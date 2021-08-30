Niger Delta
Police Rescue Children Kidnapped In Lagos, Arrest Suspects
Detectives of Edo State Police Command last Saturday rescued in Benin, two siblings, suspected to have been stolen in Lagos State, on 23 August..
The operatives also arrested three suspects, Precious Mmaduike ‘F’ (21), Jane Osas ‘F’ (35) and John Obasu (45), in connection with the theft of the children.
The stolen kids, David Ibe ‘M’ (4 years) and ChizaramIbe ‘F’ (2 years) were children of Mr PhenasusIbe, of Balogun Kuku Street, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos State.
According to a statement by the spokesman of the Command, SP Kontongs Bello, the theft of the children was executed by Ibe’s housemaid, Precious Mmaduike.
It was gathered that on the fateful day, at about 8.45 am, mother of the children, gave them N500, to buy biscuit outside the compound in Lagos, in company of the housemaid.
But the children and the housemaid did not return.
All efforts in search of the children and the housemaid proved abortive, as her phone was switched off.
“That was when the father immediately reported the situation to Aguda Police Station, Lagos, where it was discovered that the last location of the housemaid before she switched off her mobile was in Benin city.
“The complainant decided to come to the police in Edo State for assistance.
“Men of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of Edo State Police Command immediately commenced investigation.
“With the aid of the information gathered from the origin of the abduction and field assets, the abducted children were rescued on 26/08/2021, at about 1730hrs by the operatives of the Edo State Police Command, Benin City, in a very remote area at Upper Ekewan Road, Benin City with the housemaid and a woman she came to visit with the children.
The housemaid, who met the woman on the internet claimed that, the two children belonged to her and they came to Benin city for visit.
But unknown to the woman, the children are not for her.
The woman had bought gifts for the children, who are currently with the police,” the statement said.
It was however, gathered that while the police operatives were on their way to the State Command in Benin city with the rescued children, the suspects and two other children found in the house, the husband of the woman, one Joseph Obaze, raised alarm of kidnapping against the police operatives.
The alarm attracted a group of “unknown vigilante” members who blocked the road.
Even after the Police operatives identified themselves, the “unknown vigilante” group reportedly went ahead to attack the police operatives with all kinds of weapons, causing bodily injuries to some policemen.
The hoodlums later escaped before police reinforcement could arrive at the scene.
The State Commissioner of Police, CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu, assured that efforts were in place to apprehend the fleeing vigilante leader and his gang members that attacked the police operatives
He enjoined all law abiding members of the public to go about their lawful businesses, noting that the command will not allow miscreants in the name of vigilante group to take over the public space.
Ogbadu enjoined the public to continue to provide useful information to the police about criminals and their activities, to help them achieve the mandate of protecting lives and property.
Niger Delta
Delta Stable Despite Diversity – Okowa
The Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, says the state, in its three decades of existence, has been a potpourri of diversity and inclusion, trials and triumphs and growth and stability.
Okowa said this last Friday night, at the Gala and Award Night in Asaba, to mark the grand finale of a weeklong celebration of the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state, held at Event Centre in the state capital.
No fewer than 18 distinguished Deltans, including the Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Jim Ovia; Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Mr Tony Elumelu; Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and eminent scholar, Prof. ObaroIkime, were honoured for their contributions to the development of the state and country.
Other awardees were Professors Joy Ogwu; Grace Alele-Williams and Emmanuel Nwanze, as well as renowned architect, Chief Charles Majoroh, Chief Edwin K. Clark, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Publisher of Vanguard newspaper, Mr Sam Amuka-Pemu and frontline comedian, Atunyota Akpobome (a.k.aAlibaba).
The awardees also include Michael Ajereh (Don Jazzy); Ese Brume; Timipamere Akiayefa and three posthumous recipients- Chief Mukoro Mowoe, Chief James Otobo and former Premier of defunct Midwest Region, Chief Dennis Osadebay.
Okowa thanked Deltans for their support and cooperation in building a smart, strong and safe state, adding: “After 30 years, I can boldly say it has been three decades of diversity and inclusion, of trials and triumphs, and of growth and stability.”
The governor expressed gratitude to serving, retired or late civil servants, who made huge sacrifices to ensure the successful take-off of the state, even as he said his administration was breaking new grounds in job and wealth creation through entrepreneurship development, while building road and physical infrastructure of the most vital interest and impact.
“As we reflected on the last 30 years, it was clear to us that celebration of this milestone would not be complete without recognising Deltans, who have made the state proud in their various fields of endeavour,” he stated.
Okowa stressed that the list of prominent sons and daughters was by no means exhaustive and there are many Deltans making waves in various aspects of life and across the nations of the world, adding:
“As a government, we thought this is a good starting point, and we are deeply grateful that the awardees considered it worthwhile to be here today, and we thank you for giving us that honour.”
He solicited the continued support of all Deltans, including the Diaspora, to his administration in its determination to deliver a stronger Delta to them, assuring that ongoing projects and programmes would be concluded, while premium would continue to be attached to the people’s well-being.
Responding on behalf of the awardees, Oritsejafor said they had had cause to be honoured in different places, but it was heartwarming to be remembered and honoured by one’s state.
He commended the governor for the recognition and assured of their continued support and prayers for the state.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Civil Servant Kills Wife, Commits Suicide
A 40-year-old man, Patrick Markson, has thrown the residents of Odede Street, off Tombia Amassoma road in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, into a mournful mood after he killed his wife with a sledge hammer and thereafter committed suicide.
The incident happened last Thursday morning.
The deceased, Markson, who was identified as a civil servant working with the Yenagoa Local Government Area Council, reportedly hit the wife’s head with a sledged hammer while in her deep sleep, and watched her bleed to death.
He thereafter, drank poisonous substances suspected to be a dangerous insecticide known as Sniper and lay close to the bleeding corpse of his wife and died.
The 35-year-old wife, simply identified as Hannah Markson, was from Okotiama Community in Gbarain Clan, Yenagoa.
The Tide gathered that the deceased couple, who had six children together, had been having marital issues for some weeks now and could not resolve them.
Some family members claimed the dispute bordered on money realised from a contract handed to the husband by some of his wife’s relatives.
The elder sister to the deceased wife, Mrs BoufuruTimipre, described her sister as gentle and had no time for conflicts, “Yesterday, we were frying garri, and the husband called me that he wanted to speak with my sister if we were together, and I told him that when I got to where she was, I would pass the message.
“On reaching her, I told her and immediately we tried reaching him but we couldn’t, later he called again but I had left where she was. So, he told me to tell her to bring garri for home use.
“This morning, the son called me that the mum was seen dead and he wanted me to come. The dad too was dead. So when I got to their house, I went straight to the room, and I saw them both lying on the bed dead, but I noticed a can of snipper by the bed and a big hammer.”
A compound Chief and the head of Aputu family, Chief Anthony Jacob, said he was shocked by the development, saying it is a sad development.
When contacted, the spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development said the corpses of the deceased couple had been evacuated and deposited at the mortuary.
Niger Delta
Diri Tasks Christians On Defence Of Gospel, Faith
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has reiterated his call on Christians to rise up in defence of the gospel and their faith in the face of unabating security challenges in the country.
Governor Diri, made the call at separate courtesy visits by the General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church, Revd Sam Aboyeji and the Senior Pastor of God’s Power Dominion Ministries International, Pastor I.A. Charles, to his office in Government House, Yenagoa.
Represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor noted that a situation where Christians allow themselves to be overrun and killed with ease by those who see them as enemies is unacceptable.
Senator Diri, who reminded the church of how Christianity was clamped down in the Othman Republic, which is today known as Turkey, urged Christians to guard against a repeat of such fatal mistake anywhere in the world.
He also charged Christian clerics to practise what he calls old time religion by preaching love, morality and the need to uphold the truth.
He enjoined the clergy to hold the political class accountable by speaking truth to power, adding that until the morality of the Church exceeds that of politics, there will be no sustainable peace and progress in society.
The governor, however, expressed gratitude to the church and Christians leaders for their support to his government, promising to continue to identify with them in every way possible.
“The Church here has been very supportive, cooperative and suggestive. And so, we take the issue of church seriously mainly because of our experience. You know there are different types of converts. We have the Bartimeaus converts, the Magdalene converts and the Lazarus converts. As a government, we belong to the Lazarus group where you were dead but called back to life by God”, he said.
“Almost everything was gone. Even hope was on life support. But God showed up and breathed life into us. That is why we are here. And so, we will continue to appreciate Him. In any case, there is nothing we can do to add to His glory. Because His glory is always constant. But I have always said that the Church needs to do more in these troubled times in which our unity and survival is at stake. We should not behave like the people of the Othman Republic.
“That was a Christian republic but it was negligence and religious gentility that led to what we have as Turkey today. Christians should not shy away from defending themselves and their faith”, he added.
In their separate remarks, the General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church, Revd Sam Aboyeji and the Senior Pastor, God’s Power Dominion Ministries International, Pastor I.A. Charles, commended the state government for working in synergy with the church in promoting peace and harmony in the state.
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Facebook To Launch Digital Wallet This Year …As Glo Launches Mobile TV
- Business3 days ago
CBN Threatens To Prosecute Forex Policy Defaulters
- Business3 days ago
Telecoms: Nigeria’s Data Usage Rises By 202% In Three Years
- Sports3 days ago
D’Tigers Beat Mali In Afrobasket Opener
- Sports3 days ago
Latifat Tijani Wins First Gold At Tokyo Paralympics
- Sports3 days ago
CCL Campaign: Coach Faults Disjointed NPFL Calendar
- Sports3 days ago
Eguma: Rivers United Is Set For New Season
- Sports3 days ago
Paralympic Games: Nigeria Suffers Heavy Losses In Table Tennis