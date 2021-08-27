Nation
2021 Floods: NEMA Calls For Stakeholders’ Effective Response
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has called on stakeholders to work together to strengthen community resilience and response to floods in the country.
Director-General, NEMA, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, made the call at a National Consultative Workshop on 2021 Flood Preparedness, Mitigation and Response, yesterday in Abuja.
Ahmed said that the workshop was one of its expedient steps necessary to collectively prepare for and provide strategies to strengthen flood risk mitigation and response among emergency stakeholders.
He said following flood incidences in many parts of the country, the agency
is monitoring the situation to activate Emergency Operations Centres in the affected areas for search and rescue.
Ahmed said that there had been reported cases in 210 Local Government Areas in 32 States and Federal Capital Territory with attendant loss of lives, livelihoods and properties.
He added that the agency on its part would also be conducting assessment to support the displaced persons.
“As part of our collective responsibilities Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) need to always come together with the view to plan for effective response to flood, to save lives, destruction of properties and infrastructures.
“Since the release of climate prediction NiMet and Flood Outlook by NIHSA, NEMA carefully series of activities to flood preparedness, mitigation and response measures, most of which have been implemented,” he said.
The director-general, while commending the stakeholders for their performances in the past, added that the agency would continue to count on their continuous cooperation and collaboration towards saving lives, properties and attending to the distressed in the society.
The Tide source reports that the event had as participants, Executive Secretaries of all the State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs), representatives of Centres for Disaster Risk Management Studies from six universities and Heads of NEMA’s zonal, Territorial and Operations Offices.
NEMA in a report said a total of 2,353,647 people were affected by the 2020 flood disaster.
It also said that 69 lives were lost compared to the 158 lives but only 277,555 affected in 2019.
Nation
Bishops Seek Inclusive Govt To Stem Nigeria’s Break-Up
The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria (CBCN) has taken a stand on the rising insecurity, electronic transmission of results and call for Nigeria’s break-up.
The Catholic bishops, in a communiqué issued at the end of the Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Enugu, yesterday, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to adopt inclusion of all ethnic groups in decision making and policies of the nation in order to avoid a break-up.
The clergy admonished Nigerians and the government to toe the path of unity and dialogue in order to unite the nation and not cause break-up.
The CBCN also demanded that the government ensures a just and fair trial of the arrested key players in the struggles to curb cases that trigger off further avoidable unrest and calls for break-up
Part of the communique read, “We urge both government and citizens to work for a nation in which everyone and every part, irrespective of differences of tribe or religion or political affiliation, will have a sense of belonging. We reiterate that the struggle for the ‘soul’ of Nigeria, that is presently ongoing, will not be won by ethnic cleansing, nepotism, kidnapping and banditry but by love, fairness and equity, common good and patriotism.
“We, therefore, enjoin the government and all Nigerians to toe the path of justice and conciliatory dialogue and see themselves as agents of peace and development in order to ensure a harmonious and united nation.
“We are grateful to God that we still exist as one nation. This is in spite of sundry agitations and struggles for self-determination. We observe that the agitations and tensions are mainly as a result of bad governance, injustice, inequity, and unfairness in appointments and distribution of resources to parts of the country. We recognize the rights of peoples to self-determination; yet we emphasize that the exercise of such rights must be within the confines of the rule of law.
“We as a church are keenly interested in the political situation of our country. Although the church does not support any political party, she supports every government that prioritizes the welfare of the citizens.”
The church also condemned government policies that do not promote development and the common good.
They called for a fair and credible election in 2023 as it appealed to the National Assembly to rescind its decision against electronic transmission of results, stressing that that will create room for rigging of votes.
“We insist that there is an urgent need for a fair and credible electoral process, through which our political leaders emerge. We, therefore, state loud and clear that the recent voting by the National Assembly against electronic transmission of results of elections will create an opening for further manipulation of electoral votes and lay the foundation for more conflicts in future elections.
“We call on the National Assembly to reconsider its position in the light of world best practices,” the communique added.
Nation
FG Plotting Fresh Ogoni Executions, MOSOP Alerts
The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has expressed its worries over disturbing signs indicating that the Nigerian authorities are plotting fresh Ogoni executions.
This is coming barely 26 years after the brutal and barbaric execution of nine Ogoni civil rights activists, including celebrated rights campaigner, Ken Saro-Wiwa, on November 10, 1995.
MOSOP, in a statement, yesterday, and signed by its Secretary-General, Alex Akori, said the group is deeply unsettled that the Nigerian Government through its agency, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), was sponsoring crises and encouraging conflicts to justify another military crackdown, kill and maim the Ogoni people in desperation to force the resumption of oil production in Ogoni while the state was building prisons and cemeteries in the area.
The statement added that “the recent assault by the NPDC has made the intentions of the Nigerian Government to build prisons and cemeteries in Ogoni become clearer.
“It is now obvious that the government is aware of the plan to kill and imprison us for asking for basic rights.
“MOSOP notes that these actions should not be taken lightly and the world needs to come together to stop this genocide.
“This is genocide and we should not all fold our arms and watch this happen in the 21st century.
“MOSOP condemns the sneaky moves of the NPDC and its allies to violate the rights of the Ogoni people. We note that such backdoor moves will not and have never helped the situation”.
The statement further reads, “We want to make unequivocally clear that the Ogoni people have never been completely against the resumption of drilling activities in Ogoni.
“We have, however, insisted on dialogue as a peaceful means to avert the conflicts and loss of Ogoni lives which has been associated with attempts to force oil production in Ogoni.
“MOSOP urges the Nigerian Government to act and treat citizens with some respect noting that the Ogoni campaigns for justice and fundamental human rights are justifiable. We emphasize that whereas the Ogoni campaigns for basic rights have cost the loss of an estimated 4,000 lives, we do not want any Ogoni lives to be lost anymore.
“We, therefore, call on all parties including Shell, the NPDC and its allies to desist from causing any crises in Ogoni.
“MOSOP notes that it is the right of the Ogoni people to be treated fairly in Nigeria and strongly condemn the government’s use of divisive tactics to push forward its desperation for oil in Ogoni as it portends danger to the lives and peace of local community dwellers who will certainly resist the move.
“MOSOP, therefore, calls for proper and genuine dialogue with all critical stakeholders to address the disputes between Ogoni, Shell and the Nigerian Government.
“We note that the Ogoni people have suffered tremendously in Nigeria and need not be stretched further. We strongly consider the NPDC’s attempt to force oil resumption in Ogoni an assault on the rights of the Ogoni people as an indigenous community in Nigeria.
“While we stress that the Ogoni people were not completely against the resumption of oil mining activities, MOSOP insists on the free, prior and informed consent of the Ogoni people rather than the present use of state-sponsored, crude methods through the NPDC.
“We consider Nigeria’s attempt to forcefully resume oil production in Ogoni against the wishes of the people as coercive, a violation of the rights of the Ogoni people as an indigenous community and in contravention of International Conventions on the Rights of Indigenous peoples.
“Nigeria’s conduct in Ogoni was unacceptable especially at a time when the oil spills from its operations in over 60 years were yet to be cleaned.
“It is on record that Shell and the Nigerian Government have messed up the Ogoni environment and the consequences of the pollution have led to strange illnesses associated with the death of over 300,000 Ogonis in the past 60 years.
“MOSOP condemns every action of the government designed to cause fresh oil spills while they were yet to clean the previous pollution.
“We advise the Nigerian Government to do the right thing to enjoy the support of citizens and not demonstrate the strength of the state to its own citizens.
“MOSOP urges the Ogoni people to remain nonviolent and peaceful as leaders of the organisation work to address these issues in the best way possible.”
Nation
Tears, Trauma As Families, Colleagues Remember Victims Of UN House Bombing
Amid tears, wreath-laying, and tales of trauma, survivors, families, and colleagues of the 23 victims of the 2011 UN House bombing, yesterday held a ceremony to celebrate their ‘fallen heroes’.
At an event held at the UN House in Abuja at the instance of the United Nations, families of the late staff could not hold back tears as they laid wreaths in remembrance of their deceased family members.
It was a heart-rending event as 10-year-old David Musa laid a wreath in remembrance of his late father Illya Musa.
David who was born in September, 2011 as the last of six children, one month after the bombing, failed to fight back tears as he narrated how difficult it had been to be born and raised without a father.
For David’s mother, Sarah Illya, she said that it was not easy when she was called and informed of the demise of her husband in the bombing.
Mrs Illya whose late husband worked with UNDP said that she fainted on hearing the news and was almost delivered of baby David before his due day as she was out of consciousness for a while.
‘To live without a father in a house is not easy, it is better to have a father figure – he was a very strong and hearty person who loved his children very well.
“Without him, to take care of all six of the children has not been easy,” she said.
She however said that she had been receiving monetary support from the UN on a monthly basis.
For the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, who spoke after a minute silence in honour of the departed, it had always been difficult to speak in honour of his late colleagues.
He said that he only derived strength in the promise that the UN would not be cowed by violence but will always remain committed to service to humanity.
“I lack words to describe those who died in service to humanity.
“Somehow I have derived strength in the promise that we would refuse to be cowed by violence, remain defiant against terror, and recommit ourselves to supporting the Nigerian people,” he said.
He recalled that it was 10 years ago when the suicide car bomb went off, killing 23 staff, guards and visitors while injuring more than 60 others.
“Our hearts bled, it was indeed a dark day for the United Nations. We will remember them forever as truly the best of humanity.
“We will continue to remember the families of the departed and I am so pleased that we are having this ceremony in the same building that was blown apart,” he said.
He commended the Federal Government of Nigeria as well as the administration of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the resilience demonstrated in rebuilding the UN House.
Minister of the FCT, represented by Zulaihu Ahmed, described the event as a sad one, stressing that the FCT administration would not be intimidated in its quest to keep the city safe.
