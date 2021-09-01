News
Nigeria’s High Youth Number, Great Asset -Wamakko
Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto), says Nigeria’s high number of youth population is capital for the country’s future development.
Wamakko spoke when he inaugurated the pioneer Sokoto State executives of the Arewa Entrepreneurship Initiative (AEI) in Sokoto, yesterday.
The initiative, in collaboration with the Aliyu Magatakarda Foundation and Advocacy Group, also inaugurated a 2-Day Workshop for the new officials.
The workshop, themed: “Empowering Young People to realise their Dreams,” was aimed at encouraging entrepreneurs and policy makers in constructive dialogue around Entrepreneurship.
Wamakko, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defense, commended the initiators of the entrepreneurship group and called on them to sustain more commitment to achieve the desired aims of the initiative.
The lawmaker, who is also Chairman National Advisory Council of AEI, said that the initiative aims are apt, just as they are highly commendable.
“A growing youth population is one of the most significant factors for the future prosperity of Sokoto State and Northern Nigeria, therefore as leaders of Youth, you need to ensure more commitment.
“The tasks ahead are very much challenging considering the increasing number of population and how our people continue to depend on government.
“As such, you need to do a lot of assignments and ensure sustainability of the project being one of the most challenging aspects of initiatives,” he said.
The Senator, who was represented by former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Amb. Sahabi Gada, pledged to render more support to ensure the success of the initiative.
Also speaking, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, represented by Prof. Lawal Bashar, appreciated the commitment of the initiators, while calling on them to ensure sustainability.
“This is a great gesture that will continue to impact positively on our future generations, as well as encourage our youth towards a better life,” he said.
Earlier, the Director-General of AEI, Alhaji Aminu Bello, said that the aim of the initiative is to guide the future generation towards acquiring the best future.
Bello, a former commissioner for commerce in the state, commended the national leaders and the Advisory Council of AEI.
“This is because of their sustained dedication in making the initiative richer and significant towards addressing the challenges of fulfilling youth potentials.
Buhari Scores Self High On Economy
President Muhammadu Buhari says the focus on job creation, consistency in policy and innovation stimulated a 5 per cent growth of the economy in the second quarter, 2021, which is the highest in six years.
The president stated this, yesterday, at the launch of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme in State House.
He assured that Jubilee Fellows Programme will further consolidate on the success recorded.
The President also listed some of the key drivers of economic growth and diversification in the second quarter to include telecommunications, transportation, electricity, agriculture and manufacturing.
“Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, I set up the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) steering committee to coordinate our work to fulfil my promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. This is building on the positive results from the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and the targeted response to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic with the Economic Sustainability Plan.
“These efforts have yielded results with Nigeria recording its biggest economic growth in six years with a GDP growth of 5 per cent in the second quarter of 2021. The sectors that drove this growth are trade, telecommunications, transportation, electricity, agriculture and manufacturing. Each of these sectors showed significant improvement and thus created more jobs for our populace.
“An important part of our policies and strategies is the focus on employment and creating opportunities for our people. When this government was elected in 2015, we committed to increasing job opportunities for Nigerians and as part of our social investments programme we recruited 500,000 graduates into our N-power programme,’’ he noted.
In 2019, the President said he directed that the number of graduates be increased to 1 million.
“These graduates are recruited to work in agricultural, health and education institutions across the country. The N-power programme also has a non-graduate component that provides skills to tens of thousands of Nigerians in areas such as technology, masonry, auto repairs, and carpentry.
“We estimate that about 2million people join our labour force annually. We continue to work with our partners to provide more opportunities to create jobs and the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme in partnership with the United Nation’s Development Programme being one of such opportunities,’’ he added.
The President said, “The jubilee programme will provide a pathway for young Nigerians to gain work experience in top tier organisations, gaining relevant skills and building the right networks for the future in various sectors including information and communications technology, financial services, trade, manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing.
“Other sectors include mining, telecommunications, creative industries and technology, education, health, research and development, and public sector institutions. We believe that building the right skills and experiences across these sectors are important to sustain the economic growth we are experiencing.’’
He said the programme will build on other efforts of the government to support young Nigerians such as the N75billion youth fund in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, which was created to support young Nigerians in business or with business ideas, with N25billion released annually for three years.
“The Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) was our response to the Covid-19 pandemic. We have set up a survival fund that has helped many businesses stay afloat in the worst economic periods of the last 5 years, more than one million Nigerians have benefitted from the fund, with more than 500,000 benefitting from the MSMEs Payroll support track, approximately 270,000 beneficiaries of the artisan support track, and about 50,000 beneficiaries of the MSME grant scheme,’’ the President added.
According to him, the International Labour Organisation estimated the equivalent of an unprecedented 255million jobs being lost around the world as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Buhari noted that the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme, being a fully paid post-NYSC work placement programme would provide an opportunity for mentors who were already engaged in various industries, gained relevant experience and built capacity over the years to provide mentorship and support for young Nigerians.
“Beyond the skills and work experience, we will be building a new culture of mentorship and guidance that can chart a new course for skills development and work experience in our country.
“We believe that as this programme creates new opportunities for 20,000 recent graduates annually, the beneficiaries will use the opportunities presented to them and maximize their 12 months of engagement,’’ he said.
The President encouraged all eligible Nigerians to apply for the jubilee programme.
He urged private sector organizations to join by providing work placement opportunities, mentors and funding.
“I would like to say thank you to the United Nations Development Programme and the European Union for their support on this vital initiative. And I hereby declare the program open,’’ he said.
In his remarks, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo said the government remains appreciative of the role of the private sector in transforming economies by creating employment and employment opportunities and investments.
He said start-ups, largely driven by young Nigerians, attracted $170million in the past year, which was the highest on the African continent, explaining that the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme was to celebrate the nation’s 60th anniversary.
Adebayo noted the role of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in driving the initiative to fruition and support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
The Resident Representative of UNDP, Mohammed Yahya assured that the UN will continually support Nigeria to move human potentials across the country to capacities and skills that will place the country on a better pedestal.
“Each day, young Nigerians continue to break barriers with their capacity and ingenuity,’’ he said, “Young Nigerians have produced outstanding innovations. There is no shortage of talents in Nigeria.’’
The EU Deputy Head of Delegation, Alexandre Borges Gomes; and UN Resident Coordinator, Edward Kallon; commended the initiative, saying the programme benefitted from wide consultations.
FG Makes Vaccination Mandatory For Pilgrims
The Federal Government has stated that Covid-19 vaccination is now compulsory for pilgrims to the holy cities of Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem.
It urged adherents of both Islam and Christianity to get vaccinated to avoid any delay or cancellation in the future as some countries have made vaccination a requirement to gain access to their countries.
Speaking during a joint briefing by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), in Abuja, the Executive Director of the NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib said, “As at August 30, 2021, Nigeria has so far vaccinated 2,897,201 and 1,430,379 eligible persons with 1st and 2nd doses respectively across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.
“Those who received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine before July 8, 2021 should go and get their second dose to be fully protected against all strains of the Coronavirus.
“At this juncture, I would like to remind all Nigerians that evidence of vaccination against Covid-19 is now mandatory for all pilgrims to the holy cities of Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem.
“I therefore urge adherents of both religions who are planning to perform pilgrimage next year or in the future, to get vaccinated now to avoid any delays.
“This is also to bring to our attention that as the Covid-19 vaccines become available worldwide, some countries have made vaccination a requirement to gain access to their country.”
Electoral Laws Alone Won’t Guarantee Credible Elections, Says Omo-Agege
Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said that a sustainable electoral process was only possible if it was founded on an adequate electioneering culture.
Represented by Dr Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Legal and Constitutional Matters, the deputy Senate president said this at the public presentation and inaugural meeting of the Electoral Hub, in Abuja, yesterday.
According to him, no matter how good the clauses were in the electoral laws, if the other aspects of the electioneering process were flawed, the electoral process itself will ultimately be flawed.
“While there have been many more issues in our electoral history, it seems to me that if we have had adequate and unambiguous clauses, plus adequate advocacy, understanding and the will to comply, we would have had less controversies, fewer post-election court cases and generally, a more credible electoral process.
“This is to say that we need adequate and generally acceptable rules of engagement in the electioneering process.
“I refer to how candidates emerged on party platforms, campaign rally rules and generally political actions toward a fair and credible political participation by voters.
“I am glad, for instance, that the National Assembly is now dealing with the issue of direct primaries’’, Omo-Agege said.
He added that the obvious preference for direct primaries, for example, would have more than a salutary effect on the challenges of dealing with select delegates at primaries, which had been a sore point in our electioneering process, citing the ongoing electoral reform process, therefore, as a responsibility for all.
The deputy senate president said that there was need to join hands to work out an electoral system that would not only agree with global best practice, but would make Nigeria a stronger nation.
Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said that the launch of the forum would enrich knowledge and enhance understanding of the electoral process in Nigeria as well as serve as a reference point for both political parties and voters.
Agbamuche-Mbu assured Nigerians that the commission would continue to improve on its processes for more transparent, credible elections, urging all eligible voters to utilise the Continuous Voter Registration to get voter cards, transfer their cards, among others.
“Nine weeks into the exercise, we have witnessed 2,485,770 online registrants and 3,325,741 in total. These figures are encouraging and of the online registrants 2,160,292 are youths between ages 18 to 34,’’ she said.
She added that recently, INEC expanded polling units by creating additional 57,023 units across the country, bringing the total units to 176,996, with the aim of bringing the voting process closer to the people .
Prof. Adebayo Olukoshi, Chairman, The Electoral Forum and Professor, Wits School of Governance, in South Africa, commended the forum for the initiative to gather veterans with knowledgeable insights on the electoral process.
