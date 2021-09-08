LG Boss Seeks Residents’ Participation In CVR

Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr Ipalibo Harry Bagnio, says the unity of the Christian-body is needed to salvage the nations youths from the depths of darkness they have been sunk into.

The Deputy Governor stated this during a courtesy visit by the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (Women) at the Government House in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Dr. Banigo said if Christians could unite as one in this nation, most of the evil things we are experiencing amongst our youths today would be curtailed, noting that her experience as the President of the Boys Brigade between 1996 and 1998 in the old Rivers State showed the positive impact of interdenominational fellowship on our youths.

“Boy’s Brigade goes to all the churches, Anglican, Presbyterian, Catholic, Salvation Army, Methodist, all of them, we used to visit them, grow up the boys, teach them discipline, and engaged them in Boys Brigade activities and they were very vibrant, and were not involved in social vices”, Banigo stressed.

She expressed regrets with the conduct of our youths today which she described as worrisome.

“When I came back into Government in 2015, I was quite taken aback on the level of helplessness and hopelessness that our youth had retrogressed to; it has been a problem for me. I have tried so many ways to see how we can reengage them, energize them, get them to be more focused and see that God has a purpose for their lives, they have a destiny to fulfill, and I do believe that chapters like yourselves, especially when you talk about the ladies of the fellowship arm, you will be able to reach out to those our youths as well”, she said.

The Deputy Governor who wondered if there is a generation to hand over to, said “the whole creation is waiting for the manifestation of the sons of God, where are the sons of God, the sons of God in banking, in politics, in health, in education, in business, where are they, the whole creation is waiting for our manifestation, that is the cry I want us to go home with today”.

She expressed appreciation with the work of the full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, all over the country, working towards the harvest of souls.

In her remarks, the Committee Chairperson Ladies of the Fellowship Arm of FGBMF Mrs. Edith Akwaeke informed the Deputy Governor, that the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International comprises millions of men saddled with the responsibility of winning souls for Christ in 160 nations, adding that Nigeria accounts for more than 3,500 chapters, while Rivers State plays host to over 200 chapters.

She said as a fellowship of Christian Business men and Professionals they were at the Government House to offer a hand of fellowship to the Governor Wike led Administration towards building a greater society, based on strong Christian values and principles because, righteousness exalts a nation.