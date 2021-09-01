SMEs
NACCIMA Wants Suspension Of FIRS Tax Appeal Practice Direction
The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has called for immediate suspension of implementation of the FIRS Tax Appeal Practice Direction by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court pending its revision.
This was disclosed in a statement by the 3rd Council meeting of the association, which stated that the Council was of the firm view that if the Tax Practice Direction, which compels companies to pay 50 percent of assessed tax to FIRS before any appeal to contest the assessment is allowed to proceed, most businesses in the private sector will practically collapse.
According to the statement, “the resolution and call became necessary because feelers from the organised private sector indicates that many businesses have been struggling to survive an unfriendly business environment which has been made even more difficult due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Council was convinced that MSMEs which are currently the bedrock of the economy and provide most of the employment will certainly be most hard hit and will not and cannot survive the implementation of the practice/direction.
“Some of which provisions requires enforcement and forfeiture of immovable property, freezing of a taxpayer’s bank account and sealing of their premises. With such action, many of them will go under and collapse under the weight of these provisions of the FIRS Practice Direction.”
The Council, therefore, called for immediate suspension of its implementation to enable a robust stakeholders engagement with the relevant authorities for a revision of the Tax Practice Direction and other onerous tax matters.
SMEs
FG Supports Over 200 Young Entrepreneurs
The Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI), has supported more than 200 talented youth entrepreneurs financially.
The Director General National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion, Dr Danazumi Ibrahim made the disclosure in Bauchi recently.
He was speaking as representative of the Minister of State of the FMSTI, Dr Mohammmed Abdullahi, at the final year forum of the Department of Mathematical Science of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Public lecture and Seminar.
Ibrahim emphasised the imperatives of using youths as key agents in innovative digital economy transformation and diversification.
He said the FMSTI was committed to building and empowering young entrepreneurs, innovators and investors to achieve their dreams.
“Since 2015 the FMSTI has financially supported more than 200 youths who are talented and have a lot of amazing inventions that are well established in their enterprises.
“This event is very apt, particularly at this period when the country is facing a myriad of socio-economic challenges.
“I strongly believe this forum will provide the needed platform for participants to know our status and development with regards to digital economy at all levels,’’ Ibrahim said.
He added that FMSTI would continue to encourage actions that would support economic growth and entrepreneurship and employ the versatility of Information Communication Technology to achieve a digitalised economy.
He urged corporate organisations and stakeholders to invest immensely in ICT to achieve a sustainable, transformed and digitalised economy.
In his remarks, Dr Faisal Bala, of the Department of Electrical Engineering ATBU, urged students to seek mentorship in skills acquisition, adding that .
He said life after graduation required building of capacity and skills sets.
“I encourage those graduating to think towards becoming self-reliant as government jobs are difficult to get,’’ he said.
SMEs
SMEDAN Trains 145 Youths On Skills Acquisition
Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMEDAN) on Monday commenced a five-day vocational training for 145 youths in Kwara State.
The training, which covered three core areas of catering, tailoring and hairdressing, was under the agency’s National Skills Development Initiative (NBSDI).
One of the resource persons, Mrs Funto Babarinde told the participants that the entrepreneurial skills training would hold on Monday and Tuesday while vocational skills acquisition training would take place on Wednesday and Thursday.
She said that after the training, the participants would be empowered with equipment and materials to start their chosen businesses.
SMEDAN Director-General (DG), Dr Dikko Radda, in his keynote address, described Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as a critical sub-sector in the Nigerian economy.
Radda, who was represented by Mrs Funto Babarinde, said MSMEs accounted for the majority of the enterprises in Nigeria and the highest number of jobs created in the economy.
“The most recent National MSMEs Survey of 2017 revealed that there are 41,543,028 MSMEs, employing 59,647,954 (76.5 per cent of the labour force) and contributing 49.78 per cent and 7.64 per cent to nominal GDP and exports, respectively.
“These staggering statistics cannot be ignored in any serious economy. Properly harnessed, MSMEs can trigger an entrepreneurial revolution in Industry, Agriculture and Commerce in Nigeria.
“It seeks to pursue a drastic reduction in dependency poverty as most of the out-of-school youths who still rely on stipends from parents are empowered to become self-reliant,” he added.
According to the DG, the programme was being implemented in all the states of the federation and FCT.
He added that a total of 5, 365 entrepreneurs would be impacted with entrepreneurship and vocational skills, and empowerment materials, at the rate of 145 entrepreneurs per state and FCT
The DG added that SMEDAN was implementing the Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS) for micro-enterprises in Nigeria.
The programme he said involves capacity building, registration of the micro-enterprises with the CAC, provision of microinsurance and opening of bank accounts.
According to him, grants of N50, 000 had been provided for each of the 25,000 entrepreneurs under the programme in 16 states.
In her welcome address, SMEDAN Manager in Kwara, Zainab Abdulmalik said the vocational training was part of the federal government’s intervention to keep the youth out of the street.
The state Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Hajia Aminat Lawal urged the participants to develop a passion for the vocation they chose to learn.
The commissioner,who was represented by a Director in the ministry, Hajia Habibat Saidu, said the training was coming at a time when Gov AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had lined up many programmes and policies in favour of youths.
SMEs
Govt Seeks Partnership To Dev SMEs
The Ondo State Government has urged the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) to partner with it in developing private businesses, including Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs).
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu made the appeal when he received the National President of NACCIMA, Mr Ide Udeagbala, and other officers at the Government House, Akure, ahead of the association’s quarterly meeting.
Akeredolu, represented by his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said his government was focused on boosting industrialisation through its ‘Redeemed’ agenda.
The governor said he was passionate about changing the narrative of the state’s development from being a civil service state to an industrial state.
“We are passionate about security because where there is no security, business cannot thrive. So, we are creating an enabling environment for business to thrive and we can assure you of maximum security here in the state,” he said.
Earlier, Udeagbala, who noted that the association serves as the voice of Nigerian business, lauded the governor for creating an enabling atmosphere for private businesses to thrive.
He further reaffirmed the commitment of NACCIMA to continue working with the state government in promoting private business initiatives in line with the realisation of the set goals.
“Today’s visit affords us the opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to your administration for its support to the Ondo State Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OSCCIMA).
“On their behalf, I want to reaffirm the commitment of the chambers to work closely with you for the success of your administration as you work to reposition Ondo State,” he said.
The President, OSCCIMA, Mrs Modupe Olakunle, said the association had embarked on sensitisation and capacity building training for the youth to be self-reliant.
A National Vice President of NACCIMA, who is also a former Minister of Defence, Mr Tokunbo Kayode, said the visit would fast track cordial relationships with the state government for robust private business development.
