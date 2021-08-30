Sports
Team Rivers Fortifies Preparation For 2021 NYG
As the 2021 edition of the National Youth Games (NYG) draws close, Team Rivers athletes have continued to fortify their preparation for the completion which is scheduled to hold in llorin, Kwara State.
Coach of the Rivers State Weight Lifting Association, Eli Oyonomunede, has said that preparation is in top gear for his athletes as they are in high spirit and are determined to do the state proud when the competition gets underway.
“My weightlifters are set and are ready for the task ahead, they have been training all this while, it is now time to show the stuff they are made of, he said.
.I urged the athletes to keep doing what they do, and not to relent in their efforts to ensure a favourable outing in Ilorin, come next month.
According to him, the team now waits for a camping to further strengthen their preparation made so far, for the competition which is expected to hold next month.
Meanwhile, this years’s NYG, competition is scheduled to hold tnext month in Kwara State.
It would be recalled that the host state would be organising the festival for the fourth time now, as it has a straight five hosting right to the completion.
Teams Rivers clinched 10 in the last edition, while Delta, Lagos and Edo cart home, first, second and third position respectively.
Coach Unhappy With Performance Of Karatekas
The Rivers State Chief Coach of Karate Association, Leader Yacob Davies, has called on karate instructors in the state to give their students adequate training before grading.
Coach Davies who is popularly known and addressed as Grand master made the call during an exclusive interview with Tidesports at the Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.
According to him, if the required training is not given and the needed skill is not gotten, before grading a student with any of the available belt in the sport, it might turn out to be counter productive and douge for the students.
The karate boss frowned at the performance of the students from the various state clubs, who took part in a karate championship organised by the Start Com Base Nigeria Limited Company, in the state.
“ I am highly disappointed with the performance of the clubs at that competition, the state is supposed to be mentioned amongst the first two or three when it comes to karate, but the reverse was the case,” Coach Davies said.
He, however, commended one of his students from the Shogun Martial Art’s Combatant, Miracle Muo for his wonderful performance having won a gold medal at the competition.
Coach Davies noted that Muo has been training for a year now with the martial arts combatant before earning a yellow belt, hence his credible performance at the competition.
Meanwhile, the competition which is an open one is organised annually to prepare combatant athletes for the yearly youth programme tagged National Youth Games ( NYG).
Team Rivers Karate is set for the competition with the approved number of Four athletes to take part in the games.
“I will be going to the Forthcoming NYG with two boys and girls including Miracle Muo, come next month in llorin, kwara State,” he said.
It would be recalled that the 2020 editon of the competition could not hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
D’Tigers Lose To Cote d’Ivoire, Fail To Gain Automatic Afrobasket Quarter-Final Ticket
D’Tigers yesterday lost 68-77 to group leaders Cote d’Ivoire to finish second and fail to secure Group C’s automatic quarter-final ticket at the ongoing 2021 FIBA AfroBasket in Rwanda.
They however have a second chance of qualification for the quarter-finals, with their final group position earning them a quarter-final qualifying fixture tomorrow
In their final group phase match, played at the City Arena in Kigali, the Nigerian senior men’s national team failed to raise their game and lost in three of the fixture’s four quarters.
With Cote d’Ivoire having won their first two games, just like Nigeria, and holding on tight to the group’s top spot, D’Tigers were aware only a win was needed.
It would earn them top-place finish and an automatic qualification to the quarter-finals which will begin on Wednesday.
D’Tigers defeated the Ivorians 83-66 on September 6 of 2019 when they last met, in the classification round of the FIBA World Cup, but this counted for nothing yesterday.
With Nigeria now parading a different set of players in Kigali, and not even the team which impressed at the Tokyo Olympics, D’Tigers have been largely unimpressive.
They lost the first quarter 11-20, won the second 23-19, and then failed to sustain the momentum by losing the last two quarters 13-15 and 21-23.
Benjamin Emelogu was again the team’s top performer, with 13 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Ikenna Ndugba also had six assists and two steals.
Tidesports souce reports that, D’Tigers had earlier beaten Mali 81-73 and Kenya 71-55, and they have now finished second in their group with five points from three matches.
Earlier in the day at the same venue, Kenya had beaten Mali 72-66 to finish third in the group.
It was reported that Cote d’Ivoire advances to the quarter-finals automatically, while group runners-up Nigeria will face Group D’s third-placed team which could be Uganda.
Group D’s second-placed side, South Sudan is already ahead of Uganda in their final group phase game.
If they hold on to second-place, they will then face Kenya in the final quarter-final qualifier tomorrow.
Sport Is A Catalyst For Peace – Akanni
Ex-international, Waidi Akanni, yesterday said sport remained one of the most viable tools to drive unity in any organisation and the country.
Akanni, general coordinator of Adron Games 2021, said this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.
He said the forthcoming Adron Games 2021, by Adron Homes and Properties, would foster team spirit in the organisation, just as sport could be used to promote peace and unity in the country.
He said the company had been organising the competition among its staff across the country for the past five years to promote unity and peace in the work space, and urged other companies and organisations to do same.
“Adron Games tagged ‘Be Fit for the Top’ has become a festival all employees look forward to; other corporate organisations can take on this initiative.
“This year, it is going to be bigger as we have introduced more teams from the different branches of Adron Homes and Properties,” he said.
He added that the staff of the real estate company would slug it out among themselves, with each team representing a continent.
The Gateway continent, headquarter continent, Island and mainland continents, among others will go to the battle field when the event takes centre stage.
Akanni said some schools had been invited to participate in the competition, which would hold from November 18 to November 20 at the Gateway Stadium, Sagamu in Ogun.
According to him, no fewer than 700 athletes, representing the company and some selected schools, will jostle for honours in football, athletics, wrestling and other sports.
