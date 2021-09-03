No Fewer Than 5,890 Terrorists Surrendered, 48 Killed-DHQ

The Chairman, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), on Wednesday urged stakeholders to intensify collaboration with the agency to fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

Marwa made the call during an interactive session with the media in Kano.

He said he was in Kano to strengthen the synergy and collaboration between various stakeholders to win the fight against drug menace.

Marwa said he had met and discussed the way forward with the governor, traditional rulers, religious leaders, heads of tertiary institutions, security agents, transport unions, people in Kannywood and the elders’ forum.

“This is an advocacy visit for people to understand the negative consequences of drugs.

“We should stop it in the society, so as to cut down criminal acts.

“Wherever I go, I tell people that drug abuse is very bad, we should join hands to eradicate it,” he said.

Marwa said he was impressed with the assurance made by the stakeholders to intensify collaboration with the agency in that direction.

He, therefore, urged the media to continue to work hard in enlightening people on the dangers associated with drugs abuse.

Marwa also called on state governments and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to construct more drug treatment centers in their respective states for the treatment of drug addicts.

He said the call had became imperative because the Federal Government had only about 11 treatment centers in the country which was inadequate.

The chairman added that there were other mini-treatment centres domiciled at state headquarters of the NDLEA, hence the need for more of such centres.

Marwa pointed out that in spite of inadequacy of the treatment centers, NDLEA is able to treat about 4,000 drug addicts from January to August.