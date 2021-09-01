Editorial
OML II Court Judgement
Decades of strife, aggressive community resistance and attendant negative consequences, including huge revenue losses to the country and other stakeholders that had been the unfortunate narrative surrounding the Shell Petroleum Development Company’s (SPDC) operation of Oil Mining Licence (OML) II may have been put to rest by the decision of the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal on Friday, August 20, 2021.
Ruling on Appeal No: C/A/824/2019 – the Minister of Petroleum Resources & Anor V. The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, the appellate court reversed the August 23, 2019 judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which held that the SPDC was entitled to the renewal of the lease on OML II.
According to the Court of Appeal, the Minister of Petroleum Resources had the discretion whether or not to renew the OML II lease in favour of SPDC, noting that the minister rightly exercised his discretion in awarding the OML II lease to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Reacting to the development, last week, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, described the verdict that affirmed the nation’s oil giant’s operatorship of OML II as a huge victory for Nigeria and the beginning of addressing decades of host community restiveness.
“We now have an opportunity to reconstruct a new beginning on OML II, driven by global best practices and social contract that would put the people and environment of the Niger Delta above pecuniary considerations. “This is a huge victory for the government and people of Nigeria as we now have the impetus to responsibly unlock the oil and gas reserves the block offers for the benefit of all Nigerians”, Malam Kyari said in a statement released by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Garba Deen Muhammad.
The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) had taken over the assets and operations while the company was working closely with all stakeholders and partners to achieve the new vision of “responsible, smart engineering and environmental sustainability that the Federal Government had endorsed for the OML II”, the statement further said, while promising to pursue the promotion of clean energy via its gas production with prospects of gas-to-power initiatives to “light up opportunities in the region”, and provide the much deserved industrialisation.
According to the statement, the NPDC’s operations will give priority to the environment, as well as implementation of a robust host community engagement strategy to address subsisting issues.
“It is time to roll back the decades of despair and destruction with the emphatic Appeal Court ruling. It is time to unlock opportunities for economic development in the region.
“In the light of their inability to work on the Ogoni region of the block for over 30 years and the new beginning this judgement presents, further legal action by Shell will not only be futile, it would deprive Nigeria of an opportunity to make meaningful gains from OML II when the nation needs all the revenue it can get to move forward”, the GMD said.
In its own reaction, a group known as the Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP) said it received the Court of Appeal judgement with “joy and jubilation”, while commending the Federal Government for adhering to the people’s plea against renewing OML II Lease for the SPDC.
“This judgement, therefore, effectively brings to an end the stranglehold of the SPDC over OML II (Ogoni Fields) which has lasted for over six decades, beginning from 1958, and which brought to the Ogoni people nothing but military oppression, genocide, economic strangulation, misery, acute poverty, environmental degradation and gross human rights violations that culminated in the execution of the Ogoni heroes, Ken Saro-Wiwa and his fellow martyrs-in-struggle,” the statement signed by the leader of COOP, Chief Gani Topba, said.
The group said it was not only excited over the exiting of SPDC from Ogoniland by the judgement but was also elated that the right and interests over OML II had reverted to the Federal Government with whom they were more comfortable and confident that their interest would be more secure.
“We have already set our agenda for a robust engagement with the Federal Government of Nigeria on the possibility of returning to the negotiation table with a view to resolving the legacy issues that occasioned the Ogoni agitation”, the statement noted.
The Tide aligns with the NNPC GMD in urging the SPDC to finally bury the hatchet and resist the temptation of further appealing this case in the interest of peace and in furtherance of its image as a responsible and responsive corporate personality that had benefitted (and still benefitting) from doing business in Nigeria.
SPDC should not consider it too much of a sacrifice to make in the interest of peace and the opening of a new vista of more conducive business atmosphere between the oil multi-nationals and their host communities. Again, we urge SPDC and other multi-nationals operating in the country (and the Niger Delta in particular) to invent more sustainable ways of connecting, engaging and relating with their host communities than grandstanding, intimidation and litigations.
While we identify with the NPDC’s vision and plans for a mutually beneficial operations of the OML II for all stakeholders and partners, The Tide wishes to urge the Federal Government’s oil industry player to apply utmost good faith in the execution of its mandate in the troubled oil field in order to birth and foster a new sustainable era of peace and economic prosperity in the immediate environment.
Finally, the people of Ogoni must put the past behind them and give everything required and necessary for the new dawn of immense opportunities for advancement. It is time to heal the socio-economic wounds and wastages of the several years of needless bitter confrontations that did not do anyone any good.
CBN’s E-Naira Gamble
Is Nigeria putting out its Bitcoin? Will the Naira equal the value of the dollar? Shall we conserve our Naira on crypto exchanges? These and many other concerns need to be raised and addressed as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) lays the groundwork to launch a digital currency for the country this October. Financial connoisseurs say that over the past two years, CBN has researched the technology and made portentous progression.
During the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday, 27 July 2021, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, confirmed the start date of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) for October 2021. Since 2017, the CBN has been researching CBDCs alongside over 80 per cent of central banks, and only the Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean and China have enforced them.
Emefiele claimed the economy was going digital and “cash cannot play in that space,” adding that “e-Naira which will represent the digital equivalent of cash will be used as fiat currency for transactions”. On how the e-Naira will work, the CBN boss stated: “If you choose to convert some of the Naira in your account to e-wallet or digital currency, we will support that.
“When this starts, the CBN will move some of the balances in CBN to those banks into digital currency. You go to your bank, you decide to move N2 million from the N10 million you have in your account to digital currency, they will debit your account and move it into your e-wallet. Then you have N2 million digital currency which you can spend across countries”.
According to Emefiele, “the use of cash is declining all over the world,” noting that “with the advent of digital currency, more and more people are adopting the use of electronic money to facilitate little commerce”. He believes that cryptocurrencies are private funds that are not regulated, so using them is a personal decision.
Recall that the Central Bank banned and warned players in the financial ecosystem against conducting any crypto transactions or facilitating payments for crypto trades in a circular dated 5th February 2021 and circulated to financial institutions. In addition, the CBN called on all financial institutions to immediately shut down the accounts of any individual or business involved in or operating cryptocurrency businesses. With the ban, Nigerians have turned to peer platforms that bypass these rules.
In support of that decision, the apex bank had previously issued an avowal that digital assets developed by unregulated and unregistered companies raised legal concerns. The CBN further says that crypto assets are used to support a variety of illicit activities, including money laundering and terrorism. Hence, the e-Naira is a step in the direction of satisfying people’s demands for a digital currency in this technology-driven age.
CBDCs are issued by the government. Whereas they may share similarities with crypto currencies (such as operating on a “blockchain”), they are not necessarily the same. Cryptocurrency transactions can be done with the aid of decentralised “blockchain” technology. With the CBN as the primary controller, the CBDC has a mainline topology. Moreover, cryptocurrency is not recognised as legal tender in Nigeria, but the CBDC will be acknowledged by the CBN as legal tender. That is, CBDCs are the direct responsibility of the Central Bank, but cryptocurrency is not the liability of the apex bank or its regulated institutions.
A CBN source revealed the stages of carrying out the plan, saying the first stage of the proposal would be assessment and socialisation, including setting goals. CBDC design is the next step, meaning the technical infrastructure required to purchase and manage digital currencies. The third stage is to undertake a feasibility and viability analysis using a proof of concept. CBN will then take training and information steps to introduce the CBDC. Ultimately, the apex bank will ensure that CBDC is fully implemented across the country.
We fully maintain any action to reanimate the Naira to enhance its global value in exchange and promote a rapid growth of the economy. However, several questions remain unanswered about the upcoming project. We are unsure what to expect, in particular how cross-border payments will operate; how the confidentiality and security of the digital currency will be guaranteed.
The question is whether e-Naira will be treated as an essential national infrastructure to protect against operational and cybersecurity risks. Again, will there be a co-existence of traditional payment systems and the CBN Digital Currency to address interoperability risks that might be associated with the implementation?
For the policy to function effectively, there is a need for adequate awareness and education of the masses on its benefits. A further challenge in implementing this programme is the high rate of illiteracy. Many in remote villages are not financially literate enough to understand how cashless or digital transactions can work, particularly bearing in mind that those at the hinterland often lack entree to the banking system.
CBN has indexed the benefits of the digital currencies, including macro-management and growth, facilitating cross-border trade, financial inclusion, monetary policy effectiveness, increased payment efficiency, revenue tax collection, increased remittances, and targeted social interventions. Other benefits are lower costs of minting and printing physical currency, less fraudulent activity, circulation of counterfeit currency and armed robbery.
Although the apex bank has not expressed the flaws of this idea, the reality is that the proposed digital currency cannot be without obstacles. Some obvious defects are that quite a few Nigerians are not proficient in the use of technology, and most considerably, transactions may be subject to unrestricted monitoring.
Supporting Terror Victims
On 21 August, 2021, the United Nations (UN) and the global community observed the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism. This day is commemorated annually to pay tribute to people around the world who have been attacked, injured, traumatised or lost their lives as a result of terrorist attacks. The occasion represents a critical advance in solidarity with the victims of terrorism.
The International Day is celebrated against the backdrop of a debate by the Security Council on the continuing threat of terrorist groups and the organisation’s first independent statement on the role of technology in protecting UN peacekeepers in the face of asymmetric threats. Days after the Afghan crisis meeting, the UN called on the international community to ensure that Afghanistan was never again used as a platform or refuge for terrorists.
The day also focused on the important role that victims play in countering terrorism, preventing violent extremism and recognising and respecting fundamental rights. The United Nations Global Strategy for the Prevention of Terrorism adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (A/RES/60/288), in 2006, lays the foundation for the work of the UN on victims of terrorism.
Terrorist attacks that spread terrible ideologies injure, maim and kill thousands of innocent people every year. In many countries, assistance for victims has been a problem for the authorities in those nations. These victims struggle to have their voices heard, their needs sustained and their rights respected. They often feel forgotten and neglected when the immediate consequences of a terrorist attack fade with far-reaching outcomes for them.
Unfortunately, few countries have the resources or capacity to address the medium and long-term needs that victims require to recover, rehabilitate and integrate fully into society. They can recover and overcome their trauma only through long-term multi-faceted assistance, including physical, psychological, social and financial support, to heal and live in dignity.
It is the primary responsibility of nations to promote and defend the rights of victims of terrorism. However, the UN has a crucial role in assisting countries to implement the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy through standing in solidarity and providing backing for victims, capacity-building assistance, establishing networks, and offering help to civil society organisations, particularly terror victims associations, and encouraging member-states to foster, protect and respect the rights of victims.
By proclaiming an international day dedicated to victims, the UN General Assembly has reaffirmed that the improvement and protection of human rights and the rule of law at the national and international levels are essential for preventing and combating terrorism. The Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, which was unanimously adopted in its resolution 60/288 on September 8, 2006, pointed out that dehumanising victims is one of the conditions that facilitate the spread of terrorism, and the most effective way to counter terrorism is to adopt the following measures: respect human dignity and maintain the rule of law.
This year’s theme is “Connections”. It aims to encourage victims to find creative ways to stay connected while isolated from one another, family, friends and community during the pandemic. It is significant for the global community to demonstrate connection and solidarity with victims of terrorism, to unite peoples, learn from each other and share best practices to ensure that their needs are met and their rights are respected.
Unfortunately, insurgency in Nigeria and the Lake Chad region is still underestimated. Because the victims of terrorism are still in different internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps. This year marks the 7th anniversary of the Nigerian refugee crisis. So far, there is a difficult humanitarian situation in the Lake Chad area. More than 3.2 million people have been displaced, including at least 2.9 million IDPs from North-Eastern Nigeria, more than 684,000 IDPs from Cameroon, Chad and Niger, and over 304,000 refugees from the four countries.
Food insecurity has exacerbated the crisis brought on by conflicts and severe malnutrition, which has reached critical levels in all four countries. Despite the efforts of governments and humanitarian aid, some 12.5 million people remain in need of compassionate assistance in the Lake Chad Basin region, with 5.3 million people remaining food insecure.
The deteriorating security situation and socio-economic vulnerabilities have further exacerbated the challenge of protecting the displaced in Nigeria. The affected communities are facing chronic poverty, severe weather conditions, repeated epidemics, and infrastructure weakness as well as limited access to basic services.
The Nigerian military, together with the Multinational Joint Taskforce, have driven extremists out of many areas they once controlled, but these gains have been offset by an increase in insurgents and bandit attacks. Although IDPs and Nigerian refugees are returning to accessible areas, the crisis remains serious. The Federal Government must increase access to social and basic services for displaced persons, and provide victims with a well-protected and better environment.
Let the Nigerian government galvanise efforts towards the restoration of peace to enable durable solutions and engagement in the North-East operations and other problem spots in the country. This includes capacity building and training for the military, partners and persons of concern on international and domestic legal frameworks for the protection of IDPs and other persons of concern.
We solemnly pay tribute to all the victims of the global scourge of terrorism, both here and abroad. We are inspired by the incredible strength and resilience of countries that put men and resources into the fight against insurgency. In observing the victims of terrorism, it is vital to prevent future terrorist attacks. This means that Nigeria and the international community must hold terrorists accountable for their crimes, but not grant them amnesty.
If Nigeria Must Export Food…
It is no cheering news that over 70 percent of Nigerian food products are rejected in the global market specifically by European Union countries and the United States of America (USA) following their reported poor quality, packaging and labelling. This comes at a time when the emphasis is on economic diversification and strengthening the Naira. The many years of dependence on oil have been detrimental to economic development and are no longer sustainable. Other sources of non-oil revenue must be identified to bolster the economy.
In 2015, the European Union banned the importation of Nigerian beans for being high in pesticides, which are considered dangerous for health. As well, because of the administrative failure to provide the key information required, the US banned smoked fish processed in Nigeria in 2018. However some of our agricultural products have been rejected by foreign countries for not being recognised internationally.
Over the years, Nigerian products have continued to face rejection at the global markets on account of non-conformity to global best practices, hence, the urgent need to maximise the Nigerian National Standardisation Strategy (NNSS), will not be out of place to address the high level of rejection currently being faced by the country’s products at the international scene.
In other climes, the issue of standards is of widespread concern, especially if it is related to food, because advanced economies place a high priority on food protection in their quest to safeguard unsuspecting food consumers. Therefore, stakeholders in the country’s agricultural sector must accept NNSS to promote exports of non-petroleum products, because Nigeria’s plan to diversify its economy from hydrocarbon resources basically relies on strong non-petroleum exports.
The NNSS is a document that identifies priorities for standardisation in a country based on an assessment of national needs and usually accompanied by a national implementation plan that gives orientation for national harmonisation work within three years. The objective of this strategy is to support Nigeria’s industrialisation policies and to identify opportunities for improving socio-economic development.
To achieve this, farmers and government agencies involved in the production, processing, quality control and export of food must work together. In this way, exports would conform to international standards and would not be rejected in the world market. Trade rules must be respected so that our exports are acceptable.
It is expedient that relevant regulatory agencies of foods and export are compelled to end the continued embarrassing rejection of Nigerian food products by other countries by partnership to ensure the safety of the foods locally and internationally. Moreover, this industry alone can create many jobs and contribute to diversification and economic growth.
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), in collaboration with its sister agencies including the Nigerian Customs Service, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Shippers Councils, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigeria Agricultural and Quarantine Service (NAQS), among others, must commence a nationwide awareness on food safety under the inter-agency collaboration forum.
Without a doubt, inter-agency cooperation would motivate diversification of the economy through a systematic mechanism to facilitate export from Nigeria. The organised private sector (OPS) organisations such as Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Chambers of Commerce and Industry should brace up too as mediocrity in production and packaging has been part of the challenges in this regard.
Nigeria is keen to export agricultural products for economic diversification. This possibility is apparent in the amount of rice and other crops grown. It is, therefore, necessary for the government to ensure that nothing stands in the way of increased exports. Farmers and exporters should have no choice but to heed whatever direction the government might give in that regard.
We have a serious problem that needs to be addressed by the government at all levels. Specifically, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council should wake up also to get the relevant faculties of our tertiary institutions to step up research in production and packaging of products for exports.
This is an era of innovation through research that should be adopted by our universities and polytechnics. So, knowledge workers in this area should show up for the country. If we lose exports, there’s no way the economy is going to get better. It is time for all stakeholders to rise to this challenge, lest we should be the last even in the continent.
Unfortunately, while there is so much discussion about the need to export food to boost our exchange rate, there is a disconcerting reality about Nigeria’s inability to feed its citizens. The country faces a growing food crisis. This is a shameful and very worrisome yet avoidable scenario, highlighting the nation’s inability to feed its over 200 million people.
With the added security challenge, evidenced in seemingly endless Fulani herdsmen’s destruction of farmlands with their rampaging cattle, as well as killing of farmers in the South and North-Central, rural banditry and Boko Haram attacks in the farming communities in the North-West and North-East, the country is sadly walking the path of imminent hunger. That calls for urgent action from the government at all levels.
Given that the world market is very competitive, only high-quality products and packaging can meet the required international standards. Enhancing the quality of Nigerian food products is the best way to meet the challenge of rejection. More importantly, however, the local market must first be satisfied before we deplore further non-acceptance.
