrous and ineffective attempt to cover for his failures in office”.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodinya, the PDP said “the manifest inefficiency of the Buhari administration is a product of the President’s myopic and divisive approach to governance, as well as the impunity and corruption deeply imbedded in his administration and party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

The PDP said it was its considered opinion that the president must have had other motives for sacking the ministers apart from the ones expressed by the presidency, adding that Nigerians were not swayed by the action, but could scarcely wait for 2023 to show the Aso Rock Villa occupant and his party out of power.

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector while hailing the president for the action said the minister should have been let go much earlier, noting that the sector had not performed well in the past 10 years.

Describing the performance of Nanono as selfish, dishonourable and below average, the Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Kano State, Mr Abdulra-sheed Magaji said “He handled the ministry like a personal outfit unprofessionally”.

According to Mr Rotimi Oloye, former president of Catfish and allied Fish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFFAN), “The man was a colossal failure on his assignment. He was a mismatch for the big job. He was all about his private agenda and vendetta,” noting that he messed up all efforts of the government through his biased relationship with stakeholders.

National President of Agriculture Bureau Association, Suleiman Dikwa pointed out that recent data ranked Nigeria fifth in the world on the food affordability index while another report showed that about $6.7 billion is lost annually to poor post-harvest handling.

Dikwa lamented that most of the funds and farm inputs did not get to the farmers because they were allegedly cornered by politicians who have connections at CBN.

“He has not shown any leadership in the sector. He did not show the capacity to drive up the performance of the agencies and entities in the market”, was the assessment of Dr Sam Amadi, former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on the sacking of Engr. Mamman, submitting that the minister “basically failed “ and had a “woeful” performance.

However, in the view of the civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), Engr. Mamman and Nanono are not the only ministers that should have been shown the way out on account of equally dismal execution of their assignments.

The National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko said those also deserving of the big stick of the president include the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, his Defence Counterpart, as well as the National Security Adviser (NSA).

“The NSA should have been sacked about two years ago. The country has never had it so bad in terms of security threats”, he said.

Other ministers that have had Nigerians openly demanding for their ouster from office include Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health for their handling of the protracted industrial crisis in the health sector.

“I want to ask Nigerians to tell those that are the cause of the strike and have not done their work, that they should be sacked or resign from the positions they hold”, the President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi said.

There is no denying the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has not lived up to its promise to Nigerians in the overall. The President must therefore go beyond just cabinet reshuffle, no matter the scale, (and there many who believe that the entire cabinet should have been removed) wake up from his reverie to the fact that the only way he could avoid ending up a failure (as he fears) is to jettison ethno-political and sundry considerations in favour of integrity, competence and capacity to deliver in the remaining part of his administration.

By: Opaka Dokubo