Business
Firm Launches $10m Support For African Startups
LoftyInc Capital, a pan-African Venture Capitalist firm, has announced the launching of its LoftyInc Afropreneurs Fund Three, at 10 million dollars for tech startups in Africa.
This is according to a statement by Founding Partner, LoftyInc Capital Management, Idris Bello, yesterday.
Bello said the firm had written cheques to over 20 startups, since it began raising money for the fund, adding that it had reached the first close of 5.5 million dollars.
“LoftyInc runs three funds simultaneously. The second fund, which is its first formal VC fund, is largely focused on Nigeria.
“On the other hand, this third fund follows the thesis of LoftyInc’s first fund: investing in startups across different markets and sectors in Africa and the diaspora,” he said.
He listed some corporate partners in the fund to include Google, Facebook and ExxonMobil, among others.
“They cut across various industries like e-commerce, fintech, healthcare, logistics and media, in different regions within and outside Africa,” he said.
He said the fund intended to take big bets on markets outside the Big Four; Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt.
“From 2017 to 2020, LoftyInc wrote cheques worth over 1.2 million dollars in nine rounds to six Nigerian startups — Printivo, RelianceHMO, Epump, YouVerify, Shyft Power Solutions and Flutterwave,” he said.
Business
MAN To Partner FRSC On Truck Drivers’ Training In Edo
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Edo/Delta State branch, says it will collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Edo State to train members’ truck drivers in the state.
Chairman, MAN, Edo/Delta State branch, Dr Okwara Udensi, said this while receiving the FRSC Edo State Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamaisia, on a courtesy visit in Benin, yesterday.
Udensi said the training was apt and supportive and would go a long way to enhance the skills of drivers who work for members of the association in the state.
“There is the need for collaboration between the association and relevant stakeholders like FRSC.
“Our members have trucks that convey both raw materials and manufactured products.
“The training for both our members and their truck drivers is very necessary as it will serve as a refresher course and promote good driving skills.
“There has been a cordial relationship between the FRSC and our members and we want to sustain this relationship,” he said.
The chairman commended FRSC for reaching out to its stakeholders in order to ensure safety of lives and property on the roads.
Earlier, Benamaisia said the commission would collaborate with MAN to promote professionalism among truck drivers who worked for different manufacturing companies in the state.
“We have been reaching out to different stakeholders in the transportation sector.
“We decided to pay a courtesy visit to your association because we know your members have trucks that convey products within and out of the state.
“We want to partner the association to train these drivers on best driving standards with a view to reducing accidents on our roads,” he said.
He said the commission had continued to live up to its responsibility of ensuring safer roads through training of drivers and education of members of the public on road safety tips.
Business
NNPC Incurs N756.99bn Petrol Subsidy Cost In Seven Months
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) incurred N756.99 billion petrol subsidy cost from January to July this year, the latest data obtained from the corporation has shown.
The subsidy, which the NNPC prefers to call ‘value shortfall’ or ‘under-recovery’, resurfaced in January this year as the government left the pump price of petrol unchanged at N162-N165 per litre despite the increase in global oil prices.
The Federal Government had in March 2020 removed petrol subsidy after reducing the pump price of the product to N125 per litre from N145 following the sharp drop in crude oil prices.
The landing cost of petrol imported into the country increased to a new high of N249.42 per litre on July 30 from N240.17 per litre as of June 25.
The NNPC, which has been the sole importer of petrol into the country in recent years, has been bearing the subsidy cost since it resurfaced.
Data from the corporation showed that it incurred N25.37bn subsidy in January, N60.40bn in February, N111.97bn in March, and N126.30bn in April and N114.34bn in May.
The subsidy cost rose from N143.29bn in June to N175.32bn in July, according to the NNPC.
The national oil company in a document, said, “Out of the value shortfall of N143,286,281,752.62, the sum of N103,286,281,752.62 was applied on the gross domestic receipts before arriving at the net receipt of N67.28bn in order to make funds available for JV cost recovery to sustain the existing production level. The balance of N40bn will be deducted in subsequent months.
“The July 2021 value shortfall of N175,317,701,294.80 & outstanding balance of N40bn will be deductible from the August 2021 proceeds due for sharing at the September 2021 FAAC meeting”.
While marketers have continued to stress the need to allow market forces to determine the pump price of petrol and do away with subsidy, it remains uncertain whether the discussions between the Federal Government and labour unions will lead to the deregulation of petrol prices.
The NNPC, which has been the sole importer of petrol into the country in recent years, is still being relied upon by marketers for the supply of the product.
“Nigeria’s continued subsidy on imported petrol (estimated at N5.5bn daily), over a year after it attempted to fully deregulate the downstream oil sector, is perhaps its biggest revenue leakage,” analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited, led by Mr Bismarck Rewane, said in their latest monthly economic report.
They noted that International Monetary Fund, at its June 1-8, 2021 meetings with Nigerian authorities, underlined the importance of doing away with subsidies completely, particularly in the context of low revenue mobilisation.
The analysts said, “While petrol subsidies are just one of several other subsidies (electricity, fertiliser, foreign exchange) that exist in Nigeria’s economic system, its removal is likely to face the most pushback.
“The Petroleum Industry Bill, as passed by the National Assembly, contains sections that ensure the disappearance of subsidies, and it remains to be seen if labour unions and civil society groups can be convinced that it is in the best interest of Nigerians.”
They said if petrol subsidies were done away with, an estimated N2tn would be added to government revenue to be shared by the three arms of government.
Business
CBN Engages British Fintech To Dev Digital Currency
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has announced the formal engagement of a global fintech company, Bitt Inc., as the technical partner for its digital currency.
The CBN said the digital currency, called ‘eNaira’, would be unveiled before the end of this year.
According to a statement by the acting Director, Corporate Communication, Osita Nwanisobi, this was disclosed by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who said the benefits of the central bank digital currency include increased cross-border trade, accelerated financial inclusion, cheaper and faster remittance inflows, and easier targeted social interventions.
He said the virtual currency would also ensure improvement in monetary policy effectiveness, payment systems efficiency, and tax collection.
The bank said, “Project Giant, as the Nigerian CBDC pilot is known, has been a long and thorough process for the CBN, with the bank’s decision to digitise the naira in 2017, following extensive research and explorations.
”Given the significant explosion in the use of digital payments and the rise in the digital economy, the CBN’s decision follows an unmistakable global trend in which over 85 per cent of central banks are now considering adopting digital currencies in their countries.”
The CBN said its selection of Bitt Inc. from among highly competitive bidders was essentially hinged on the company’s technological competence, efficiency, platform security, interoperability, and implementation experience.
Trending
- Editorial3 days ago
CBN’s E-Naira Gamble
- Sports3 days ago
I’m Not Scared Of Eagles Sack -Rohr
- Business3 days ago
SAN Berates FG For Setting Up Committee On Open Grazing
- Sports3 days ago
Nigeria Loses Again At FIVB U-19 Tourney
- Sports3 days ago
Squash Clinic Ends In Lagos
- Sports3 days ago
Nigeria To Face Italy At FIVB U-19 Tourney
- Sports3 days ago
Sport Is A Catalyst For Peace – Akanni
- Sports3 days ago
D’Tigers Lose To Cote d’Ivoire, Fail To Gain Automatic Afrobasket Quarter-Final Ticket