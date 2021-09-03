Doctrines Of Social Reconstruction

Sometimes one wonders what goes on in the minds of some of our leaders when making certain policies or issuing some orders and threats to the people. Could it be that they just want to prove that they are in charge and so they begin to dish out threats and warnings even when they are unwarranted or when better results could be gotten through amicable means?

Perhaps that was the case with the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who last week declared that from the middle of this September, anyone who has not taken the COVID-19 vaccination will be barred from public places in the state. In his words, “From the second week of September 2021, large gatherings will only be accessed by those who have, at least, taken one dose of the vaccine. From the second week, people will not be allowed to worship centers, event centers, and receptions without showing proof of the vaccination cards. From the middle of September, you can no longer access the banking services if you have not been vaccinated.”

His reason being that the third wave of Covid -19 is causing devastating effects across the country, hence the need to introduce stiffer measures to reduce the effects, more so as various vaccines were available. While we appreciate the governor’s concern in seeing that his people are protected against the deadly virus, one would have wished that he disclosed whether Edo State has enough quantity of the vaccines that will cater for the 4.7 million population in the state, minus the 1.7 percent that were vaccinated in the first phase of the exercise, because available facts and figures indicate that there is still a limited number of vaccines in the country. Besides, the governor himself said that the target of the government is to vaccinate about 60 per cent of the residents in the current second phase of the vaccination exercise.

So, why add to the already tensed situation in the nation by making unnecessary threats? Why make unrealistic demands of the people? If Obaseki feels that the turnout for the vaccination has not been impressive, what has his government done to address the reason(s) for that before reeling out sanctions? We all know the conspiracy theories and all manner of propaganda associated with the pandemic and the vaccine, have enough sensitization and education been carried in Edo State to allay the fears and suspicion of some people about the vaccines before forcing them to take such? Not forgetting the human right aspect of the compulsory vaccination order which is being handled by some civil society organisations.

Incidentally, Obaseki is not alone in this sensational approach to issues. Early in the week, Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, ordered the immediate confiscation of shops owned by traders in the state who would not open up for businesses on Monday in obedience to the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as well as the immediate sacking of civil servants who fail to show up at work on Monday.

Indeed, the current situation in the South East is of great concern to many people, both Igbos and non-Igbos. First, it was the Covid-19 lockdown and its associated hardship which many are yet to recover from, then the killing of policemen and burning of police stations, the activities of the unknown gunmen, the response of the federal government which resulted in the loss of many lives. All these brought untold hardship and pain to the people. And now, the weekly sit-at-home protest? It will definitely impact negatively on the region’s economy.

But the point is, the civil servants in Ebonyi State did not choose to stay at home on Mondays. The traders do not close their shops on Mondays because it is beneficial to them. They are compelled to do so because of the prevailing circumstances in the region. Yes, IPOB has cancelled the “Ghost Monday” order and said the sit at home will only take place the day their leader, Nnamdi Kanu will be appearing in court, as a form of solidarity with him and also pressing for his release, but are the people truly free to go about their businesses unmolested?

Last week, I chatted with a friend living in Abakaliki, who narrated how some people under the guise of IPOB, go about harassing people who dare to open their shops on Mondays even with the calling off of the weekly protests. Some have had their shops vandalised.

So, it is not enough for the Governor to issue threats from his comfort zone, without taking into consideration the dangers the civil servants, the traders and the other people in the state will be exposed to in trying to comply with his directives. Let Umahi and the other governors in the South East do something about the insecurity situation in the region. Governors of the five South East states should put their selfish interests and political ambitions aside and take decisive steps to protect their people. Yes, they have floated a regional security outfit – Ebubeagu, to flush out criminals in the zone but of what effect has that been? From inception, some people call the security outfit “a toothless bulldog” and that is what it has been.

And if one may ask, is Umahi and other of his colleagues in the region not disturbed that the directives of IPOB and their leader in detention have more weight than theirs? It’s true that some people carry out their directives out of fear but a good number of people do so because they have seen in Nnamdi Kanu a leader that the region yearns for.

This is, therefore, the time for the governors to take steps towards gaining the peoples’ trust and handling issues in a more cordial manner instead of frequently issuing unwarranted threats. The use of force has never been a good option in resolving conflicts or winning the followers’ trust and support. As Charles S. Lauer said, “Leaders don’t force people to follow; they invite them on a journey”. Again, Debasish Mridha said, “be a leader with a ladder not a boss with an order”.

By: Calista Ezeaku