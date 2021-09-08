Whose Ox Is God?

The National Assembly (NASS) has come up to disclaim a media report that the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has proposed the creation of additional 20 states. A statement coming from the Senate spokesperson, Sen. Ajibolaji Basiru, said the claim is a gross-misrepresentation of the decision of the committee on the request for the creation of more states.

But some reports have it that NASS was proposing such across the country. According to reports, some of the proposed states are Gurara from Kaduna South, Ijebu from Ogun, Ibadan from Oyo, Chiga from Kano, Anioma from Delta, Adada from Enugu, to mention but a few.

But NASS has denied this and said that such report is a misrepresentation of the decision of the committee on the request for creation of more states. The nation’s highest legislative body said it is not in the position to recommend or propose creation of any state unless there is compliance with the provisions of Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic as amended.

Basiru stated that for ease of reference, Section 8 of the constitution provides an act for NASS for the purpose of creating a new state shall only be passed if a request supported by its two-thirds majority of members representing the area demanding the creation of the new states in each of the following, the Senate, House of Reps, Houses of Assembly, the Local Government Councils in respect of the area is received by the National Assembly and so many considerations.

Whether there is proposal for new states or not, what we should bother about is the issue of coping with additional 20 states to what we have presently in Nigeria. If NASS considers creating additional states, will it really help the Nigerian economy? Should Nigeria consider creating additional states now?

If one may ask, how many states does a country need to have to function or utilise its economic potentials maximally. Whether true or not, many persons have argued for or against the issue. For me, it is better to take care of the existing states. With 36 states and the FCT, many states are unable to pay salaries promptly due to lack of revenue or insufficient fund.

If Nigeria needs to strengthen the economy, does she need to create more states? It may interest you to note that creation of additional 20 states will lead to the country having not less than 60 states. In that case, there will be 60 more members of the Senate, we already have above 360 members of Reps. There will be additional 20 Houses of Assembly and their special advisers who must be paid monthly.

Some of the states are not viable according to reports. They are not sustained with little revenue except they go to Abuja for Federal Allocation.

For us in Rivers State, our case is different with execution of projects that have direct bearing on the residents of the state. These include construction of flyover bridges to ease transport difficulty, building of new schools and renovation of existing ones. Building of health facilities has been another outstanding priority of the state government.

It is worrisome that some states cannot execute meaningful projects for their constituents. They only boast of purchasing wheelbarrows and commissioning of mono-pump water projects. So those states may not be helpful to the Nigerian economy. Creation of additional states cannot help Nigeria to develop except resource control. A situation where each state cannot contribute to the Federal Government from the revenue collected.

Nigeria cannot create additional states because the existing ones cannot manage themselves well. The economy of Nigeria has not been strengthened with the existence of the 36 states. I think NASS should create employment opportunities for people’s livelihood to increase instead of creating additional states. Some of them cannot pay salaries even after borrowing from the government at the centre.

When you take a closer look at the issue, you cannot compare Nigeria with other parts of the world. Looking at the impact of additional states on the economy when viewed critically will increase the financial responsibility of the country. Of course, there will be more senators, local government chairmen, governors, lawmakers representing more states, local government areas and constituencies in the states. Budgets for all these will definitely increase. In as much as we will not reduce the number of existing states, there are states that are not viable. There may not be enough money to cater for more states to avoid more borrowing. The Senate should have a rethink about that because it has not been easy managing the existing ones.

Some persons have argued that there may be nothing wrong in creating additional states but that there should be devolution of power and Nigerian constitution properly amended, allowing states to develop their potentials. It is not easy for some states as they get Federal allocation every month.

States should be allowed to develop their resources so as to be independent to an extent and remit tax or revenue to the Federal Government. Some persons are of the opinion that more local government areas should be created with autonomy instead of additional states. This will, in the long run, enable those less-privileged local councils generate democracy dividends.

How will the new states be run when some existing ones complain about low federal allocations? States are supposed to perform certain functions for themselves before seeking help from the Federal Government. Despite the challenges that may be looked at, I think creating additional states will create jobs. When additional states are created, various ministries, agencies and establishments will be created and job opportunities will be made available.

I think it’s high time every state was allowed to generate its resources instead of majority who cannot generate to depend fully on the states that have excess.

The states in the Niger Delta region possess enough resources used to develop the region and other regions including the FCT. That is overdependence on the region. Other regions should tap theirs to assist less -privileged states and Abuja.

States should not relax because something big is coming from a particular zone. If all hands are on deck, there will not be any challenge in creating more states in Nigeria; after all, rural areas must be developed.

By: Eunice Choko-Kayode