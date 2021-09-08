Health
NAFDAC Pledges Relentless Fight Against Fake Medical Products
The Director-General of National Food and Drug Agency Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has pledged a relentless fight against falsified medical products.
Adeyeye stated this at a sensitisation programme against drug hawkers on Monday. in Osogbo.
Represented by Mr Olagunju Sheriff, the Director of Food Safety in the agency, Adeyeye said that NAFDAC, under her watch, would also continue to fight against unwholesome food, harmful cosmetics, poorly packaged water and other substandard regulated products.
”I want to reassure you that NAFDAC, under my watch, will not leave any stone unturned in our concerted efforts to rid the country of the menace of falsified medical products.
”Also, unwholesome food, harmful cosmetics, poorly packaged water and other substandard regulated products will no longer have a place in our society” she said .
Adeyeye said that the key objective of the sensitisation programme was to intensify and expand the scope of the agency’s informal and formal behaviour change communication strategies, in order to reach the vulnerable at the grassroots.
”Public awareness campaign is one of the veritable regulatory mechanisms put in place by NAFDAC to promote and protect the health of our people.
”A well informed, sensitised and educated citizenry is the bedrock of effective regulation.
”This is why today’s event is another major milestone in our bid to protect Nigerians against the deleterious effects of unwholesome food, falsified medical products, harmful cosmetics, poor water and other substandard regulated products.
”The advent of Coronavirus pandemic has aggravated the problem with the challenge posed by substandard and falsified Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).
”The Sensitisation campaigns will, therefore, contribute significantly to the Federal Government’s concerted efforts to inform, sensitize, educate and alert the public about inherent dangers of intake and use of those spurious regulated products”, the NAFDAC boss said.
Health
Osinbajo Heads Buhari’s New Health Sector C’ttee
Towards the development and reform of the health sector in the country President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the setting up of a Health Sector Reform Committee.
The Committee, which will be chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, is expected to liaise with all 36 state governments, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
Making this known in a statement, Monday, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, said the approval of the committee follows a Health Sector Diagnostic Review Report, developed by a consultant, Vesta Healthcare Partners and the Federal Ministry of Health.
According to Shehu, the committee has as its terms of reference a review of all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades and lessons learnt, and also factor them into the development of the new health sector reform programme.
The committee,which was given a time frame of six months, has membership drawn from key stakeholder sectors of the country.
They comprise both the private and public sectors the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, healthcare management professionals, development partners, and representatives of the National Assembly.
Others are Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa; Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Director-General, BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh; Professor in Infectious Disease Epidemiology, University College, London and Director of the UCL Institute for Global Health, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar.
The committee also has the Director General, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council, Mr Babatunde Irukera; Dr Mairo Mandara; Dr Sani Aliyu; Dr Adedamola Dada; and Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe.
Also included are Dr Haliru Yahaya, Emir of Shonga; Director Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Prof. Uche Amazigbo; Dr Faisal Shuaib; Prof. Nasiru Sambo; Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as well as Dr Gambo Aliyu.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Cholera: NCDC Announces 65,145 Suspected Cases 2,141 Deaths Recorded In 23 States
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced a total 65,145 suspected cases of cholera, including 2,141 deaths, representing a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 3.3 percent reported from 23 states and the FCT, as at September 2, 2021.
The NCDC disclosed this on its Cholera Situation weekly epidemiological report pasted on its official website, on Monday.
The Tide source reports that there was a 62 percent decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 33 (2,127) when compared with the 3,098 cases in week 32.
According to the report, Bauchi with 855 cases, Katsina with 396 cases and Kano’s 306 cases accounted for 73.2% of 2,127 suspected cases reported in week 34,
The others were: Yobe (162), Zamfara (80), Niger (78), Borno (67), Sokoto (45), Kaduna (41), Gombe (21), FCT (18), Kebbi (17), Adamawa (15), Taraba (13), Nasarawa (10), Plateau (2) and Jigawa (1),”
It noted that the suspected cases were since the beginning of 2021, with children aged 5 – 14 years as the most affected age group for both male and female.
All the suspected cases, comprised 51 percent males and 49 percent females.
Health
INEC Suspends Physical Registration Of Voters In Anambra
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has suspended in-person or physical registration of voters in Anambra, though online pre-registration of voters in the state would still continue.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at the commission’s 3rd quarterly meeting with leaders of political parties on Monday, in Abuja.
He said that the decision was to enable the commission to prepare for the state governorship election scheduled for November 6.
This is just as he disclosed that 717, 947 Nigerians had so far participated in the nationwide physical registration at INEC state and local government offices, beginning from July 26.
“Today, it is exactly two months (or 60 days) to the election. As you are aware, the commission devolved the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to the 326 Registration Areas, in addition to the 21 Local Government offices and the State office of the commission.
“The physical exercise was suspended yesterday, i.e. 60 days to the election, as required by Section 9 (5) of the Electoral Act 2010, as amended.
“However, the online pre-registration option will continue to be available, but no appointment for completion of registration can be scheduled until after the election.
“The commission will use the next few weeks to compile the register of voters for claims and objections, clean up the data, print the PVCs for collection by registrants and compile the register for each of the 5,720 polling units in the state”, he said.
Yakubu assured that every newly registered voter in the state, including those who applied to transfer from within and outside the state, or for the replacement of damaged or lost Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), would have their cards printed and made available to them before the election.
He said each political party fielding candidates in the election would be given a copy of the voters’ register on October 7.
On the weekly updates for week 11 of the nationwide CVR, Yakubu said as at 7 am on Monday, September 6, a total of 2,729,819 fresh voters had completed their pre-registration online.
On the nationwide physical registration at INEC state and local government offices, which began on July 26, Yakubu said, so far 717,947 Nigerians had completed their registration at the designated centres.
“With the benefit of technology, we have also been providing detailed information on the cumulative distribution of registered voters by age, occupation, gender and disability on weekly basis.
“By doing so, we hope leaders of political parties will use the information in articulating their manifestos and planning their campaigns to target the concerns of specific categories of citizens.
“For instance, in terms of age, young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34 constitute 65 per cent of new registrants and 72 per cent of completed registrations so far.
“In terms of occupation, students constitute 32 per cent of the new registrants and 42 per cent of completed registrations and remain the largest category since the exercise began 11 weeks ago.”
Trending
- Sports5 days ago
2024 Olympics: Igali Sets Gold Medal Target For Team Nigeria
- Politics5 days ago
Group Lauds Council Boss’ Performance …As Ace Entertainer Dubs Him Face Of Wike
- Editorial5 days ago
ASUU: One Strike, Too Many
- Sports5 days ago
Paralympics: Team Nigeria Grabs Table Tennis Bronze
- News5 days ago
Covid-19: Nigeria Stays With Only Four Vaccines, FG Insists
- Sports5 days ago
2022 WCQ :Rohr Confirms Seven United Kingdom-Based Players’ Absence
- Sports5 days ago
2022 W’Cup Qualifier:Rohr Hopeful Of Good Outing Against Liberia
- Politics5 days ago
Court Stops Buni As APC Chairman