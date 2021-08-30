Freed Niger School Students Reunite With Parents

The President and Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has rained curses on bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements that have invaded the country, warning Nigerians not to repeat the mistake they made in 2015 during the 2023 general election.

Oyedepo, who was angered by the recent surge in insecurity in Nigeria, said it was time for judgement, saying the blood of the innocent citizens who were slaughtered by the unscrupulous elements will fight against them.

He declared that, “The God of vengeance is rising in defence of this nation today.

“You can tell how many destinies have been unsettled by the unsettlement of this nation: Fulani vagabonds making life impossible for local people and do they claim not to know?

“We heard it exposed but I knew it before. Fire from now! You are sons and daughters of the prophet, go invoke the same fire you hear being invoked on this altar. Heaven will answer.

“And the church became mute; they cut the neck of a church leader in this kind of age. If nothing happens, God has not sent me, but judgment will be ravaging the land from now.

“Many will sleep and never wake up. Many will be struck with blindness in 24 hours.

“Many will be crippled in 3 days. My God is turning the table against the wicked”.

The African richest pastor blamed some Nigerians who could not heed his warning against the present administration during the 2015 general election.

He, however, said the mistakes will not be repeated in the next elections.

“The error this nation made in 2015 will never be repeated forever. The choice of the wicked to sit on the throne of Nigeria will never be repeated. This nation will experience a new order of settlement.

“For the blood of many that they have wasted, their generations will pay for it. Every time the Holy Ghost moves on me in this direction, something happens and I know that, in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ whom I serve, judgement begins now,” he added.