News
Communities Charge LASG On Protection Against Kidnappers
Residents of Eredo, Ejirin and Epe communities yesterday charged Lagos State Government for protection against kidnappers.
The residents, who spoke with newsmen, yesterday, in Epe, noted that kidnapping of residents and indigenes of Epe Division of Lagos State was on the increase.
This, they stressed called for urgent government attention.
Epe residents said that they were having sleepless nights over activities of kidnappers.
Mr Tunde Adeyemo, a resident, pleaded with the state government and Lagos State lawmakers to find a lasting solution to the ugly trend.
He said that kidnappers invaded Eredo-Epe community and had been unleashing mayhem on the community.
“Nobody is sleeping with two eyes closed now because nobody can tell when the kidnappers will strike.
“We need government’s urgent attention to stop this terrible menace in this part of Lagos State,’’ he said.
Another resident, , Ladi Alade, a youth leader in Ikosi-Ejirin community, said that the ugly trend had been existing for long without the notice of the people or the government and traditional rulers in Epe community.
“It used to happen in the past, but it was not as rampant as it is now. Affected families solve the problems themselves.
“In recent times, those kidnapped are common and low income earners; some of them were killed while some were rescued and majority paid ransom,’’ he said.
Mrs Khadijat Bello, a resident of Epe, said that more than 10 cases of kidnapping had been recorded in the last one year.
“Some are known cases while some are not.
“Over three cases have been recorded this year. The recent one was a sister that was kidnapped one week ago.
“She is yet to be found and the kidnappers have not called for ransom whatsoever.
News
NMA Gives FG 21 Days To Resolve Issues With Doctors
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has thrown its weight behind the ongoing nationwide strike, embarked on by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).
In a statement jointly signed by its President, Prof. Innocent Ujah, and Secretary-General, Dr Philips Ekpe, the NMA said the Federal Government should resolve all pending issues with NARD within 21 days in the interest of all concerned.
The NMA released the statement, yesterday, after the executive arm of the association held a National Executive Council (NEC), meeting between August 22 and August 28 in Benin City, Edo State capital.
The association said that it would not allow any doctor to be victimised for participating in the strike instituted by NARD.
The statement reads, “The various industrial disputes involving the different affiliates of the association were exhaustively reviewed.
“After due consideration, NEC put the Federal Government on a 21-days notice to fully resolve all the issues contained in the various agreements signed with the affiliate members of the NMA including NARD, MDCAN, and MEDSABAMS.
“The Nigerian Medical Association fully supports all her affiliates in their efforts to improve healthcare delivery in Nigeria and the welfare of her members.
“NEC affirms that no doctor shall be victimised for participating or not participating in the strike by NARD.
“If the FG fails to implement the agreements after the expiration of the 21-days notice, NMA shall summon an Emergency Delegate Meeting to review the progress made on the implementation of the agreements,” it stated.
The NARD commenced a nationwide strike on August 1, after the three months it gave the Federal Government to implement the terms of the MoU it signed with the association in April elapsed.
News
2023: Nigerians Won’t Make Mistake Of 2015, Oyedepo Predicts
The President and Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has rained curses on bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements that have invaded the country, warning Nigerians not to repeat the mistake they made in 2015 during the 2023 general election.
Oyedepo, who was angered by the recent surge in insecurity in Nigeria, said it was time for judgement, saying the blood of the innocent citizens who were slaughtered by the unscrupulous elements will fight against them.
He declared that, “The God of vengeance is rising in defence of this nation today.
“You can tell how many destinies have been unsettled by the unsettlement of this nation: Fulani vagabonds making life impossible for local people and do they claim not to know?
“We heard it exposed but I knew it before. Fire from now! You are sons and daughters of the prophet, go invoke the same fire you hear being invoked on this altar. Heaven will answer.
“And the church became mute; they cut the neck of a church leader in this kind of age. If nothing happens, God has not sent me, but judgment will be ravaging the land from now.
“Many will sleep and never wake up. Many will be struck with blindness in 24 hours.
“Many will be crippled in 3 days. My God is turning the table against the wicked”.
The African richest pastor blamed some Nigerians who could not heed his warning against the present administration during the 2015 general election.
He, however, said the mistakes will not be repeated in the next elections.
“The error this nation made in 2015 will never be repeated forever. The choice of the wicked to sit on the throne of Nigeria will never be repeated. This nation will experience a new order of settlement.
“For the blood of many that they have wasted, their generations will pay for it. Every time the Holy Ghost moves on me in this direction, something happens and I know that, in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ whom I serve, judgement begins now,” he added.
News
Nsirim Extols Virtues Of Late Editor, The Tide
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has described the late Acting Editor (Daily) of The Tide Newspaper, Mrs. Juliet Njiowhor as a consummate professional who distinguished herself in the discharge of her duties.
Nsirim made the assertion at the service of songs held in honour of late Mrs. Njiowhor at her residence in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
“I can say without fear of contradiction that she distinguished herself as Editor, even raising the bar in the editorial content of that newspaper.
“She served as Editor with all that she could muster as a professional whose passion for objectivity and nose for news was so evident in the daily output of that newspaper,” he said.
The commissioner noted that late Mrs. Njiowhor lived a life that flowed with the milk of human kindness, “so you can’t afford not to be caught with her charm.”
He conveyed the condolences of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and the government to the family of the deceased, urging them to find solace in God.
Nsirim urged the gathering to learn from the death of Mrs. Njiowhor the need for everyone to be watchful of the kind of legacies he or she would leave behind.
“We must leave behind worthy legacies because nobody knows when the bell will toll.”
In his tribute, the Head of Service of Rivers State, Barrister Godwin Rufus, described the demise of Mrs. Njiowhor as inconceivable but that it was the reality of life.
He said death was audacious, and urged the bereaved family to take solace in God with the hope that she had gone to rest in the bosom of the Lord.
In his response, the husband of the deceased, Sir Promise Njiowhor, thanked sympathisers for coming to identify with the family in their moment of grief.
He described the demise of his wife as the most traumatic experience of his life but hoped that the family would find solace in God.
Dignitaries from all walks of life, including clerics and serving and government officials attended the event.
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Facebook To Launch Digital Wallet This Year …As Glo Launches Mobile TV
- Business3 days ago
CBN Threatens To Prosecute Forex Policy Defaulters
- Business3 days ago
Telecoms: Nigeria’s Data Usage Rises By 202% In Three Years
- Sports3 days ago
D’Tigers Beat Mali In Afrobasket Opener
- Sports3 days ago
Latifat Tijani Wins First Gold At Tokyo Paralympics
- Sports3 days ago
CCL Campaign: Coach Faults Disjointed NPFL Calendar
- Sports3 days ago
Eguma: Rivers United Is Set For New Season
- Sports3 days ago
Paralympic Games: Nigeria Suffers Heavy Losses In Table Tennis