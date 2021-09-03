Featured
NDDC Mismanaged N6trn, Maintains 362 Bank Accounts -Forensic Report …As Commission Abandons 13,777 Projects
The Federal Government, yesterday, said it was concerned that over 13,777 projects being handled by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have their execution “substantially compromised”.
The report indicated that over 13,777 projects awarded by those at the helms of affairs were abandoned.
It also said that the commission has about 362 bank accounts that lack proper reconciliation.
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said this while receiving the forensic audit report of the NDDC from the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, in Abuja, yesterday.
Malami said the government was concerned about what he described as the colossal loss occasioned by uncompleted and unverified development projects in the Niger Delta region, in spite of releasing about N6trillion to the commission in eight years.
According to him, the essence of the forensic audit was to ensure accountability in the use of public funds.
The minister said, “It is on record that between 2001 and 2019, the Federal Government has approved N3, 375, 735,776,794.93 as budgetary allocation and N2,420,948,894,191.00 as Income from Statutory and Non-Statutory Sources, which brings the total figure to the sum of approximately N6trillion given to the Niger Delta Development Commission.
“The Federal Government is particularly concerned with the colossal loss occasioned by uncompleted and unverified development projects in the Niger Delta region, in spite of the huge resources made available to uplift the living standard of the citizens.
“We have on record over 13,777 projects, the execution of which is substantially compromised. The Federal Government is also concerned with the multitudes of Niger Delta Development Commission’s bank accounts amounting to 362 and lack of proper reconciliation of accounts.”
Malami said it was clear that considerable resources have been channelled by the Federal Government to the development of the Niger Delta from 2001 to 2019.
He said it was, therefore, important for the Federal Government and the public to be properly informed of what has been spent and how that has been spent.
“The essence of the forensic audit is to ensure probity and accountability in the use of public funds. It is against this background that the Federal Government will without hesitation strategically implement all aspects of the audit exercise that will promote probity and greater prosperity for the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as whole,” he asserted.
Malami added that the Petroleum Industry Act recently signed into law was to “to bring about the prudence and accountability in the petroleum sector and to give a sense of participation and ownership to the Host communities.”
While submitting the Forensic Audit Report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio said that 13,777 projects were abandoned in the region.
“The report of the audit committee showed that there are over 13,000 abandoned projects in the Niger Delta and even before the submission of the report some contractors have returned to site on their own and completed about 77 road projects.
“Although the exercise had a chequered history, I thank Mr President and all those who supported and ensured its success”.
He stressed that the exercise was not done to witch-hunt anyone but to ensure that the huge sums of funds committed to the area yearly are justified.
He lamented that the region had remained backwards since 1958 in spite of successive governments efforts through the creation of various interventionist programmes and projects.
The Lead Forensic Auditor, Kabir Ahmed, in a brief overview of the report, said that the team recommended managerial as well as structural changes, chief of which is the downsizing of the NDDC’s board.
He said to reduce cost the team recommended that members of the team should henceforth be appointed on part time basis.
The appointment of members of the board of the NDDC had been suspended until release of the audit report.
Ahmed also disclosed that oil companies in the country are still in default of their contributions to the commission.
“We recommended that the government should withdraw the license of any oil company which defaults for a period of three years.
“Also, deduction of 15% ecological fund at source and be paid to the commission because both the federal and state governments have failed to make payments to the commission.
“The team recommended as a measure of effective revenue collections, the Federal Inland Revenue Services should collect funds on behalf of NDDC from oil companies in the country”.
Rotary International President, Wife To Commission Projects In PH
As part of his visit to clubs in Nigeria, Rotary International President, Shekhar Mehta and his wife, Rashi, will be visiting Rotary District 9141. Rotary District 9141 covers Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo States. There are 120 Rotary clubs in this district made up of about 3000 Rotarians
President Shekhar, his wife and other Rotary leaders will be received at the Port Harcourt International Airport today by District 9141 Governor, Andy Uwejeyan, his wife, District leaders and club presidents.
While in Port Harcourt, Shekhar will inspect and commission three projects and plant three commemorative trees.
The projects to be commissioned include a project to address poverty and menstrual hygiene. About 650 girls from low income households would be taught menstrual hygiene and trained to produce re-usable sanitary pads
Unlike fellow African countries like Kenya and Uganda, which already have policies of free pads distribution to schoolgirls and Rwanda, which has removed taxes from all sanitary hygiene products to ensure low costs, Nigeria has done none of these, thus increasing period poverty.
Another is the cervical cancer screening and vaccination of girls: Cancers affecting the female reproductive system is a public health concern globally. With rising life expectancy, it is envisaged that the prevalence of this health concern will increase. Among the various sub parts, cancer affecting the cervix, which is the entrance to uterus, had contributed, to the global burden of gynaecological cancers.
World Statistics indicate that the 530,000 new cases of cervical cancer per year with 275,000 maternal deaths are recorded annually; 85 percent of these deaths are in underdeveloped countries. This translates to; in every two minutes a woman dies from cervical cancer.
In Nigeria, statistics indicate that about 36.59 million females aged between 15 years and older are at risk of cervical cancer with about 9922 women diagnosed with this disease and 8,030 dying from it annually. Cervical cancer occurrence had been linked to Human Papilloma virus infection persistence over a period of 10 -20 years, it is the most common sexually transmissible infection globally with a lifetime risk of acquisition of between 50-75 percent in every female.
In 2020, over 1,000,000 women were diagnosed with this disease and over 500,000 women died from the disease. A recognisable precancerous phase had been identified during which interventions can be done to halt the progression of disease. The aim of this project is to identify girls in the ages 9-12 years and offer immunisation against the HPV virus that causes cervical cancer with extended immunisation for 13-26 years.
Also, global grant project is a significant one for every Rotary Club. The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Central in partnership with the Rotary Club of Wahroonga, Australia is providing 50,000 liters of water to Tonipirimaama, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Founded in Chicago, USA on February 23, 1905- Rotary is a global network of volunteers who share a passion for enhancing communities and improving lives around the world. Rotary clubs will celebrate this anniversary by participating in an array of service projects that address community needs at home and abroad – from fighting disease and providing clean water to supporting education, growing local economies and promoting peace.
Rotary’s top priority is the global eradication of polio – a paralysing yet vaccine-preventable disease that is now 99.9 percent eliminated from the world.
Rotary brings together a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and regions. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.
27.4m Nigerians Earn Less Than N.1m Per Annum, SERAP Claims
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) declared in Lagos, yesterday, that 27.4million Nigerians earn below N100,000 per annum.
It said the figure represented 48.9 per cent of persons living in poverty in the country.
It made the declarations at the launch of a report entitled, “The Ignored Pandemic: How Corruption in the Health, Education and Water Sectors is Plunging Nigerians into Poverty.’’
Presenting the report, Senior Research Fellow at the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, an arm of the ICPC, Dr Elijah Okebukola, said the report’s survey covered the six geopolitical zones of the country.
The report states that 27.9 per cent of Nigerians living in poverty (more than 15.6million) earned between N100,000 and N200,000 per annum.
It states that 10.7 per cent earned between N201,000 and N300,000 per annum while 12.5 per cent earned more than N300,000 per annum.
“Poor people are victims and not perpetuators of corruption in the health, education and water sectors.
“States did not have documented policies for helping people living in poverty or people earning low income to have access to healthcare, education and water.
“Even if these policies existed, they were not known to public officers who serve the people living in poor neighbourhoods,’’ Okebukola said.
According to the SERAP Report, 79 per cent of people living in poverty (more than 44.3million Nigerians) relied on personal wells or boreholes for water supply.
The report showed that 34 per cent of people living in poverty, about 19million Nigerians, did not use government’s medical facilities at all.
The report added that 5.2 per cent of people living in poverty (more than 2.9 million Nigerians) who went to government medical facilities were denied medical treatment in the last one year.
It also noted that 4.2 per cent (2.3million) of people living in poverty had not received any direct poverty alleviation donation or support from government in the past one year.
SERAP declared that in spite of the absence or inadequacy of learning tools and infrastructure, people living in poor neighbourhoods believed that good quality education was provided in their schools.
The report recommended the amendment of the 1999 Constitution to recognise the socio-economic rights of Nigerians to quality healthcare, education and clean water as legally enforceable human rights.
It also recommended an increase in investments in public health, education and water services and an improvement of transparency and quality of information in government budgets.
SERAP also called on relevant anti-corruption agencies to jointly investigate and prosecute public officers allegedly involved in corruption in the education, healthcare and water sectors.
Rivers Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease Centre’ll Reduce Death Cases-Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says that the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre in the state was conceived as a response to save the life of Rivers people and other Nigerians.
The governor explained how sad it is to see so many people dying because they do not know that they have cancer or heart related diseases, and cannot also afford the cost of going abroad to seek adequate medical attention.
Wike gave the explanation, yesterday, shortly after inspecting the progress of work done at the health facility at Rumuokwuta Town and the sand-filled area located in Ogbum-nu-abali Town in Rivers State.
“Most of our people have died as a result of heart diseases, not being able to diagnose it on time. And you ask yourself, how many people have money to travel overseas. Even by the time it’s diagnosed, having the money to travel overseas becomes a problem.”
The governor stated that with such health facility in Rivers State, those who suspect that they have cancer ailment or heart related diseases can diagnose it on time.
According to Wike, experts in such field will also be attracted to the centre to support the staff strength to offer the best medial attention to Rivers people and Nigerians.
“So to us, it will act as a medical tourism. It will earn foreign currency for us. People will come from outside Nigeria, just like we travel overseas all the time.
“For example, see the facility that we have at the Government House Clinic today. That has reduced the level of people traveling overseas. Look at me; I’ve not travelled since 2019 because we have the best equipment that will be able to take care of whatever that is diagnosed.
“The Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre will reduce the time our people spend going overseas to spend money. Again, it will reduce the level of death as regard to this problem of cancer and heart diseases.”
The governor also explained that because of the importance attached to the project, 70 percent of the contract sum had already been paid to the contractor, Julius Berger, and assured that the remaining funding will not be a problem.
Wike expressed the optimism that the project will be completed by July 2022 given the commitment already demonstrated by the contractor.
“It’ll be the first of its kind in Nigeria, if not in Sub-Sahara Africa. Again, it is to give our people the best in terms of health care system. We are quite happy with what we are giving to our people.”
Speaking further, Wike said politics is beyond political meetings.
According to him, it also includes governance in which there is an effective monitoring of activities and projects to ensure that promises made to the people are fulfilled.
“We have made promises to the people; we brought the minister of health to lay the foundation stone of this cancer centre. God willing, next year, we will bring back the minister of health to commission this facility.”
Speaking about 16 hectares of land that was dredged at the Ogbum-nu-Abali Town, Wike said the area will be developed into a modern city with all the trappings that will make living pleasurable.
According to Wike, that place that was once a mangrove swamp and robbers’ den is undergoing transformation and Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has been contracted to do land mapping to mark out the utility lines, and lay asphalt on the 2.5km road network.
The governor also pointed out the need to provide best security around the dredged land and has directed Julius Berger Nigeria PLC to work with both the Bureau for Special Projects and the State Police Command on this.
