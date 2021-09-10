Featured
Wike Has Changed The Face Of Governance -Nsirim
Only few public men in Nigeria entrusted with the responsibility of government image making exhude implicit confidence in their onerous assignment. One of such men is Pastor Paulinus Nsirim who currently sits atop the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications as Commissioner.
A seasoned journalist, notable astute public relations practitioner and veteran task master, Nsirim dares to be different, actively running a critical government ministry effectively, away from the suffocating tradition of inefficiency and ineffectiveness which had most times been the hallmark of some government ministries.
Making good his solid reputation as a turn-around prime information and issues manager with Midas touch, the debonair former Chief Press Secretary to two former Military Administrators and a former Governor in the state, former Director and ex-Permanent Secretary in the Information and Communications, Ministry, among many others has been breathing life into ideas, shoving complacency for sheer pragmatism since assuming office as Commissioner.
With the see-it-all monumental achievements of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration in the state, Nsirim, perhaps out of sheer modesty, will still tell anyone who cares to listen that the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign is on course and that there is no magic behind the new face of governance in Rivers State.
In this encounter with the Group News Editor, Victor Tew, the energetic Commissioner insists that Wike has confounded critics and the opposition and has prudently managed the state’s resources to the maximum benefit of Rivers people through massive infrastructural development of the state in the past six years, among others.
Excerpts.
Could you please throw more light on your Ministry’s advocacy campaign, #OurStateOur Responsibility, rolled out last week?
In 2019, this ministry came out with this campaign because we observed that Rivers State was being demarketed and under-reported.
The giant strides of Rivers State Governor, Chief (Barrister) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike was being played down by detractors of the state. And as part of our public enlightenment programme as a Ministry, we decided to change that narrative by embarking on a tour of federal establishments, para-military organisations, faith-based organisations, the media and all the major stakeholder groups, telling them that since you are doing business here without any encumbrance, you are not supposed to join our detractors to demarket us.
We have made them to understand that we have a shared responsibility to protect. Like what anyone can see in the last six years, Governor Nyesom Wike has changed the face of governance in the state. We have seen infrastructural revolution; we have seen proactive political leadership because we have seen the right leadership, the right infrastructure.
Why is your ministry embarking on this advocacy campaign again?
We also found out that all the major stakeholders who bought into this campaign decided to support us. Infact, the support of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria was overwhelming. They printed over 100 stickers for this campaign. So that is where we were until last week when we now rolled out the second phase of this campaign.
Under this, we have to introduce essay competition. After that, we are going to go into singing competition. When we finish that, we are going to go into skits competition. After that, we are going to round off with film competition.
All these competitions are being organised to get citizens participation in this campaign, to feel the pulse of the people. It would also serve for us as feedback on what has happened in the state.
And we believe that by the time we finish this advocacy campaign, all the propaganda and demarketing of the state would be drastically minimised and people will begin to see the good work that His Excellency is doing.
As a ministry, we are very excited to be part of what His Excellency is doing in this state. If you go to road infrastructure, agriculture, sports development, water resources, even the welfare of the less privileged, you will be marvelled. you will be marvelled. For the first time, a rehabilitation centre has been built where vagrants, lunatics, and all those who are on the streets now have a safe place they can call home. You need to visit that place. You will now realise the fact that this is a people-oriented government.
Where is the Rehabilitation Centre located?
It is located at Iriebe. They have hostels for inmates. They also have an ICT centre and a clinic that is one of the best around. So His Excellency is a man of the people because so many governments have come and gone.
Given the multi-faceted nature of the centre, how is it going to be effectively managed?
Of course, the state government could not have built a place like that without proper management on ground. The centre has an effective management. In fact, there is a skills acquisition centre there too. So the manpower to run the rehabilitation centre is fully on ground even before it was commissioned.
What is the age bracket for the essay competition under the second phase of #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign?
The age bracket is from 16 to 25 years. We want to catch them young. They are the future leaders. They would be the ones to drive the message in the years to come.
How are you constituting the panel of Judges for the competition?
Well, it is a stakeholder thing. All those who have the relevant skills for the prosecution of this programme have been enlisted. They will all participate to give it the professional touch that it deserves.
Critics are saying that all the efforts of your ministry at changing the negative perceptions about the state are mere publicity stunts for the Wike-led administration. How would you react to this?
What is the publicity stunt there? You can see for yourself what the Governor is doing in the state. You will see the massive infrastructural development everywhere.
What about the opposition that has been restless and relentless in its criticism of the government’s developmental efforts?
The opposition needs to be restless. I will bring this to the fore. The same opposition that in 2015 could not pay workers salary for four months and pension arrears for nine months.
The same opposition said they will see where Wike would get money to pay workers’ salaries, not to talk of executing projects. Now how far? They are hiding their faces in shame because Wike remains the Governor to beat in this country. In the next few days from now, we would be going to Abuja to receive the Leadership Newspaper Governor of the Year Award 2020. In fact, this is the second time we would be receiving the award from Leadership Newspaper. We have also gotten award from Blueprint, Halmark and The Sun Newspapers. Wike is also the Silverbed Extraordinary Man of the Year 2020. And these endorsements by reputable newspapers are not a mere fluke. They should come here and see for themselves. I have taken journalists round the state. I have also taken members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors round the 23 Local Government Areas and they were impressed by what they saw on ground. And mind you, Wike’s contemporaries are saying that they do not have money to execute projects because of Covid-19. Look around Nigeria. Is there anything happening anywhere in the country in terms of concrete development? Rivers State is the centrepiece of development in the country. It has become the reliable index of development in Nigeria because of one man’s ingenuity.
Here is a man who met an empty treasury upon assumption of office in 2015. He was not even given a handover note in 2015. He started from the scratch. Here is a man with a vision, a man who has the backing of God Almighty, a prudent manager of resources.
In a national economy already worsened by the deleterious impact of Covid-19, what is Wike’s magic wand in succeeding where others fail?
Number one, he has God’s mandate to govern this state. We are all witnesses in 2019 when soldiers were brought into the state for elections. In fact, Rivers State was militarised. It has never happened in any part of the country, up to the point that women had to fight soldiers who were snatching ballot boxes at Ogu/Bolo. Despite all these, Wike still won because he is a man of the people. You see, where the people want a man, you cannot fight the choice of the people and the choice of God. This is because he has divine mandate to govern as a result of his love for the people and the state.
Governor Wike is a second-term governor. And what do you find in the second tenure? Looking at our political history in the past 22 years, second term governors hardly do anything for their people. They only begin to pursue personal agenda. But here is a governor who has restated his commitment to serve Rivers people until handover day. And the evidence is there. Go round the 23 Local Government Areas of the state and see for yourselves the massive development. Not too long ago, a colleague called from Lagos asking if there was a road leading to Opobo. I now invited him, offering to personally take him to Opobo. He was confounded.
When the construction of the Opobo road was going on, I took members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors to the site where the President expressed surprise at the level of piling going on inside the water, saying that it was like someone burying money. You need to go there and see. You need to have a heart to serve your people to embark on projects like that. That is why we are saying that Rivers State is blessed to have somebody like Governor Wike.
Now back to the competition. You are so passionate about it. How is it going to impact positively on the ordinary citizen?
This is all about citizen participation in the governance of the state. It would also help us feel the pulse of the people. And the age bracket for the essay competition is 16 to 25 years, but the theme song and others are open to everybody as long as you have what it takes to participate and we are going to focus on what the state government has achieved. The central message of #OurStateOurResponsibility is right there on our banner.
What is your message to the people of the state on this second phase of #OurStateOurResponsibility?
I would like to call on the people of the state to participate actively in what we are doing. And of course, part of the incentives for the competitions is the presentation of plaques to winners. These plaques are like memorabilia that would stay for years to come and people will say that for a particular time in your life, you participated in a thing like this. So, it is beyond essay competition and all that. And in this era when people who merit recognition are being pushed to the background, this is an opportunity for people to showcase their talents. We want to showcase industry; we want to showcase excellence. So, it is a pot pouri of so many things in one because by the time we finish it successfully, participants would have been showcased to the world. It is also a way of discovering talents. You would be surprised that winners might get bigger opportunities from philanthropists and organizations. Those who would do the theme songs are likely to be recognized to also produce for other people. Those who would do the skits would also be recognised by individuals and organisations. Same applies to those who will do the short film.
I remember when I was a director in this ministry, we organised a film competition that was shot at the National Film Festival of that year. Since then I have been in touch with the person who shot it and he has been producing films for Nollywood and others. It was that competition that exposed him to the world. So it is a talent hunt, something that is big. That is why we are calling on Rivers people to participate actively. In the next one year something big would surely come out of this advocacy campaign.
Featured
Wike Bags Leadership Governor Of The Year Award
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, was yesterday declared the Governor of the Year by Leadership Newspapers.
This is as the governor vowed to bequeath a worthy legacy to generations unborn as he would continue to break new grounds through the social contract with the people.
Receiving the award at the 2020 Leadership Conference and Awards with the theme: “The Role of Political and Non-Political Actors in Stabilization and Consensus Building”, held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, yesterday, Wike, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, restated his commitment to good leadership and leaving a mark worthy of emulation.
His words; “I wish to sincerely thank the management of Leadership Newspapers for recognising our modest efforts to transform Rivers State from the pitiable state we met it.
“One thing in governance is to implore great effort to achieve magnificent feats but another is for the people to show dedication to recognise sincere efforts and achievements of a government, and that you have for the second time by bestowing this prestigious award on me.”
He stated that when his administration came on board in May 2015, his vision was to build a state united, secured and prosperous with boundless opportunities for everyone to realise their potentials.
“We envisioned an enhanced livelihood for present and future generations through responsive governance guided by the fear of God as we pledged a New Rivers Vision. Today, six years into our administration, we have succeeded cooperatively to advance our vision and mission for a more progressive Rivers State,” he said.
He recalled that he came into office when the national economy was already prostate, and also inherited a state with utterly weakened social infrastructure and a hopeless security situation.
“However, with our determination and commitment as well as prudent management of available resources, the negative narrative of the development trajectory has been totally rewritten.
“To God be the glory, our development footprints are dotted all over the 23 local government areas, signposting our success in infrastructural development, healthcare, education, housing, agriculture, administration of justice, culture/tourism,. Social welfare and sports which continues to attract recognition from across the globe,” the governor said.
He said the award would surely spur him to maintain the momentum in service delivery and make Rivers State the Destination of Choice in Nigeria.
“As a government, we are focused on the our vision to leave a worthy legacy for generations yet unborn as we continue to break new grounds through our social contract with our people.
“We have promised our people that they will continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy until we hand over on May 29, 2023. Our conviction is that second tenure should not be an excuse to deny our people good governance,” Wike said.
Featured
Fintiri Emerges PDP Convention Committee Chairman
The PDP NEC, yesterday, appointed the Governor of Adamawa State, Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, as the chairman of the party national convention scheduled for October 30, Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, his deputy while Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, is to serve as secretary.
The party’s NEC has also appointed the Enugu State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as the chairman of Zoning Committee, Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, is deputy while Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed, is to serve as secretary of the committee.
The appointment of Fintiri as the chairman of the Convention Committee, it was gathered, generated some controversy among party members, who were of the opinion that he’s a close ally to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.
Some party members, who observed that all the appointments have been taken over by the governors, added that the governors were not only taking appointments but have taken over the entire party.
The governors, it was also gathered, are likely to do some shakeup in some organs of the party after the convention, especially the Board of Trustees (BoT).
Recall that the party had been embroiled in leadership crisis.
This development had prompted the emergence of Yemi Akinwonmi, the deputy national chairman South to lead the party, because of the sack of Prince Uche Secondus.
Addressing newsmen shortly after the 93rd NEC meeting presided over by Akinwonmi, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said, “NEC approved the composition of the National Convention Planning Committee as well as the Zoning Committee to zone National Working Committee offices.”
On the National Convention Planning Committee, Ologbondiyan said, “NEC approved Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the Governor of Adamawa State as chairman, 2021 National Convention Organizing Committee.
“Senator Douye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa State is Deputy Chairman of the committee, while Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State is to serve as Secretary.”
On the Zoning Committee, the party said, “NEC approved Rt Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Governor of Enugu State as Chairman of Zoning Committee.
“Dr. Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Benue State is Deputy Chairman and Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed is secretary of the committee.
“NEC charged the committees to work hard to ensure the successful conduct of the National Convention.”
On the David Mark Committee set up by the NEC to address the leadership crisis in the party, Ologbondiyan disclosed that “NEC received the report of the Senator David Mark committee, which is intervening in certain issues relating to the leadership challenges in our party. The David Mark committee assured that efforts are on to resolve all court matters.”
The National Publicity Secretary, however, said that date has not been fixed for the submission of report by the zoning committee, but the convention date remain intact.
During the inauguration of Anambra State governorship campaign council headed by Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu earlier, Akinwonmi disclosed that the selection and choice of the national campaign were carefully made after an extensive and intensive consultation across all strata of PDP.
“The leadership of PDP has the highest optimism that the membership is capable and competent to deliver Anambra back to PDP come November 6, 2021. Anambra will fall for PDP.
“I call on all members of the Council and Ndi Anambra to close ranks and deliver the state to PDP families. The cooperation of all and sundry is expected for the actualization of PDPs dream. I would like to seize this opportunity to appreciate on behalf of the PDP, all the aspirants, who dramatically contested with the candidate, your spirit of sportsmanship is wonderful.
“I call on you to kindly hold hand together to deliver Anambra to PDP. We call on all of us to set aside differences, and look at the PDP and Nigeria above any personal consideration. Anambra is winnable for PDP,” he said.
The Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa said that PDP is set to win the elections in Anambra State.
“We have had very useful discussions with our candidates and also the chairman of the local campaign Council in Anambra State. Anambra had always been populated by the PDP. Unfortunately, because of one issue or the other we have always run into problems.
“We want to reassure the party that we are going to put in all, to ensure that we reconcile everyone, and that we go into that election as one body. And that definitely we’re going to win that election by the special grace of God.
“We know our people in Anambra, we know that they are party people, we know also that there have been issues in the past, that those issues that divide us. We are going to work day and night to ensure that we all step out from our comfort zones and step into the field to talk to the people, and to win back all who have left the party, as much as possible,” he said.
The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar called for understanding and total reconciliation of party faithful across the country.
Featured
Wike’s Key Signature Projects Have Changed Rivers’ Landscape – Nsirim
Being Text of a Speech on “Developing Media Infrastructures for Good Governance, the Example of Rivers State Government” by The Honourable Commissioner of Information and Communications, Rivers State, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, As Special Guest of Honour/Keynote Speaker at The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt 2020-2021 Media Day on Monday April 19, 2021 at the Rotary Centre, off Trans-Amadi Industrial Way, Port Harcourt.
Excerpts.
One thing that is not in
doubt in today’s world, especially in the corporate world, is that good public relations image remains essential to achieving great results. Indeed, the fact that a public relations committee had been at the epicenter of the management of not just the activities but also image of Rotary, tells a great deal of story why publicity matters so much to the world’s longest and oldest organized social and humanitarian club.
Rotary and Rotarians may not record much success in their endeavours without publicity. It is to that extent that Rotary and the media must establish and sustain a symbiotic relationship in order to further the goals of Rotary, and most importantly, make a difference in the lives of millions of those who need help, support and assistance to keep alive hope of a better life.
It is for this reason that I wish to commend Rotary club for dedicating the month of April in their International Calendar as Magazine/Media Month. I believe it is a month for the celebration of the media for its role in bringing to the fore the good qualities of Rotary club and its activities in order to inspire the world for better living. Rotary believes that the synergy with the media has been and will continue to be of profound importance to its activities. Let me also commend the media whose advocacy and information management roles have been critical to the achievement of the core goals of Rotary in the society.
Since February 23, 1905 when Rotary was formed and its first meeting of like minds in Chicago, Ilinois in the United States of America, “the characteristics of Rotary Club and those who populate it have remained the same everywhere; the features of service, internationality, fellowship, classification of each vocation, development of goodwill and world understanding, the emphasis of high ethical standards, concern for other people, and many more descriptive qualities, which show care and compassion, respect for others, honesty and integrity, as well as patriotism, industry and hard work”.
The 4-way Test Philosophy of Rotary Club, which in 1943 was translated to the acceptance that whatever Rotarians think, say and do they must be guided by the TRUTH at all times, and must be FAIR, and naturally
seen to be so by others. Rotarians must ensure that they, whatever they think, say, or do, help in building GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS across the community, and by extension, the world and that their results are BENEFICIAL to all concerned.
This 4-way Test Philosophy and the roles the media play in upholding a just society, by holding leaders and government accountable at all times, clearly makes it impossible for either the media or Rotary to divorce each other, since both work for the good of the society.
Having said these, let me return to the issue of today.
Media refers to the channels of communication which are utilized for the purposes of dissemination of news, music, movies, education, promotional messages and other data. It includes physical and online
newspapers and magazines, television, radio, billboards, telephone, the internet and fax, that provide news and information to the public.
One thing that is legendary and long-standing is the power of the media in shaping society, setting agenda for public discourse and moulding public opinion. Perhaps, that explains why Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826), the third president of the United States of America and principal author of its declaration of Independence once said, that if he had to choose between “a government without newspaper or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the later”.
According to Jefferson, “the press is the best instrument for enlightening the mind of man, and improving him as rational, moral and social being.” Jefferson’s successor, James Madison (1751-1836) corroborated this view when he said; “to the press alone, chequered as it is with abuses, the world is indebted for all the triumphs which have been gained by reason and humanity over error and oppression”.
Truly, the above statements underscore the importance of the media as it carries out its multifaceted roles of providing information education, and entertaining. Also the media acts as a public forum for the discussion of important issues. While the media also plays the role of entertainment, it acts as a watchdog for government, business and other institutions, mirroring society as it were.
Chapter 2, Section 22 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution states clearly the role of the
media in governance. It says, “the press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people”.This clearly links the media to good governance.
Thus, as required by the constitution, the media which is the watch dog of society should hold public office holders accountable to the people who elected them by monitoring governance closely. Clearly, in the issues of promoting good governance, rule of law, ensuring probity and accountability, wiping out illiteracy and eradicating poverty, the media are the key factors in that strategic link.
The media provides a platform for discussion of all the checks and assessments of the activities of government by bringing public concerns and voices into the open. The media articulates citizens voices and preferences for government to use in policy formulation. They hold government accountable and provide information for the people. Thus, the media are a critical link in the accountability chain between the government and the governed.
With the existence of an unfettered and Independent press, and the spread of modern information and communication technologies, “the media are essential for democratization and guaranteeing good governance through freedom of expression, transparency, accountability, rule of law and providing a pluralist platform for political expression about controversial issues”.
Without good governance, it is difficult to attain nor guarantee social, economic and political progress, because the bedrock or pillar of any modern democracy is good governance.
However, to achieve the humongous roles of the media, there are means through which they can reach the public. This is termed media infrastructure. According to Lisa Parks, a Professor of Comparative Media Studies and Science, Technology and Society at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, whose research focuses on satellite technologies and global Media, critical studies of media infrastructure, among others, “the word “infrastructure” surfaced in the early twentieth country “as collective term for the surbordinate parts of an undertaking: substructure, foundation,” and first became associated with permanent military installations. Since then, the terms meanings have expanded to encompass power grids and telecommunication networks, subways and freeways, sewer systems and oil pipeline.
While Critical media studies
scholars have investigated “networks” for decades, they have only recently begun to think of “infrastructures” as part of their research field.
“Work on media infrastructure has explored the material conditions in which broadcast, cable, satellite, internet and mobile telephony systems are arranged to distribute audiovisual content to sites around the world. While such systems have historically been referred to as “Telecommunication networks, “the reconceptualization of them as “media infrastructures”, signals a shift toward exploring issues of scale, difference, unevenness, rationality, labour, maintenance and repair, literacy etc.”
According to the World Bank, “Media Infrastructure can be a vital and necessary step in the media development process. “A functioning media
infrastructure is the underpinning for the rest of the media sector.
Media Infrastructure are defined as the “foundational technologies, services, facilities and outlets that are critical to the communication of information, opinion and expression.
Media Infrastructure can be classified under Networks, which includes data and communication networks such as internet or 5G mobile networks. Other aspects of media infrastructure include “Last mile”, which is the infrastructure required to deliver media to the consumers door, such as an internet connection, newspaper delivery or cable TV services.
They also include information, communication and Technology (ICT) platforms, facilities such as data centre, broadcasting centre, newsroom or modern printing press. Others are broadcast media-media that flows from a simple source to a large audience such as television networks, newspapers and radio statement. Social media and streaming media applications are part of the media infrastructure.
All aspects of media infrastructure available in the state are put to use by the Rivers State Government to promote good governance. Media infrastructure available through the Ministry of Information and Communications and its parastatals (the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Newspapers; Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation, Operators of Radio Rivers, Rivers State Television (RSTV), Garden City Radio and the Government Printing Press, provide channels of communication for the government to communicate to the people of the state.
Over the years, the Rivers State Government have made huge investments in these MDA’s to underscore the importance attached to them in ensuring good governance, especially in the areas of rule of law, transparency, accountability, effectiveness, consensus Oriented, equity and inclusiveness and responsiveness.
The procurement of a state-of-the art printing machine for The Tide Newspaper, outside Broadcast Van for the Garden City Radio and Radio Rivers, Placement of Rivers State Television on Satellite platforms to enhance global reach, are all aimed at reaching out to the people about government activities and also get the peoples reactions and suggestions. That is not all. Plans have reached advanced stages to completely revamp the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Newspaper to give the medium a competitive edge in the industry. New computer-to-plate machine, delivery vans, communication equipment and other media infrastructure to enhance its mandate will soon be delivered by the Rivers State Government. In the same vein, the Rivers State Government has set in motion plans for a hitch-free Digital Switch over in the state on July 8, 2021. What that implies is that Rivers State Television would no longer require a transmitter to broadcast to the world. It would translate to an increase in the capacity of the station by improving spectrum efficiency and providing better signal quality.
What this implies in terms of benefit to the government are enormous. Jobs will be created by manufacturers, Surface Mount Technology will be created and chipset industry would be set up, making Nigeria the only of such in West Africa, Central Africa and creating a hub. It would also create local plastics industry jobs that are needed for the gift packs for the Set Top Boxes (STBs), creation of other value added jobs and small businesses.
For the industry, this switch-over would mean massive technology transfer in terms of SMT, chipset design, PCB implementations and opening up ancillary manufacturing opportunities for other electronic devices and equipment.
The Rivers State Government would also benefit immensely from the Digital switch-over as it provides opportunity for enhanced revenue generation. The local government councils can use the STBs to collect TV and radio license fees. It also creates new ways to provide education delivered to the homes through TV and improves social interaction and creativity as communities start to develop applications for the new digital TV platform.
Aside these, the Rivers State Government under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has been open to the infrastructure of the independent media in the state to ensure good governance. The Governor believes strongly that good governance can be facilitated by a strong and independent media scape.
For Governor Nyesom Wike, there is nothing to hide, but much to improve. Journalists are free to monitor, investigate and criticize the administration and he is always ready and handy to let the public through the media see and dissect his administration activities.
Rivers State Government allows the media to contribute to the participation process by the citizenry through assent or dissent or exploring aspects of issues not considered through official channels and in arenas where face-to-face participation is impossible.
As you are aware, the Rivers State Government under the pragmatic and visionary leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike has embarked on rapid infrastructure development that has changed the landscape of the state through the execution of key signature projects particularly in the area of road infrastructure, to accelerate robust economic activities within the urban centres and their environs.
