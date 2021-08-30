MWUN Condemns Attack On Bonny Passenger Boat

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Rivers State Chapter, has condemned the recent military helicopter attack on Bonny passenger boat that claimed the lives of innocent passengers.

Many people also sustained injuries during the attack.

The union described the attack as unnecessary, saying it is unacceptable for armless passengers and driver who were on their legitimate duty to be shot by the military personnel.

Trustee, Dockworkers, MWUN, Rivers state Chapter, Comrade Harry Waite, stated this while condemning the unlawful attacks on the passenger boat by the military.

Harry regretted that the military helicopter instead of chasing sea pirates that were terrorizing the waterways, decided to shoot at innocent civilians that were on a lawful duty.

“The passengers were doing their lawful duty when the military helicopter opened fire at them, killing and injuring the occupants”, he said.

He urged the military to go after the Boko Haram bandits and kidnappers of school children in the North and stop shooting at innocent passengers and drivers travelling to Bonny Island for their legitimate business.

“Where are this military helicopter when the Boko Haram were killing and terrorizing the North, killing soldiers and civilians? Where are the helicopters when the bandits were abducting innocent school children and killing farmers in the North East?”, he charged.

Harry called on Nigerians to challenge the ill activities of the military on Bonny waterways.

He also called for a probe into the cause of the attack on the passengers with a view to getting justice for the victims.

“We must not fold our hands and watch, until justice is prevailed on these innocent passengers”, he said.

Ship Owners Protest Outrageous Tax Burden

The Ship Owners Association of Nigerian (SOAN) has raised the alarm over alleged tax burden imposed on them by the Federal Government.

The body alleged that Nigerian ship owners were being subjected to outrageous tax that cripples the development of the industry.

President, SOAN, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, made this allegation while speaking to newsmen in Lagos, recently.

Ogebifun lamented the loss of revenue by Nigeria due to poorly developed ship building industry in the country.

“When you want to build a ship, let’s assume in Ghana, what do you do? You take your money to them to get it done for you. So, by implication, you are improving Ghana’s economy, creating jobs, and making provision for skill sets for their youths.

“Nigeria as a country does not have the enabling environment to build ships and to make matters worse, the tax placed on ship owners is outrageous,” he said.

He, however, commended the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, for his efforts towards reviewing the tax burden on indigenous ship owners.

“Jamoh’s effort, if it comes through, will further alleviate the numerous challenges facing indigenous operators in the shipping industry”, he noted.

By: Chinedu Wosu