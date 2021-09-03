Entertainment
Reno Omokri Writes Open Letter To BBNaija Enthusiasts
Reno Omokri has written an open letter to BBNaija enthusiasts.
In his letter, the former presidential aide asked ardent followers of the reality TV show to campaign for their businesses as much as they campaign for housemates who do not know them.
His letter reads
‘’Dear #BBNaija enthusiasts,
You see how you campaign for that housemate? Good. Campaign for your success like that. Instead of selling a housemate you don’t know and who does not know you, to me, use that time and energy to sell a product you can profit from to me. Do not be afraid of business or think that it is wrong to make a profit. It is not wickedness for lions to kill and eat antelopes. It is life’s natural order. Don’t be sentimental in business. Set your price competitively. Make your profit. Don’t exploit customers. But dont cheat yourself. A lion that does not kill will itself be killed!’’
Entertainment
A review Of Tiwa Savage’s Water & Garri EP
Nigerian multiple award-winning artist Tiwa Savage returns with a brand new extended play “Water & Garri. This comes less than a year after the release of her critically acclaimed third studio album “Celia”.
Water & Garri, a five-track body of work features Grammy Awards winner and veteran rapper, Nas, singer Brandy, the Nigerian underground artist Rich King and Alte singer and soul music stunner, Tay Iwar.
Since her return to Nigeria in 2012, Tiwa Savage has raised the bar for female artists. She embodied the almost frowned on sex symbol attribute in the music industry, her music is filled with flirting words and expressions. No wonder when she called herself African bad gyal, no one disputed the assertion.
Garri is a staple food among Nigerians, water is used to take or make Garri. The title as used in this context refers to her mashed style and global collaboration. She sticks to her heartfelt style in the course of making this album.
Tiwa Savage infused Rnb/Soul with Afro-fusion. The end product is a 19 minutes run of music with themes detailing heartbreak, love, hard work, perseverance, etc.
Nas and Rich King were on the opening track “Work Fada”, the pensive and reflective song preaches hard work and perseverance with Nas almost going preachy in his thought-provoking verse.
The six minutes long track is the perfect opener to the avarde garde album, who opens an EP with this type of lengthy play? Only Tiwa Savage could do such, the theme is distinct and it’s a well-calculated risk.
In 2016, Tiwa Savage’s marriage with talent manager Teebliz hit the rock. Five years later, she seems set to speak her truth. She reveals a little on the Interlude on her last album—Celia. On Water & Garri, Tiwa Savage dedicates two tracks to that ugly incident.
Ade Ori is a soft-light take on past relationships/marriage. She is now independent while she is hopeful about future handling. The lyrics drip with pain and regretful lines.
Tale by Moonlight was a popular weekly storied program on national television. Tiwa Savage details her fairy tale love expectations on this soulful 90s house music. Even though she flirts and gushing about the guy, she is cautious. Amaarae’s whispery vocals compliment Tiwa Savage’s flirt takes.
Seven years ago, American artist Brandy visited Nigeria. At a press conference before her performance at Classic FM Valentine show, she revealed she loved Tiwa Savage’s vocals, she liked it to a 14-year-old. Unknown to her, Tiwa Savage considered the Grammy Winner her role model and one of the reasons she is into music.
When they finally collaborate on “Somebody’s Son”, it is a perfect blend of two songstresses.
They complement one another, Brandy even sings in Yoruba. This track is one of the up-tempo songs on the EP. Its production is filled with Drums and mellow strings. Somebody’s son retains the themes of Ade Ori: it pleads for reciprocal love.
Tay Iwar and Tiwa Savage jointly closed the EP with a rollercoaster of deep expressive expressions. The horn-filled disco makes it sounds like a potential track for a Friday night out.
Veteran producer Pharell Williams called this project a classic but the fans failed to realize his caveat of it not becoming commercially viable. Tiwa Savage is unbothered if her recent promotional talks are anything to go by.
Water & Garri explores Tiwa Savage Rnb/Soul forte with an infusion of Afro-fusion, the EP is a dart between hope and despair. The production is pristine, however, the songwriting is underwhelming.
The featured artists almost overshadowed her. Although it’s obvious that this project is destined for the international market, the collaborations could have been lesser.
Entertainment
Wizkid Makes History As ‘Essence’ BeComes Most Shazam Song In US
Nigerian singer, Wizkid has made history in the United States.
The Grammy award-winning superstar made the history with his hit single ‘Essence.’
The 31-year-old father of three registered his name on the book of musical history when ‘Essence’ was announced the most Shazam song in the United States of America.
Apple-owned Shazam, through its Instagram account, announced Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ as the most Shazamed song in the country.
The app, which is used to identify music and TV shows by listening to a short sample of their audio, posted a pictured Wizkid with the caption: ”Big Congrats to @wizkidayo!! #Essence is now the most Shazamed song in the United States.”
Entertainment
All About Late Music ICON Singer Victor Uwaifo
Legendary singer and guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo, is dead. ‘Guitar Boy’, as he was popularly called, died six months after celebrating his 80th birthday in March.
His son, Uwaifo Peter de Rock, broke the news of his death on his Facebook page.
He wrote: “Daddy whyyyyyyyyyy? Why did you leave us? “Prof Sir Victor Uwaifo has gone to rest
Black Saturday for me nooow. “One week now after collaborating with me.”
Also, confirming the sad news Chief Tony Okoroji, Chairman , Copyrights Society of Nigeria, COSON, said he was dumbfounded as he needed to get a clearer picture of what happened to the legendary singer.
“Victor Uwaifo is not just a friend to me, he was a man I respected so much. I cannot say much now because I need to know what happened to him, “ Okoroji said.
Meanwhile, a source close to the family said the guitarist died after a brief illness.
Uwaifo was the first musician in Nigeria to be awarded the National Merit Honours of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).
He was also the first Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Nigeria.
Born in Benin on March 1, 1941, Uwaifo was one of the foremost highlife musicians in Nigeria. He was a trained sculptor, philosopher, poet and musical instrument inventor. His ‘Joromi’, hit song released in 1965, won for Nigeria the first Gold Disc Record ever to come out of the continent of Africa in a competitive world. Uwaifo is the first Benin man to receive the Nigerian National Honours; Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 1983, for his contributions to creativity and industry.
He was appointed and sworn-in as Justice of the Peace (JP) 1990. He is also the first and foremost Honourable Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Nigeria (Edo State), former lecturer in the Department of Fine and Applied Arts, University of Benin. He was honoured with an award in 2018 by the Association of Nigerian Musicologists for his outstanding music performance and leadership.
He was the Silverbird Man of the Year 2015 and honourary Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters, the highest literary academic body in Nigeria. Education: National Diploma (Graphics},Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, 1963, BA Hon (First Class), 1995, Masters degree (MFA) sculpture, 1997, Ph.D (Visual Arts), University of Benin, Nigeria. Project Title: Production of Architectural Sculpture in Nigeria: A Re-Invention of Ancient Benin Royal Altar Pieces into Contemporary Art Using Synthetic Polymer Materials
Uwaifo stands out today, intellectually sound both in mind and body as the most educated performing music icon in the world and the most read contemporary superstar still relevant over 50 years on stage till date. He has over 600 songs and 100 records to his credit with 8 gold and 2 silver awards. Each record is music of serious research and philosophical work equivalent to academic journal. He’s a member of the Performing Rights Society of London (PRS), a trustee of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON). In 2016, Victor Uwaifo was inducted into the Grammy Award Museum in Los Angelis, USA.
He has inspired generations of musicians in Nigeria and beyond and still counting.
In a WhatsApp chat with with The Tide source during the celebration of his 80th birthday, Uwaifo described Joromi as the evergreen song which brought him international prominence.
Joromi, composed in the singer’s local dialect, was a five-minute track, and had for its solo, a mastery of skills on a variety of musical instruments including the electric guitar with an accompaniment of percussion and the electric piano.
Uwaifo also made use of vocals in making beats, which added more flavour to the song. The song, based on a folktale of the ancient Bini people tells the story of an undefeated warrior, named Joromi who had wrestled and defeated rivals until he was the ultimate warrior on earth. Without any more rivals, he decided to take the battle to the afterlife. Against the counsel of the elders, the fearsome Joromi engaged in battle with a warrior from the afterlife. This personal quest led to his end as he neither returned nor did the people of Bini till this day hear any news about him.
However, 52 years after ‘Joromi’ ruled the airwaves, Uwaifo still regards the song as his greatest hit till date.
Little wonder, the living legend once sued singer Simi for N50 million for using the word ‘Joromi’
Trending
- Editorial4 days ago
CBN’s E-Naira Gamble
- Business4 days ago
SAN Berates FG For Setting Up Committee On Open Grazing
- Sports4 days ago
I’m Not Scared Of Eagles Sack -Rohr
- Sports4 days ago
Nigeria To Face Italy At FIVB U-19 Tourney
- Sports4 days ago
Squash Clinic Ends In Lagos
- Sports4 days ago
Nigeria Loses Again At FIVB U-19 Tourney
- Sports4 days ago
D’Tigers Lose To Cote d’Ivoire, Fail To Gain Automatic Afrobasket Quarter-Final Ticket
- Sports4 days ago
Sport Is A Catalyst For Peace – Akanni