OML II Court Judgement

Decades of strife, aggressive community resistance and attendant negative consequences, including huge revenue losses to the country and other stakeholders that had been the unfortunate narrative surrounding the Shell Petroleum Development Company’s (SPDC) operation of Oil Mining Licence (OML) II may have been put to rest by the decision of the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Ruling on Appeal No: C/A/824/2019 – the Minister of Petroleum Resources & Anor V. The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, the appellate court reversed the August 23, 2019 judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which held that the SPDC was entitled to the renewal of the lease on OML II.

According to the Court of Appeal, the Minister of Petroleum Resources had the discretion whether or not to renew the OML II lease in favour of SPDC, noting that the minister rightly exercised his discretion in awarding the OML II lease to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Reacting to the development, last week, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, described the verdict that affirmed the nation’s oil giant’s operatorship of OML II as a huge victory for Nigeria and the beginning of addressing decades of host community restiveness.

“We now have an opportunity to reconstruct a new beginning on OML II, driven by global best practices and social contract that would put the people and environment of the Niger Delta above pecuniary considerations. “This is a huge victory for the government and people of Nigeria as we now have the impetus to responsibly unlock the oil and gas reserves the block offers for the benefit of all Nigerians”, Malam Kyari said in a statement released by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Garba Deen Muhammad.

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) had taken over the assets and operations while the company was working closely with all stakeholders and partners to achieve the new vision of “responsible, smart engineering and environmental sustainability that the Federal Government had endorsed for the OML II”, the statement further said, while promising to pursue the promotion of clean energy via its gas production with prospects of gas-to-power initiatives to “light up opportunities in the region”, and provide the much deserved industrialisation.

According to the statement, the NPDC’s operations will give priority to the environment, as well as implementation of a robust host community engagement strategy to address subsisting issues.

“It is time to roll back the decades of despair and destruction with the emphatic Appeal Court ruling. It is time to unlock opportunities for economic development in the region.

“In the light of their inability to work on the Ogoni region of the block for over 30 years and the new beginning this judgement presents, further legal action by Shell will not only be futile, it would deprive Nigeria of an opportunity to make meaningful gains from OML II when the nation needs all the revenue it can get to move forward”, the GMD said.

In its own reaction, a group known as the Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP) said it received the Court of Appeal judgement with “joy and jubilation”, while commending the Federal Government for adhering to the people’s plea against renewing OML II Lease for the SPDC.

“This judgement, therefore, effectively brings to an end the stranglehold of the SPDC over OML II (Ogoni Fields) which has lasted for over six decades, beginning from 1958, and which brought to the Ogoni people nothing but military oppression, genocide, economic strangulation, misery, acute poverty, environmental degradation and gross human rights violations that culminated in the execution of the Ogoni heroes, Ken Saro-Wiwa and his fellow martyrs-in-struggle,” the statement signed by the leader of COOP, Chief Gani Topba, said.

The group said it was not only excited over the exiting of SPDC from Ogoniland by the judgement but was also elated that the right and interests over OML II had reverted to the Federal Government with whom they were more comfortable and confident that their interest would be more secure.

“We have already set our agenda for a robust engagement with the Federal Government of Nigeria on the possibility of returning to the negotiation table with a view to resolving the legacy issues that occasioned the Ogoni agitation”, the statement noted.

The Tide aligns with the NNPC GMD in urging the SPDC to finally bury the hatchet and resist the temptation of further appealing this case in the interest of peace and in furtherance of its image as a responsible and responsive corporate personality that had benefitted (and still benefitting) from doing business in Nigeria.

SPDC should not consider it too much of a sacrifice to make in the interest of peace and the opening of a new vista of more conducive business atmosphere between the oil multi-nationals and their host communities. Again, we urge SPDC and other multi-nationals operating in the country (and the Niger Delta in particular) to invent more sustainable ways of connecting, engaging and relating with their host communities than grandstanding, intimidation and litigations.

While we identify with the NPDC’s vision and plans for a mutually beneficial operations of the OML II for all stakeholders and partners, The Tide wishes to urge the Federal Government’s oil industry player to apply utmost good faith in the execution of its mandate in the troubled oil field in order to birth and foster a new sustainable era of peace and economic prosperity in the immediate environment.

Finally, the people of Ogoni must put the past behind them and give everything required and necessary for the new dawn of immense opportunities for advancement. It is time to heal the socio-economic wounds and wastages of the several years of needless bitter confrontations that did not do anyone any good.