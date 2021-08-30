Opinion
Njiowhor Was My Editor
To doubt that Mrs. Juliet Njiowhor is dead is like struggling to reject a fait accompli. Indeed, it shocked us all. Until the sad event, penultimate Saturday, Madam (as we all called her) was a Director in the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), publishers of The Tide Newspaper, which Acting Editor she also was. Even till the recent appointment of a substantive General Manager, she briefly doubled as the Acting General Manager. You may have heard that she was also chairman of the newspaper’s Editorial Board.
I joined The Tide in 1996 when Mrs. Njiowhor was the Women Editor and shared an office with late Chief Soye Jamabo, the then Entertainment Editor and one of the finest journalists I have had the privilege of working with. Not long after my arrival, Madam contested to become Chairman of The Tide Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ). Jamabo campaigned for her as though his life depended on her victory. Frankly, I hadn’t begun to like any of them back then; and despite their several overtures to me, I voted against Njiowhor. My candidate failed, anyway. And Madam knew she didn’t get my vote because I still clung to her rival.
Not quite long after, someone resigned from the Chapel’s new exco to contest in the State Council election; thus creating a vacancy for which filling I picked a form to vie against two others. Naturally, that would have been Madam and Jamabo’s payback time. But no. Instead, and even without my campaigning to them, the duo still mobilised support for me. I defeated my closest rival by just one vote in an election where I would have been roundly trounced had they not rallied for me. That was the first proof to me that Njiowhor had a very large heart. I eventually mustered the courage to go and thank them but not without a face still full of shame. I just couldn’t forgive myself.
In the course of time, I had another opportunity of being very close to Njiowhor when we worked together on the Midweek title of the paper with her as editor. Ordinarily, editors are known to be a greedy folk, especially when it comes to sharing pecuniary rewards with their reporters. For example, a typical editor can receive N50,000 appreciation for a good publication. But while relating back to the reporter who probably wrote the story, the tendency is for him to swear to have received only N20,000; of which he still had title to a lion share! Thank God, Madam was different. At least, I still remember how much of the weekly production allowance she released to us during our Tuesday night productions back then. I can also recall without any fear that we received close to nought from the fellow who acted during the period she was on annual leave. We did kick, though; but no one seemed interested.
Another ugly trait found in our editors of yore was that they hardly voiced out their appreciation of younger writers but were always quick to shout at them over the slightest failing. In my early years at The Tide, only very few editors stopped by to encourage a reporter whose news story or article was commendable. They included our then General Manager/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Dagogo Ezekiel-Hart, who often walked into our offices to literally pat a reporter on the back whose published work he considered very good; the others, for me, were Mrs. Njiowhor, Chief Jamabo, Chief Dagogo Clinton and Nengi Josef-Ilagha (now of Bayelsa). We were highly encouraged by their words of commendation (and sometimes gifts) and will remain ever grateful to each and every one of them.
With Madam around, there was never a dull moment at the office. She was easily accessible, very lively and also very hardworking. Or was it when she sat on promotion interview panels? While some of the panelists asked ridiculous questions to unsettle and possibly deny us a career lift, Njiowhor hardly joined in as she often spoke in defence of any deserving staff. In short, for those of us without protective godfathers, it was always our prayer that she sat on all such panels.
The experience was no different when one had a demand or defence to make before the Corporation’s Management. All you needed do was approach Njiowhor early and explain the matter to her. If really your case deserved help, she would naturally lend you her weight. And trust me, Madam did carry a lot of it!
Or need I talk about the day I closed early from work and opted to spend some time in the reception, snacking up a combination of fried groundnuts and ‘manpower’. I saw my Acting Editor drive in and, rather than alight, she sat back in her vehicle while discussing with a security guard who had gone to welcome her. They always did. And you will soon know why.
Before long, a passing Hausa yam seller pushed his wheelbarrow into the premises and headed toward Madam’s car. After what appeared like a moment of haggling, I noticed our security man leave with a sizeable yam tuber in his hand. Later, word spread and people started emerging from every corner to pick a yam each. In no time, the more than ten yams in the mini cart were gone and the trader wheeled away an empty barrow. That was vintage Njiowhor! The aboki got a good bargain for his yams while the ‘buyers’ all smiled home. She really knew how to tickle those located at society’s lower rungs.
As a member of the Editorial Board, to which I also belong, Madam was bold, even if decidedly obstinate at times, and never shied away from discussing a topic no matter how uncomfortable it appeared for an only female member. She was always quick to grasp the topic of discussion even when she walked in late. This rare attribute became most evident when she had to combine three top management positions at the same time. Mrs. Njiowhor was a workaholic, no doubt about it. In fact, there were times I wondered how she coped at the home front.
With her active role as a two-term Standing Committee member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Njiowhor was already well known among Guild members across the country. Even news of her death reportedly got to editors in Lagos and Abuja before reaching any of her office colleagues here in Port Harcourt. She was a very good ambassador of The Tide family. And I’m sure we shall all miss her very dearly.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Opinion
Sad Experiences Of Rich Homes
To say that the rich also cry is to say that no section or class of humanity is immune from the vagaries and vicissitudes of life, from olden to modern times. Recently, my intervention was sought in the resolution of a family feud where siblings of late rich parents had become bitter enemies for several years. Neither were they opposed to my writing about the issue at the end of a happy re-union, for the purpose of public enlightenment.
Anyone may be tempted to think that family feuds and long-drawn bitter feelings are the exclusive experiences of polygamous homes. But this is not quite the case always; rather, what should be of greater public interest would be the issues which bring about feuds and bitter divisions in rich homes of highly respected parents, whether living or late. Because of the comic way that this 31-year old family feud was resolved, the previously antagonistic siblings joined hands as resource persons in a research project. Quite instructive!
Wealth of rich homes is most often invested in real estate, with landed property in and outside Nigeria. In fairness to the rich class, we must admit that not all rich persons and homes made their wealth through politics, corrupt or criminal means. In higher economic and business studies there is the theory that it takes great wealth, which would not exclude crude, primitive accumulation, to create and spread wealth. Someone must have the crude audacity to be a Robin Hood, before wealth can spread out; neither must such robbers hang!
Recent experience in South Africa is a message; not that nobody is above the law, but that human law is an ass that can be led by the nose. For an ex-President to be sent to the prison for proven cases of corruption, resulting in widespread violent protests, looting and death of many persons, gives the impression that one man’s looter is another man’s hero. The danger lies where a looter or corrupt leader eats alone, without spreading the crumbs from the high-table to his grassroots. The fault lies with capitalist economy which we operate and which can hardly be changed without sad results.
We may not believe or accept it as a factual reality, but current global political economy operates on what is known as Schwartz’s First Law, which states that 80% of any nation’s wealth is owned and enjoyed by less than 20% of the nation’s population. On the other hand, more than 80% of the population scramble over less than 20% of the national wealth. Call it capitalism or primitive accumulation of wealth, the truth is that it is a system that has been enthroned, behind which lies what we call corrupt practices.
The operational mechanism of this system of political economy is not known to over 80% of Nigerians who suffer under it; rather, the way out is to join the operators of the system. To say that behind every great wealth there is usually a crime is quite correct, so long as it is understood that the crime in question is a crime against collective humanity, fostered by capitalist global economy. It is also the root of global crimes and national instabilities.
It would hardly be denied by any honest person that all human institutions and all spheres of life have been corrupted and debased. The result of this sad state of affairs is that only smart and clever ones fit better into the current state of global aberration. They succeed better too, while those who long for something better gnash their teeth daily. Even as being rich is not evil, wealth and power have become vital instruments of corrupting humanity in all ramifications.
We find the working of capitalist economy in Shakespeare’s Pericles, where a fisherman said: “Master, I marvel how the fishes live in the sea”. The master replied: “Why, as men do a-land: the great ones eat up the little ones”. That is the predatory political economy operating on Earth, which nobody can do anything about.
The ancient belief that marriages and hanging go by destiny also includes the one that wealth goes by destiny too, manifesting in a peculiar mindset. Some people, like the legendary King Midas, seem to magnetise wealth, with everything which they undertake yielding spectacular profits. Truly, being wealthy is not an aberration, but what can be wrong include how an individual amassed wealth, his attitude towards wealth, and how he invested or applied his wealth. In every case, when wealth controls the volition of an individual, the result can be unpleasant.
It can be quite deadly when the attitude of an individual is dominated by obsession, propensity and mad attachment to anything, including an obsessive hatred for those who are wealthy.
Sad experiences which rich parents can have come largely from conscience that is burdened because of unethical exploits of the past which have not been atoned for. Wealth that has the tinge of blood, for example, cannot fail to set crises in a home. Aspiring politicians have been known to lure some rich persons into sponsoring and financing their political ambitions, and eventually dragging such rich persons into a life of regrets and agony.
Any Nigerian who would want to take on the task and challenge posed here should search out the records of the backgrounds and parentage of the most dangerous students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The danger referred to here goes beyond cultism, possession of arms and lots of the good things of life, but more of the spread of corrupting influences in the universities. Same research project should extend to foreign universities, to dig out the lifestyles of Nigerians studying abroad and their backgrounds. Much money can spoil growing children; they often grow old with a conviction that everyone owes them obligations.
Fights and quarrels over property inheritance constitute parts of the questions about how parents made their great wealth. A house I lived in, owned by a Nigerian, long ago in Manchester, UK, continues to brew tension among siblings and grand children! Apart from making a Will before death comes, parents should not hide their secrets and past activities from their children. Honesty rewards itself. Rather than feuds among children, rich parents should set up Foundations to explore some worthwhile values. No one takes wealth into the grave.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Talibani Nigerian
With the fall of Kabul on 15 August, 2021, the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan, after many years of insurgency and clamour for a total sway of Sharia Islamic Law and political system. Afghanistan is a landlocked country in southern Asia; a mountainous nation with less than 15% of the land suitable for farming. Over 90% of its natural gas produced in the northern part of the country was piped across long distance into the former USSR. There was a civil war with the Soviet.
The Taliban emerged in 1994, after the Afghan civil war with the Soviet, whose membership consisted of Afghan students (Talib means students). Operating first as an advocacy group, the Talibans pursued the goal of strict interpretation and enforcement of Islamic Sharia Law, with increasing militancy. Four major ethic groups in the country (Pushtuns, Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks) are not all Moslem; rather, Budhism has a history of about 2,000 years in Afghanistan.
Long-standing ethnic conflicts have made it difficult to exploit the country’s large oil reserves; neither would the Pushtun ethnic group which is the strongest, create room for peaceful co-existence with other groups. Ethnic conflicts and animosities are not peculiar to Afghanistan alone, but what is sad is the refusal to shift group in terms of mutual tolerance and understanding which can foster expanded awareness. With bigotry, conceit and dogmatism, especially where mutual tolerance is lacking, then development would be hampered.
From Afghanistan comes this message for Nigeria that bigotry, conceit and dogmatic interpretations of the scriptures usually give rise to conflicts and animosities among various groups who share a common nationality. Religious ideological learnings which refuse to accommodate, examine or benefit from other different worldviews, rarely build an ideal humanity. Yet, human well-being and perception expand and improve better with a mind that is not hampered by bigotry, conceit and dogmatism.
Sadly, political and religious leaders, for the sake of expansion of power or fear of losing support, do foster dogmatic adherence to ideologies, thus fueling divisions and animosities among people. As a group of militant advocates and strict interpreters and enforcers of Islamic Sharia Law, the Talibans of Afghanistan since 1994, did not want to shift any ground or make concessions, but under the leadership of Mohammed Omar, the movement spread out, with a missionary zeal of total conquest. By 1996 the group transferred the nation’s capital to Kandahar from Kabul.
Situation changed with an American-led intervention force in December 2000, following the September 11 attack on USA. The Talibans were accorded diplomatic recognition by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Insurgency movements began again to fight the USA-backed Karzai administration and NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF). The Talibans had been condemned globally for their extremist interpretations and enforcement of Sharia Law. They were called terrorists, not bandits!
Between 1996-2001 the Talibans and their allies had massacred thousands of people, denied UN food supplies to over 160,000 starving refugees and children and engaged in shocking public flogging of people for minor infractions. Specifically, girls and women were restricted from attending schools and engaging in certain jobs, except healthcare. Public whipping of girls and women sparked outrage among foreigners in Afghanisan, neither would journalists be allowed to photograph cases of abuses or publish any of such cases. It was a reign of terror!
Religious and ethnic minorities were heavily discriminated against during Taliban rule, with several unreported cases of genocide, destruction of other religious movements or sects, except Islam. The Pushtun ethnic group is the strongest and leading advocate of Sharia law, based on Deobandi fundamentalism, which adopts strict devotion to the Sharia. Since Russia withdrew from Afghanistan in 1989, the country’s ethnic groups had had no peace among themselves, largely because of religious conflicts. Neither did USA-intervention efforts change the situation much.
There had been intelligence reports alleging that the military and security services provided support which kept the Talibans active for so long, especially during the founding stage. It was also reported that over 2,500 Arabs under the command of Al Qaeda leader ,Osama bin Laden, fought for the Talibans. But allegations about the Talibans having established cells or units in various African countries, including Nigeria, may not be taken quite seriously for now. There were reports of university students being indoctrinated.
During the tenure of President Olusegun Obasanjo, there was a large-scale clamour all over Northern Nigeria for the adoption and implementation of Sharia Law. Tactfully, that clamour was not allowed to plunge Nigeria into a state of large-scale instability, but there was more to the Sharia Law movement than met the eye. There were security allegations that several Islamic countries, including Afghanistan, brought serious pressure on the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) to declare Nigeria as an Islamic state. Whether such allegation can be taken seriously or not, what is incontrovertible is that aggressive Boko Haram insurgency increased with the clamour for Sharia Law in Nigeria.
More specifically, the pattern which insurgency, militancy, banditory and killings by unknown gunmen took in Nigeria in the past 20 years, is similar to the Afghan scenario. Talibani movement may have started with students as the advocates for Sharia law as a better alternative to Western democracy and education. Northern Governors during Obasanjo’s Presidency mobilised Northern youths to raise the song of Sharia Law, in a secular state!
We cannot deny the fact that the Taliban credo and philosophy are similar to the Boko Haram posture. Neither are bigotry, conceit, dogmatism and the zeal to spread impact lacking in what we observe here. Kidnapping of school children, demands for ransom and discouragement of women education also featured in Afghanistan. Do we need banditry to have a united and peaceful Nigeria? What is truly at stake?
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Doctors’ Strike: Who Is Playing God?
You may not understand the impact of the ongoing industrial action by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) until the life of a relation, a friend or someone you know hangs in the balance because there are no doctors in the public hospitals to attend to her and she cannot afford the exorbitant charges at the private clinics.
Last Sunday, at the meeting of a women’s group I belong to, a member of the group came soliciting for financial assistance for her husband who was critically ill. According to her, the man had a stroke three days before which affected his speech, balance, memory and other parts of his body. Rushing him to a nearby teaching hospital, they were turned down because the Chief Medical Director (CMD) directed that new cases should no longer be entertained because only the consultants were working and the volume of work was overwhelming.
Subsequently, he was taken to a private clinic but up until that Sunday, no substantial treatment had been given to him because the family had not been able to make the initial deposit of N200,000.00 required, hence she came to solicit for the association’s help.
A lot of people are in a similar dilemma across the country today, no thanks to NARD’s strike. Patients are helpless. Several of them are resorting to quacks and consumption of concoction for a cure to their diseases. Many may have died.
Even the senior doctors who are working hard to keep the facilities alive are apparently not finding it easy. In a recent interview with newsmen, Joseph Eziechila, head of clinical services and second in command to the CMD at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja lamented the effect of the increased heavy workload on the doctors.
“About four doctors broke down last weekend due to stress. Yesterday, the head of the internal medicine unit said even the locum doctors in his team are breaking down. He said they are planning to further downsize treatment and stop receiving new patients.”
And painfully, there is no end in sight going by the recent turn of event where the federal government took the striking doctors to Industrial Court claiming that the industrial action is illegal and the doctors are insisting that the strike will go on until all their demands are met
According to NARD president, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, the industrial action is to push government to honour its agreement on payment of arrears of hazard allowance as well as insurance benefits to families of doctors who have died of the Coronavirus, payment of several months’ salaries owed doctors in many states, among other demands.
Another issue is that of owing about two years’ salaries to doctors in some states. For heaven’s sake, how do the governments of these states expect these doctors and their families to survive? It has become the habit of some governors to deny workers their merited allowances, promotion, salaries and other benefits for whatever reasons they may adduce and it is most unfortunate.
Managements of hospitals across the country have continued to lament the brain drain in the health sector and it is this glaring insensitivity towards health care in the country that fuels the exodus. How can a doctor being owed 19 months’ salary or who does not have equipment to work with, and who has no life insurance be encouraged to be patriotic and stay in the country and help the system work when he has better offers out there?
Every election year, just as we are warming up for 2023 General Elections, during their campaign, political parties and their candidates will reel out very articulated plans towards the transformation of the nation’s health system but it becomes an entirely different story when they win power. For many decades, doctors and other health workers have embarked on strikes for the same reason as the ongoing one.
The big question remains, what is the missing nexus that needs to be located to ensure that we move from promise, from paperwork to having a sustainable health system? Prior to the 2015 election, the presidential candidate of the current ruling party told Nigerians that if his party came on board, medical tourism would be a thing of the past in the country. Today, the same person travels abroad for medical treatment even when the doctors in his country are protesting over several anomalies in the health sector which are collapsing the sector and some people in power say there is nothing wrong with that?
If these countries that our leaders visit every so often did not put their hospitals in order, will they be going there? If they have neglected the health facilities and personnel, will they have found them attractive?
Our appeal is that for the interest of the many citizens who cannot afford to travel abroad for medical treatment and who cannot afford private care, let due attention be paid to our health sector. Let a listening ear be given to NARD’s demands instead of the muzzle flexing between the doctors and the authorities.
The country is currently battling with Delta variant of Covid-19, outbreak of cholera, gastro-enteritis and other health challenges and these doctors are needed to help in dealing with the situation. We cannot afford to allow our doctors to desert the country or continue to stay away from the hospitals.
More private organisations and good spirited individuals are also encouraged to join hands in developing the health sector even as the striking doctors are advised to reconsider their position. The Minister of Health, Senator Chris Ngige, recently accused the young, striking doctors of playing God. They should not give people the reason to believe what the minister said. They have many times asserted that they love and miss their poor patients. They should demonstrate that love by shifting grounds when it is required so that they do not go back to work at the eventual end of the strike and find out that many of the “loved patients” are no more.
By: Calista Ezeaku
