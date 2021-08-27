Sports
Paralympic Games: Nigeria Suffers Heavy Losses In Table Tennis
Five Nigerians in the table tennis event of the on-going 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo ended on the losing side.
Ahmed Koleoso began the chain of losses when he fell 0-3 to Thomas Bruechle of Germany at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium as he recorded 5-11 3-11 8-11 in a Group D match of the men’s singles Class 3 which lasted just 15 minutes.
Less than an hour later, Tajudeen Agunbiade went on to lose 0-3 (5-11 7-11 6-11) to Ivan Mai of Ukraine in a Class 9 Group B action.
Victor Farinloye also lost 2-3 to Ukraine’s Viktot Didukh in a Class 8 Group A match, rallying back after the first set a 2-1 lead. After losing 6-11, he won 11-7 and 11-9, only to go on to lose 11-9 11-3.
Later in the day, Olufemi Alabi joined in losing by falling 0-3 to China’s Lian Hao 6-11 4-11 9-11 in a Class 10 Group C game.
Faith Obazuaye capped an unimpressive day for Team Nigeria by losing in the women’s singles Class 10 in a Group C fixture as she lost 0-3 Tien Shiau of Chinese Taipei, 9-11 3-11 5-11.
The sixth member of the para-table tennis contingent in Team Nigeria, Isau Ogunkunle, will join the fray today at the same venue as he faces Maxime Thomas of France in a Class 4 Group C fixture.
Tidesports source reports that all six players, including Ogunkunle, will returned, later yestetday afternoon for their respective second matches in their groups.
Team Nigeria is featuring five male players and one female player in the para-table tennis events at the Games.
Sports
Super Eagles Defender, Ndah Joins Orlando Pirates
South African side, Orlando Pirates Football Club, has signed Nigeria international, Olisa Ndah, from the reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Akwa United Football Club of Uyo on a three-year deal.
The club announced the capture of the towering 23-year-old defender via a statement on its various social media platforms yesterday.
“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Ndah, who joins from newly crowned Nigerian Premier League champions Akwa United.
“Ndah is a 23-year-old defender who joins the Mighty Buccaneers having formed part of an Akwa United squad that lifted its maiden Nigerian Premier League title last season.
“The towering central defender was widely regarded as one of the finest players in the Nigerian Premier League last season,’’ Orlando Pirates’ statement said.
Speaking about the signings, club administrator Floyd Mbele said: “We are proud to announce the signing of Ndah.
“I would like to personally thank Akwa United for the professional manner in which they handled the transaction.’’
Tidesports Source reports that Ndah has represented Nigeria U-23 three times and he was at the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.
He has been capped two times for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
Ndah joined Akwa United from Garden City Panthers of Port Harcourt in an initial annual loan before completing a permanent transfer in January 2020.
He had played for Delta Stars and Remo Stars on loan before moving to Akwa United on a permanent basis.
Tidesports source gathered that Garden City Panthers still hold a 25 per cent sell-on clause on Ndah.
Sports
Mbachu Preaches Sustenance Of Aisha Buhari Cup Event
Nigeria women football great and Assistant Coach of Heartland Queens FC of Owerri, Stella Mbachu, has advocated that the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament be sustained in the interest of women and girls in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.
“Football has a way of driving home messages better and across wider territories, and you would be surprised at how far the messages can go. In this light, I am calling on the organisers and also the First Lady herself to see to the sustenance of the laudable project.
“It is usually easy to start a project, but here in Africa, sustaining it is always a challenge. I am appealing to the First Lady to sustain it even after she must have left office. It should not be allowed to die.”
The Aisha Buhari Foundation focuses on women and young girls as well as vulnerable people like widows, orphans and the disabled across the country. The programme involves training for entrepreneurial skills and provision of starter packs, conditional and unconditional cash transfers and provision of business tools.
Mbachu also said the tournament will help participating teams in their preparation towards the qualification race of the 2022 Women AFCON and the Championship proper.
“It is a good tournament and even has all the characteristics of the Women AFCON. It is a great opportunity for the teams involved to prepare for the major tournaments ahead.”
Meanwhile, former Super Falcons’ defender Adanna Nwaneri has connected the hosting of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament with the other laudable programmes of the country’s First Lady, Dr (Mrs) Aisha Buhari and declared that the tournament is in the interest of the girl-child across the African continent.
Nwaneri believes the Aisha Buhari Cup tournament has the capacity to contribute to the empowerment of the girl-child as the showpiece will create awareness in far-flung places and other terrain not really disposed to allowing women and girl-child to partake in the game of football.
“The tournament will further create awareness of women football especially in other parts of the country where the idea is not well-received for women to play football. Now, with a woman of the status and decency of the First Lady supporting such an idea, the idea will become well-received and the negativity will ebb away.
“Many things will change with the Aisha Buhari Cup. It will become clearer that football is for everyone that has the capacity and the talent to engage in it,” Nwaneri stated.
Sports
We Are Rebuilding New Generation Of Athletes, Says Minister
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has assured that the ministry is set to produce a new generation of athletes, who will rule the world of athletics soonest.
Speaking at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja where he received the U-20 athletics team, which came third at the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, he said: “These young athletes have done the country proud. They have not only made a statement of intent to rule the world, but have made it emphatically clear that we are rebuilding a new generation of athletes.
“These young ones are brilliant stars and the country will embrace, support, nurture and unleash them to the world at the Paris 2024 Olympics and several other up-coming championships.
“Yesterday, Mr. President congratulated them heartily for the feat they achieved as the third best team at the championships amongst 116 countries. When you look at the history of this championships in the last 13 years, this is the first time we have attained this feat.”
He stated further: “The Usain Bolts of this world emerged from this championships. So, we are going to keep these young ones together. We see a better future, a new trajectory for athletics in our country. We will nurture them and the future is bright for athletics in our country.”
At a reception organised for the athletes attended by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouk; Minister of State for Education, Chief Emeka Nwajiuba and Special Assistant to the President on Sports, Daniel Amokachi, Umar-Farouk said the athletes had made Nigeria proud, promising to key them into the programmes of her ministry.
Trending
- News4 days ago
Anglican Bishop Drums Support For Oba
- Business4 days ago
Eight Banks Lose N1.9bn To Fraud In One Year
- Business4 days ago
Nigerian Breweries Unveils Plastic Recycling Project
- Editorial4 days ago
Review Long Court Vacation
- Business4 days ago
PIA: FG, Labour’s Negotiations To Minimise Effects Of Subsidy Removal – PPPRA
- Business4 days ago
Privatisation, Only Option To Grow Nigeria’s Economy – Reps
- News4 days ago
Gov Restates Commitment To SDGs’ Implementation
- Sports4 days ago
2021 AFCON: Rohr Can Lead Super Eagles To Glory If…-Akpoborie