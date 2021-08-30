FAAN Unveils Service Charter To Stakeholders

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Norrison Quakers, has berated the Federal Government for setting up a committee on open grazing encroachment, describing it as an affront on the states.

The legal luminary said the Land Use Act has vested the ownership of lands in each state on the state governor and as such the Federal Government cannot talk about the extent or level of encroachment on grazing routes by the states.

Quakers who disclosed this while reacting to the recent committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on grazing encroachment, during an interaction with journalists at the weekend, said the only land the President has control over is the FCT, being the federal capital and seat of government.

According to him, it will be difficult for the Federal Government to resurrect past grazing routes, since the Land Use Act has vested the ownership of lands on the state governors.

“Constituting a committee to review 368 grazing sites across 25 states is to put the government of the Federation on collision course with the states. The resurrection of grazing routes by the President is an open challenge to states that have outlawed open grazing, because the implication of the grazing routes is an endorsement of open grazing.

“The decision of the Governor of Benue State to seek judicial intervention is in order. The general disposition of the Federal Government to the states is worrisome.

“We have as it were a federal structure and not unitary. It is imperative for the judiciary to step in now and resolve this legal logjam before it assumes a dimension that might threaten our corporate existence.

“As a country even though there are festering problems already threatening our nation, the right thing should be done. So, let Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State take up this issue in court.

“If the grazing sites had long been abandoned as equally reported, it is possible the sites have been so encroached that it may not make sense chasing the encroachers to reopen the sites, particularly given the opposition from some host states.

“In areas where the sites are still available, I doubt that the Federal Government will want to force open grazing in the face of opposition.

“Open grazing policy will result into a myriad of legal and socio-political issues, and ultimately unnecessary confrontation between the Federal Government and the states”, he said.

By: Corlins Walter