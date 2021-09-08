Crime/Justice
Blame Democratic Stagnation On Endless Court Litigations
The Executive Director, Centre for Social Transformation and Human Development (CHDST), Rev Fr Polycarp Henetu, has attributed the stagnant democratic growth the country is witnessing to endless court litigations after each electioneering season.
Henetu spoke during the CHDST and KONARD ADENAUER STIFUND’s project our future Peace Campaign on Democracy and Peace held in Port Harcourt recently.
He pointed out that peace is a major driving force, if Nigeria has plans to actualise sustainable democracy .
According to him, those that cause violence in the society are those without stake while those with stake seek and maintain peace.
To change the storyline for young people, he said the provision of quality education must be considered at all levels.
“We have to review and stay updated. Education is meant to inspire us. Mobilise resources in order to influence societal norms”, he said.
Other speakers at the event, also charged young people to always stand up for their rights and defend them at all levels.
They were of the view that it was only those who know their rights that could speak of such when violated.
To the girl child, they said one of their rights was to report to the police in the event of rape or sexual abuse by anybody and not to keep mute about it.
“Your right is to demand for justice, you don’t ask for your right, but you demand for it.
One of the guest speakers, Prof Fidelis Allen of the Department of Political Science, University of Port Harcourt, said that people should not shy away from the fact that conflict is part of human life.
Allen who reasoned that the tendency to do wrong act is inherent in man, also stressed that violence can not be used as a means of conflict resolution.
A participant that gave his name as PraiseGod Nwachukwu, from Comprehensive Secondary School Umuezeuna Ogwara in Imo state, joined others and condemned violence in the society.
He, however, called on all relevant authorities to join hands with the government to ensure that violence was nipped in the bud.
Over 50 students drawn from the six geo-politcal zones of the country, participated in the peace campaign.
By: King Onunwor
Crime/Justice
Monarch Hails Wike For Peace In Rivers Community
The Eze Risi Ohia Mbam Abali/Rebisi in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Christopher Wonodi, has attributed the prevailing peace in Rebisi Kingdom to an act of God and the magnanimity of Governor Nyesom Wike to the kingdom.
Eze Wonodi, who said this in an interview with newsmen in his palace in Port Harcourt said all nooks and crannies of the kingdom are experiencing peace, adding that God has been so gracious to the people.
The second class traditional ruler also thanked Governor Wike for siting projects in all parts of the kingdom.
He said the numerous road, bridge and other infrastructural projects constructed by the present administration has opened up the kingdom for more investments.
Eze Wonodi also said the on-going dualisation of the eastern by pass/Ogbunabali road has opened up the community for more investments.
He, however, called on the people to ensure that all government projects sited in the area are not vandalised.
The traditional ruler commended the mayor of Port Harcourt City, Sir Allwell Ihunda for his numerous programmes to improve the lives of the people.
According to him, “mayor is a man of the people. He is a humble fellow He takes advice. He is close to the people,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Community Development Committee (CDC), Oro Abali, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area has lauded the mayor of Port Harcourt City local government area, Sir Allwell Ihunda for initiating several empowerment schemes for the people.
Chairman of the committee, Mr Manuchim Lammy Wopara said this during a courtesy call on the council chairman in his office in Port Harcourt.
He said his community, Oro Abali benefitted from the scheme, adding that several women and youths of the community also benefitted from the empowerment scheme.
The CDC chairman said the visit to the mayor was to show appreciation for his support to the community as well as to show solidarity and support to the administration.
By: John Bibor
Crime/Justice
Community Leader Cries Out Over Alleged Murder Of Relation, Others
A community leader and elite in Kono Boue Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Dr. Promise Abanee, is definitely not a happy man today, following the alleged gruesome murder of his only surviving uncle, Mr. Nubari Ifaah, said to be a 77-year-old retired teacher; his friend and neighbour, Mr. Ideebom Monday Beteh, and a host of other indigenes of his community, by gunmen suspected to be cultists on a genocide mission, to apparently exterminate his people.
Consequent upon this, Dr. Abanee, who lamented what is currently playing out in the community, said in a chat with The Tide that the place is now a ghost town, as the inhabitants have fled their homes, with some of them scattered around Bori, the local government headquarters.
According to him, his uncle met his untimely death on Monday, August 23, 2021, when he visited the community from Bori, to see Mr. Ideebom Monday Beteh, whom he learnt had been at home for over two days, with a promise to return on Tuesday.
He said Mr. Ifaah as planned, could, however, not return to Bori, where he was living at the younger brother’s place, because over 20 gunmen had allegedly invaded the community that Monday, shot and killed three other persons before abducting the retired teacher and his friend. He also alleged that the invaders destroyed windows and doors of buildings in the community before leaving.
Dr. Abanee further alleged that the mangled bodies of the two victims, Ifaah and Beteh, were located in a bush far away from the community on Thursday, August 26, 2021, with a unit of the police in Bori providing security, contending that the remains of the victims were buried same day.
He listed the names of those who had earlier been allegedly killed by the gunmen to include Barikui Yor-ho, Torne Bari Bakpo; Emmanuel Atangsi Deele; Samuel Agbokara; and Lekara Stephen Bira.
Others are Bariya Kaanagbara; Baridakara Sorkue; Blessing George; Baridoolenu Dike Baesor; and Gbara-Akpo Imanyie; among others.
With this revelation, Dr Abanee said Kono Boue Community is today facing a humanitarian crisis, and pleaded for the urgent intervention of the Rivers State Government and the international community, to stem the spate of killings in the area.
When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Bori, SP Bako Angwashim denied allegations that people were being killed in Kono Boue Community, insisting that residents were deserting the town out of fear and suspicion.
He said the police were fully prepared to maintain law and order in any troubled community in Ogoniland, and appealed to the people of Kono Boue to return to their community.
According to him, “nothing is happening in Kono Boue Comunity”.
It would, however, be recalled that the Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Thomas Bariere had reportedly visited the community recently as a result of the unfolding unfortunate incidents, and appealed to all communities of Boue to abide by a subsisting peace agreement.
Crime/Justice
DG Lauds LG Councils Over Compliance With Procurement Law
The director General of Rivers State Bureau of public procurement, Mr. Igonigbo Thompson, has said that local government councils in the state have better compliance level with the public procurement law than other agencies.
Mr. Thompson, who made the remarks at the opening of a one-day workshop for council chairmen at the Bureau’s office in Port Harcourt recently, noted that the training was introduced to increase the compliance level of council authorities.
He said the Bureau had been training public servants in the state for more than 10 years and urged chairmen to encourage their staff to comply with the public procurement law.
A lecturer, Barrister Tom George who spoke at the workshop with the theme, “fundamentals of public procurement law and its implementation”, explained that the public procurement law applied to the local councils because the law says it applied to them.
Mr. George, who is one of the professionals employed by the Bureau, noted that the only time, the law does not apply is during emergency situations, pointing out that it was compulsory for councils to constitute procurement planning committees, and those who violate the law risk prosecution.
At the interactive workshop, the chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Dr. Chidi Lloyd noted that some red tapes were hindering speedy development of the councils, given the fact that they were constrained by time.
“Why will a chairman spend six weeks to advertise procurement,” he asked.
He cited section 40 of the public procurement law which deals with emergency procurement.
By: Chidi Enyie
