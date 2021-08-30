Squash Clinic Ends In Lagos

The Rivers State Chief Coach of Karate Association, Leader Yacob Davies, has called on karate instructors in the state to give their students adequate training before grading.

Coach Davies who is popularly known and addressed as Grand master made the call during an exclusive interview with Tidesports at the Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

According to him, if the required training is not given and the needed skill is not gotten, before grading a student with any of the available belt in the sport, it might turn out to be counter productive and douge for the students.

The karate boss frowned at the performance of the students from the various state clubs, who took part in a karate championship organised by the Start Com Base Nigeria Limited Company, in the state.

“ I am highly disappointed with the performance of the clubs at that competition, the state is supposed to be mentioned amongst the first two or three when it comes to karate, but the reverse was the case,” Coach Davies said.

He, however, commended one of his students from the Shogun Martial Art’s Combatant, Miracle Muo for his wonderful performance having won a gold medal at the competition.

Coach Davies noted that Muo has been training for a year now with the martial arts combatant before earning a yellow belt, hence his credible performance at the competition.

Meanwhile, the competition which is an open one is organised annually to prepare combatant athletes for the yearly youth programme tagged National Youth Games ( NYG).

Team Rivers Karate is set for the competition with the approved number of Four athletes to take part in the games.

“I will be going to the Forthcoming NYG with two boys and girls including Miracle Muo, come next month in llorin, kwara State,” he said.

It would be recalled that the 2020 editon of the competition could not hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.