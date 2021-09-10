Nation
FG, UNICEF Mobilise Journalists For Covid-19 Vaccines
The Child Rights Information Bureau, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is mobilizing journalists to create demand for Covid-19 vaccines.
UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Kano, Mr Maulid Warfa, stated this in Kano yesterday, at a two-day Media Dialogue on demand creation for Covid-19 vaccines.
Warfa, who was represented by UNICEF WASH Manager, Mr Rafid Salih, pointed out that the vaccines were being provided free but many people were not taking the vaccines due to misinformation.
He said that journalists should use their media channels to amplify the right information on the importance of taking the Covid-19 vaccines.
“There are reasons why people are not taking the vaccines even when people have continued to die from the virus, because critical information is not well communicated.
“People need to know that they can protect themselves from the virus by simply taking the vaccine that is being provided for free to all Nigerians,” Warfa said.
Earlier, the Communication Specialist, UNICEF Country Office, Mr Geoffrey Njoku, said that the objective of the media dialogue was for journalists to use their media platforms to promote uptake of the vaccines.
“The effort is for journalists to use their platforms to advocate to the federal and state governments to provide logistics and operation support for the delivery of the vaccines.
“We also want journalists to use their news stories, programmes, features stories and special reports to create demand for the uptake of the vaccines.
“We also want journalists to use their platforms to allay fears by anarchists and conspiracy theorists about the safety of the vaccines,” he said.
Prof. Umar Pate, Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, said that Covid-19 pandemic had affected every human endeavours and rendered various societies tense, challenged and insecure.
Pate said that the situation was heightened by uncertainties and boundless flow of information following developments in information technology that make information easily accessible.
“Truth is, under attack from factories of fake news, agents of disinformation and intense weaponisation of information characterised by intensification of disinformation, hate and dangerous speech.
“Our communities are highly vulnerable to believing fake information and even more on the sources and prevalence of the virus and its treatment,” he said.
The professor advised people to be critical consumers of information on Covid-19 in view of the loads of fake information about the vaccination.
He stressed that debunking the loads of fake information about the vaccination should be multifaceted, and not highly technical or politicised.
According to him, efforts should focus on active leadership involvement at all levels, community and informed media engagements, as well as intensive awareness campaigns to debunk rumours and negative theories.
Also, Dr Murtala Jibril of the Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Bayero University, Kano, said that vaccination had revolutionised public health by saving three million lives annually.
Jibril said that Covid-19 vaccines were safe, with 94 per cent potential to protect vaccinated persons from the virus.
NAFDAC Advocates Proper Export Product Registration
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has advised export stakeholders to always seek proper registration of their products to prevent their rejection.
The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, gave the advice yesterday at a one-day South-East Stakeholders’ Sensitisation on Registration and Guidelines for Export Trade held in Enugu.
Adeyeye, represented by the Director, South-East Zonal Office of the agency, Mrs Olajumoke Ojetokun, said that NAFDAC offices “are open for free counselling and guidance to help exporters get it right”.
She admonished exporters to make use of the agency’s websites to access up-to-date information in order to avoid all the barriers to export.
“This seminar is in line with the Federal Government’s policy on diversifying the economy through the non-oil export and the Presidential Enabling Business Executive Council policy initiative.
“NAFDAC as one of the key drivers of this noble initiative has stepped up its processes and procedures to ensure that all the regulated products meant for export met required standard acceptable at the national and international market.
“This is done through an improved process of registration and certification before they are exported,” Adeyeye said.
The Enugu State Coordinator of the agency, Mr Collins Ogedegbe, said there was need to check foreign rejection of export-bound products, especially by European countries.
Ogedegbe made the remark in his paper on the ”Importance of Product Registration with NAFDAC to boost export trade”.
He said the programme was designed to strengthen the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business initiative and diversification of the non-oil export sector as well as increase local productivity and foreign exchange earnings.
He said that a synergy by exporters with NAFDAC on due registration, laboratory testing and certification would help the Federal Government achieve its target of zero-rejection of all exported products from the country.
S’ Court Judge Hails Retiring Enugu CJ
Hon. Justice Centus C. Nweze of the Supreme Court of Nigeria has eulogized the retiring Chief Judge of Enugu State, Hon. Justice Ngozi Priscilla Emehelu, for the outstanding achievements she recorded in transforming the State Judiciary.
Hon. Justice Nweze who spoke at a gala night organized by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in honour of the outgoing Chief Judge, yesterday, disclosed that Hon. Justice Emehelu, whose retirement took effect midnight of Tuesday, September 7, 2021, was able to record those remarkable feats in the State Judiciary because of the kind of governor she served under his leadership. He stressed that she was a lucky Chief Judge.
“My Lordship (Chief Judge), The Lord has blessed you and part of this luck is serving under the leadership of His Excellency (Ugwuanyi). I am not saying this because His Excellency is here; those of you who were here 20 years ago know what we went through; those who were here 15 years ago know what we went through.
“We pray that the new Chief Judge of Enugu State will continue with this good work”, Hon. Justice Nweze said.
In his commendation address, Gov. Ugwuanyi described Hon. Justice Emehelu as an erudite lawyer and esteemed Judicial Officer, who bestrode the State Justice Sector as Attorney-General before her well-deserved appointment as a Judge and subsequent appointment as Hon. Chief Judge of the state, “the latter being the jewel in her crown of successes in her career”.
The governor who acknowledged with delight, the dedication and diligence with which Hon. Justice Emehelu discharged her duties, pointed out that “the Enugu State Judiciary and indeed the entire state are happily reaping the fruits of the transformative reforms and innovations that she engendered as the Hon. Chief Judge of the State”.
Pouring further encomiums on her, Gov. Ugwuanyi said: “Tonight, as we unite in banquet to celebrate the retirement of this outstanding standard-bearer of the Enugu State Judiciary, we laud her era of focused and impactful leadership.
“Your Lordship, Hon. Justice Ngozi Priscilla Emehelu, it is indeed a time to bow out of over two decades of a brilliant and exciting career; a time to give thanks to Almighty God for his wonderful blessings; a time to be celebrated by colleagues, associates, family, friends and the State; a time to get some rest; a time to introspect; and a time to chart a new course in life.
“In this time, Your Lordship, I assure you of our friendship and best wishes for great success in all your future endeavours as well as our prayers for unceasing testimonies of God’s grace in your life. Congratulations!”.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
NDA, NAF Collaborate On Training, Security
The Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) and the Air Training Command (ATC) of the Nigeria Air Force have agreed to strengthen collaboration on training and security.
A statement issued in Kaduna yesterday by NDA Public Relations Officer, Major Bashir Jajira, said the commitment was made when the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command, AVM Ayoola Jolasinmi visited the academy.
Jolasinmi told the NDA Commandant, Maj.-Gen Ibrahim Yusuf that the ATC would collaborate with the academy on training and other areas of concern.
He commiserated with the commandant and the entire Academy community on the recent unfortunate breach of security that resulted to loss of lives.
The AOC expressed optimism that the perpetrators would be brought to book, adding that “good will always triumph over evil, no matter how long it takes’’.
Responding, the NDA Commandant highlighted some recent security developments and measures being put in place in and around the academy to further fortify it.
He stressed the need for continued collaboration with the ATC, 1 Division Nigerian Army and other security agencies in maintaining a secure environment.
The commandant while appreciating the support of the Air Training Command to the academy, described the synergy between NDA and Nigeria Air Force as very solid.
He advocated for the sustenance of the existing robust collaboration.
