Sports
2022 WCQ :Rohr Confirms Seven United Kingdom-Based Players’ Absence
Nigeria manager, Gernot Rohr, has confirmed that the seven United Kingdom-based players currently in the Super Eagles camp in Lagos will not be available for selection against Cape Verde.
Nigeria Football Federation Chief Amaju Pinnick, had pleaded with the English Football Association and Scottish Football Association to reverse their decision, preventing the British-based Super Eagles’ players travelling to Cape Verde but those talks were not fruitful.
It means Glasgow Rangers duo, Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun, Leicester City pair Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, Everton winger Alex Iwobi,Watford duo William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo, will head back to the United Kingdom as from tomorrow, after the match with Liberia.
An eighth player in Brentford’s Frank Onyeka withdrew from the roster after testing positive for coronavirus.
Rohr has stressed that he’s fully focused on the match against the Lone Stars and wants to take it one game at a time.
Speaking to newsmen, after Wednesday’s workout at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Rohr said the first game here is Liberia, we will have 29 players and we will only focus on this game.
“Of course in our heart, that’s why we have 29 players to replace the eight United Kingdom-based players, who have to leave us but for the moment we concentrate on the first game.
“And then we will have around 20 or 21 players for the second game, it will be another step.
“At first let us focus on this wonderful match against Liberia. I know that some supporters can come, unfortunately not everybody, only 5,000 but we want to give them joy and we know that all Nigerians are behind the team”.
For the first time, Rohr will have the full complement of players to work with in the Super Eagles training session yesterday following the arrival of Porto left-back Zaidu Sanusi.
Sports
Playing In Lagos’ll Motivate Super Eagles – Troost-Ekong
Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong, has admitted that playing international games in Lagos has been exciting so far.
Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, hosted a competitive men’s senior football match for the first time in 20 years in March and the team will be back to face the Lone Stars of Liberia today at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere .
The Watford of England defender, while revealing that all players in the Eagles’ camp are determined to put in their best during the game, which will kick-start their quest for a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, believes that Lagos fans will further motivate the team.
“I have come to Lagos many times, but this is the second time of playing here and it is exciting,” the former Tottenham Hotspurs youngster said. “The Last time we played here, we saw how happy people were here to see us play and hopefully we can fill up the place on Friday (today) .”
“You can see the buzz around the town by the fans, knowing that we are here and hopefully we can reward everyone on Friday with a good game and nice goals.”
The former Udinese of Italy star also commented on the status of the recently renovated pitch of the stadium, stressing that it will help the Eagles rout their fellow West Africans.
“We are really happy and the pitch is looking good compared to the last time we were here, they worked on it very well.
“So, we have to give them credit for that. I’m just hoping the weather is not going to rain too much, so we can be ready to play on Friday,” he said.
Sports
Monarch Promises To Promote Sports In Rivers Kingdom
The Amanyanabo of ancient Ele Kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area Rivers State, King Felix Tamunoseipiriala Okuru, Apina VII, has promised to promote sports activities in the Kingdom in order to discover budding talents and groom them to stardom.
King Okuru, Apina VII, who disclosed this when a silver medialist in the just-concluded National kick-boxing championship held in Asaba, Delta State, Ebenezer Imbu, visited him at his palace over the weekend.
The Ele Monarch said, Ebenezer Imbu, an indigene of the Kingdom had truly made at the people proud, urging him to aim at the sky as his limit.
According to him, “Indeed, members of Ele Kingdom, Wakirike ethnic nationality,
Rivers State and Nigeria in general are highly elated with the giant strides of their son, and efforts should be made to encourage him to achieve more laurels in his chosen sports;’and congratulated him on his well-deserved victory.
The Paramount Ruler however promised that in order to discover more talents in sports, he will in conjunction with the chiefs and the entire people of the area host a sports festival which will be first of its kind come December, 202l.
King Okuru Apina VII prayed God to bless and give the proud son of Ele kingdom, Ebenezer Imbu, the strength to win more gold medals in future tournaments.
Earlier in his speech, Ebenezer Imbu said he was in the palace to present the gold medal he won at the National kick-boxing championship in Asaba 2021, as a sign of honour to his king.
Mr Imbu assured that with God on his side, he will make the Kingdom proud in future tournaments and appealed for encouragement.
Also present during the visit were the Secretary of Ele Divisional Council of Chiefs, Chief Godknows Imbu, the Legal Adviser, Chief Aberenika Johnwill, a former lawmaker of Ogu/Bolo Legislative Assembly, Hon. Fiberesima Minaseichinbo and the youth leader of Ele Kingdom, Comrade Isaac Imbu.
It would be recalled that Ebenezer Imbu won Silver medal in kick boxing at the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival.
Sports
LMC Set To Unveil Major Sponsor
The League Management Company (LMC) will in the coming days unveil a major sponsor for the Nigeria Professional Football League.
Tidesports source revealed that both sponsors and the LMC are trashing out some of the grey areas of contract before making it public.
“Having studied the contract, it is believed that the sponsors have made mouthwatering offer that will develop and make the Nigerian League a model for others.
“The intending sponsors have requested for changes in the formation of the LMC as an entity and will be unveiled as soon as we are through with all that, the source added.
