Rivers
Obuah Urges Youths To Be Good Ambassadors
Youth groups across the 23 local government areas of the State have been charged to be good ambassadors of the State by ensuring that peace reigns in their localities.
They have also been enjoined to co-operate with the State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), to ensure a clean environment.
The Sole Administrator of RIWAMA, Bro Felix Obuah gave the charge when two youth groups, Rumuosi Youths and Obio/Akpor Youth Ambassadors visited him in his office Tuesday.
He also thanked them for the support and cooperation given to the State Governor, Nyesom Wike
Bro Obuah urged them to continue to support and pray for the Governor in his commitment to keep the State clean, secure and peaceful which according to him are necessary for development.
He also donated seven waste tricycle dumpsters to the two youth groups for effective waste disposal in their areas, four waste tricycle dumpsters to the four kingdoms in Obio/Akpor, one each and awarded the construction of extra six receptacles in Obio/Akpor to bring more receptacles closer to the people.
The RIWAMA boss also donated three waste tricycle dumpsters to the Rumuosi Youths
In their separate speeches, the youth Presidents of Rumuosi and Obio/Akpor Youth Ambassadors, commended the RIWAWA Sole Administrator for his efforts which have gradually returned Port Harcourt to its former Garden City status.
They also commended him for his genuine support to Governor Nyesom Wike and pledged their unwavering support to the Gov’s laudable policies including keeping the State clean and healthy for residents through RIWAMA.
Rivers
Abe Tasks Politicians On Avoidance Of Violence
Former Senator Magnus Abe, has advised Nigerians, especially politicians, to fear God, stating that violence is not a solution to any kind of crisis.
The former Senator, who represented Rivers South East Senatorial District, was speaking on the lingering crisis rocking All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.
Abe, who condemned an attack on one of his supporters last Saturday in Eleme, during the party congress, stressed that nobody would drive him away from the party.
He spoke on Sunday, at the inauguration of the Eleme Chapter of Rivers Voice of Freedom (RVF).
He said: “I am a proud member of the APC. I am one of the founders and leaders of the party. Nobody can wish that away and nobody can take that away. If you have contributed, you have contributed. And all of us here have contributed. Without us, there can be no APC in the state.
“You are aware we have been excluded by those powers that be in the state; deliberately to push all of us out of the party for no other reason than associating with Senator Magnus Abe. And I am happy that you continue to associate with me. I will also continue to associate with you.
“The second thing I would say is, we should all fear God. Yesterday (Saturday), when they heard that I would come for the inauguration of Eleme Chapter of Rivers Voice of Freedom, the minister’s people came here and attacked the man (his supporter).
“They poured petrol on the young man, a lawyer, who was here to set up a banner for the inauguration. They poured petrol and set fire on the banner. And they were ready to unleash mayhem on this place because they do not want Senator Abe to be here and they do not want to see Senator Abe.
“I am a citizen of Federal Republic of Nigeria. Nigeria is a democracy, and we have rights and freedom of association in this country and we are exercising our rights. This is not a parallel congress of any party. Even in places where they held parallel congresses, nobody was set on fire.
“In Rivers State, we are blessed. The national leadership of the party has been to this state more than three times. They have heard us, they issued a statement that they would come here to do revalidation and registration which was not properly done. They issued a statement that they would address the challenges of APC in Rivers State. They have given that commitment. And we are prepared to abide by that commitment and wait for what the national will say.”
Abe said his supporters had not sponsored attack or bought arms for anyone, advising politicians that they should not be carried away by power.
He said: “We have not sponsored any attack on anybody. We have not bought guns for anybody to go and fight anybody. We have not abused anybody. We have not done anything to take away any other person’s right. Therefore, nobody should try to kill you for or try to kill us, or try to set people on fire, or try to deny us our rights to freely associate and do what politicians do, which is talk to the people. And we will talk to the people.
“Everybody should fear God. I am saying this to the newly inaugurated Exco of RVF in Eleme and I am saying this to all of us in this country. Let us fear God. Power is only temporary. And no matter how sweet power is, it will either leave you, or you leave power. It is not forever.”
Rivers
NAWOJ Calls For Funding Of Education Sector
The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter, has called on Government at all levels and corporate institutions to allocate more funds to the development of the education sector.
In a press statement signed by the association’s Chairperson and Secretary, Comrade Susan Serekara-Nwikhana and Ngozi Anosike respectively to mark the 2021 edition of the International Day to Protect Education from Attacks, the association maintained that such gesture would create more impact in public accessibility to basic education, especially the girl child who is mostly denied educational rights due to some anti social practices.
NAWOJ further noted that the funding of the Education Sector and investment in social services for vulnerable children in the society would create more positive impact on the lives of the people and correct some societal ills that are associated with ignorance.
Expressing deep concern over the growing number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, NAWOJ solicited more private sector’s involvement in Educational development to build an egalitarian society that will be knowledge-driven.
NAWOJ also assured her continuous efforts in making meaningful contributions towards educational development in a the society through the creation of public awareness and advocacies and urged Government, and relevant stakeholders to partner with her.
Rivers
NSE Wants Young Engineers To Proffer Solutions To Problems
The Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Port Harcourt Branch, Engr. Otunte John Otueneh, has urged members of Young Engineers Forum of Nigeria (YEFN), Port Harcourt Chapter to develop solutions and applications that will solve identified problems in the society.
Engr. Otueneh who gave this charge at the hybrid annual technical workshop 2021 of the forum in Port Harcourt said the NSE Port Harcourt Branch would support any innovative initiatives.
He also noted that the donations to the forum during the 2020 Technical Workshop led to the establishment of the Young Engineers Entrepreneurship Fund.
“This Fund has provided seed capital to Young Engineers with business and innovative ideas. No fewer than five Young Engineers have benefited from this fund as at August 2021” he said.
Speaking on “Achieving Sustainability for Small and Medium Engineering Enterprises (SMEEs)” the Lead speaker Arc. Nnaemeka Uhuegbelem, gave simplified approach to the subject matter and encouraged the young professionals to harness some tools which are essential to SMEEs.
“These tools are, specialisation, competence, marketing and integrity. They are essential for achieving sustainability for Small and Medium Scale Engineering Enterprises.” he said.
The second speaker, Engr. Andrew Agenmonmen, Managing Director of Agenski Recycling urged the participants to be innovative, bold, calculative in risk taking, be knowledgeable and research driven and be confident/competent.
Engr. Agenmonmen also emphasized on the need to leverage on digital technology wisely and also consider online Channels such as YouTube (Videos) as a means to glean information.
