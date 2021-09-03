News
Food, Power Crises Forced Buhari To Sack Ministers, Presidency Clarifies
The Presidency, yesterday, said President Muhammadu Buhari, essentially considered “food security” and the “power problem” in the country before “relieving” the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Nanono; and his Power counterpart, Sale Mamman of their duties.
According to the Special Adviser to President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, food security and fixing the power sector are two of the things central to the President’s heart.
Adesina spoke, yesterday, when he featured on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme,
Buhari had, last Wednesday, sacked Nanono (Kano State) and Mamman (Taraba State).
He had also redeployed the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abubakar, to the Ministry of Agriculture while the Minister of State for Works, Abubakar Aliyu, took over as Minister of Power.
The two dismissed ministers were in August, 2019, sworn in as part of the over 40 ministers who make up the current Federal Executive Council.
Speaking on the television programme, Adesina said the redeployed ministers are not weak in their former offices but versatile hence the need for their redeployment.
“It could be that the President has seen that they were versatile and so they would do well in other areas within the cabinet. It does not mean that they were weak and that is why changes came from within. Don’t also forget that the President said new nominations will also be made according to constitutional provisions because the constitution prescribes that every state in the country must provide a minister.
“So, if the reshuffle has caused that a state or two doesn’t have a minister, then, there have to be fresh nominations into the cabinet,” he said.
The presidential spokesman also said that ministerial appointments are not chieftaincy titles and appointees should be ready to leave at any time the President feels they have delivered their best.
Throwing more light on the President’s statement that the cabinet reshuffle is a continuous process and more ministers would leave the government before 2023, Adesina said, “It could also mean that the President who appoints them can also say, ‘Thank You for your services; let me bring in fresh energy’.
“The President is the one who will determine that and what that is telling us is that national service is for God and for humanity; it is not for ourselves. When it is time for you to go, you go. It is not a chieftaincy title, it is not something that you hold for life and when it is time to go, you leave gladly.”
Adesina said his principal listens to the yearnings of the people in taking certain decisions.
When asked whether Buhari considered the epileptic power supply, food inflation, amongst other challenges Nigerians are grappling with, the presidential spokesman said, “Somebody gave me a document to give to the document on how to solve the power problem in the country.
“I took it to him and he collected it and he began to flip through it and as he flipped through it, he was saying, ‘If only we can solve the power problem’. He repeated it about three times and you know what I got from that? It was something central to his heart that if only this administration can solve the power problem and you know efforts that have been made.”
He also recalled, “There was a night when there was this talk about hunger in the land and I went to see him (Buhari) but before I finished, he said, ‘I know, I have constituents and I received feedback from them. I have people from my constituency who gives me real-time feedback, I know what is happening’.
“Of course, food security is central to the President’s heart,” he noted.
“No one government will solve all the problems in a country, a government will do its legitimate best in certain areas and it ends and another government will continue,” Adesina added.
According to a report released last month by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), food index increased by as much as 21.03% year-on-year in July 2021.
Food items driving the current inflationary pressure in the country include bread, beans, cereals, milk, cheese, eggs, fish, soft drinks, vegetables, oils, potatoes, yam and other tubers.
The data also showed that some of the food prices soared by at least 60%, mostly attributable to the initial closure of land borders in 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020 as well as the banditry and kidnapping ravaging the country.
Countless farmers have been slaughtered on their farmlands while others have been raped by marauders.
Many farms have been abandoned due to the farmer-herder crisis in the country.
On the other hand, the incessant collapse of the national power grid, astronomical rise in electricity tariffs paid by Nigerians have worsened the blackout being experienced by households and businesses in parts of Nigeria.
A World Bank report in 2021 stated that a total of 74 per cent of power users in Nigeria are dissatisfied with the supply of electricity across the country, and while 93 per cent of metered power users paid their bills regularly, 78 per cent of electricity consumers in Nigeria received less than 12 hours of supply daily.
Over 5,890 Terrorists Surrendered, DHQ Confirms
The Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, yesterday, said over 5,890 suspected terrorists have surrendered to troops in the North-East in the past weeks.
Out of the figure, he said 900 surrendered, last Wednesday.
He added that a total of 565 suspected terrorists who had been profiled were handed over to the Borno State Government.
Onyeuko disclosed this while giving an update on the operations of the military between August 12 and September 2 in Abuja.
He said, “In the past few weeks, more than 5,890 terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have surrendered with their families to own troops in the North-East Zone.
“A total of 565 BHT’s comprising 3 Commanders, 4 Amirs, 5 Nakibs and 5 cattle rustling specialists, out of the surrendered BHTs and their family members were handed over to the Borno State Government in Maiduguri for further management after thorough profiling. Yesterday 900 terrorists surrendered.
“Also, no fewer than 48 of the terrorists, 20 arrested including fighters and commanders were neutralized and their logistic base and facilities, including three gun trucks were destroyed in the process.
“A cumulative total of 52 assorted arms and 1,977 rounds of 7.62mm assorted calibre ammunition including AK-47 and FN rifles with magazines, hand grenades, commando mortar guns, locally fabricated rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, Dane guns and Nigerian Police rifles among other items were recovered from surrendered terrorists and operations within the period.”
He also said a total of 7 terrorists’ collaborators/informants and logistics suppliers were arrested and handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for necessary actions.
Onyeuko also said in the North-West, troops of operation Hadarin Daji sustained their operations against the bandits’, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the zone.
He said troops within the period arrested criminal informants/collaborators whose activities have been causing setbacks for troops’ operations in the zone.
Onyeuko noted that a total of 15 armed bandits and two armed robbers were neutralized, 13 bandits informants arrested, 15 motorcycles, two AK-47 rifles were recovered.
Onyeuko added that 33 kidnap victims were rescued, 66 criminal elements arrested and some vandalized railway tracks were recovered within the period.
He said, “The operations that led to the significant results were carried out at Gidan Zuma village under Kwatarkwashi District and Bakinwa in Gusau LGA; Matuzgi and Gora Namaye village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State; and along Gurbi – Shimfida Road in Jibia LGA of Katsina State. Other locations where significant results were recorded include; Magam village in Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State, Faskari Town and Batsari/Ruma general area in Batsari LGA and Jibia Town in Jibia LGA of Katsina State.”
He, however said, the Armed Forces’ operations had yielded significant results notwithstanding some negative incidents of the past week.
According to him, this was evident in the reduction of the spate of incidents recorded; the massive surrendering of terrorists in the North-East as well as reduction in IPOB/ESN activities in the South-East and economic sabotage in the South-South and South-West zones of the country.
Covid-19: Nigeria Stays With Only Four Vaccines, FG Insists
The Federal Government has disclosed that the country would stick with only four vaccines for its Covid-19 response.
The government, through the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said that Nigeria was prioritising the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Shuaib, who spoke in Abuja, said that even though the Sinopharm vaccine had been approved by the national medicines regulator “for emergency use”, rolling it out was not a priority.
“We don’t want a situation where we may have 10 or 20 vaccines that have been globally recognised or listed for emergency use, and then you want to take all 20 vaccines to Nigeria, it doesn’t make any sense. We’re prioritising those ones that we are already familiar with,” he stated.
Shuaib added that whether vaccines other than the four he had named will be used in Nigeria at a later stage would depend on availability and “how this pandemic shapes up”.
At a briefing a week earlier, Shuaib had said Nigeria was expecting to take delivery of 7.7million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine through the COVAX scheme aimed at providing vaccines to developing countries.
However, he had not made clear whether the Sinopharm doses would be administered or not.
So far, 2.9million people in Nigeria have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 1.4 million people have received two doses.
Nigeria’s population is estimated at 200million.
The main constraints are a lack of supply and high levels of vaccine hesitancy among parts of the population.
Shuaib said Nigeria had taken delivery last week of close to 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine supplied by Britain through the COVAX scheme, the latest out of a series of donations from developed countries.
Nigeria is also expecting deliveries over coming months of tens of millions of doses of the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccine which it has purchased through an African Union programme.
PDP Ward Suspends Secondus In Rivers
The Peoples’ Democratic Party Ward 5 in Ikuru Town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State has suspended the embattled National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus.
Secondus is a prominent politician from Andoni in Rivers State.
He was a former chairman of the PDP in Rivers State and a former national organising secretary of the party.
The Ward Chairman of the party, George Christopher, announced this at the party’s extraordinary meeting at the party’s Secretariat at Ikuru Town.
The chairman said 11 executive members out of the 17 endorsed Secondus’s suspension from the party.
Christopher said the national chairman had not attracted development to the area despite his high political profile and inability to manage the party.
Christopher stated, “The Ward executive of the Peoples’ Democratic Party in Ward 5, Ikuru Town, and the leaders met on August 31, 2021 to discuss issues that affect the party.
“Suspension of Prince Uche Secondus was done by the Ward executive after a duly constituted Ward meeting called by the secretary on the instructions of the chairman, according to the Constitution of our great party.”
Also speaking, former chairman of Andoni LGA and Chairman, Disciplinary Committee in the Ward, Benson Alpheous, noted that Secondus was suspended for disobeying the party’s decision for him to step down as national chairman.
“Until further notice, our brother, Prince Uche Secondus remains suspended. I want to thank you for coming; and again, reaffirm the suspension of Uche Secundus.
“For now, until you hear from us again, Prince Uche Secondus remains suspended,” he added.
Efforts to reach the state Chairman of the PDP, Amb Desmond Akawor, for his comments concerning Secondus’ suspension were unsuccessful.
Also, attempts to reach Secondus proved abortive.
