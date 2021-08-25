Rivers
Youths Take Over NDDC, Demand Akpabio’s Sack
In keeping with their promise, youths of the South South region yesterday, took over the corporate head office of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as they begin the protest against the continued delay in the inauguration of the board of the commission.
This is coming just as the sole administrator, Mr Effiong Akwa has relocated from his residence to Golden Tulip Hotel.
Sources said he chose to relocate because of mounting pressure on him.
Some 14 days ago, the youths had announced that they would shut down activities at the commission until a new board is inaugurated by the president, Muhammadu Buhari.
Apart from pushing for the inauguration of the board of the commission that was screened and confirmed by the Senate, the youths are also asking for the sack of the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.
Security operatives had positioned themselves in strategic places around the commission’s head office apparently to scare the protesting youths who starting trooping into the area at various times.
The undaunted youths, in no distant time, took over the area, chanting songs of abuses against the minister. “When I remember Akpabio, water run away my eyes, aye aye water run away my eyes” was one of the songs they kept singing.
Coordinator of the protest and President of the South South Youth Initiative, Mr Imeabe Saviour Oscar said the youths would not vacate the gate of the NDDC until a new board was announced.
Rivers
RSG Insists On Relocation Of Slaughter Market Over Insecurity
The Rivers State Government has justified its decision to demolish and relocate the popular Slaughter Market to Mgbuoshimini, a community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
The Slaughter Market had been situated in Oginigba Community, also in Obio/Akpor LGA, for years before its ongoing relocation by the state government.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol, at a radio programme in Port Harcourt, maintained that the relocation of the market was in the best interest of the state, given the high rate of insecurity being witnessed around the Slaughter Market area.
He particularly mentioned a place called ‘Post 3’ as the most dangerous in the area in terms of insecurity, adding that many people, especially women, had fallen victims to criminals while passing through there.
Further justifying the administration’s decision to demolish the Slaughter Market, the agric commissioner hinted that it would help restore the aesthetic sanity of the area.
According to him, the shanty-like sight posed by the market was no longer in tune with modern trends of development befitting of such a place.
It would be recalled that Dr Fred Kpakol’s statement corroborates that of the Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, Barrister George Ariolu, who also cited insecurity as the reason for the relocation and demolition of the Slaughter Market.
Ariolu, who spoke in reaction to criticisms trailing the Rivers State Government’s decision to relocate and demolish the market, disclosed that since the commencement of the exercise, the rate of criminality in the area had reduced drastically.
Rivers
Church Renders Services To Host Communities
As part of its community services, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has rendered different humanitarian services in the five Stakes of Port Harcourt South, in Nigeria.
These humanitarian services are annual events usually carried out to assist host communities at the different locations of the church in August every year in Africa.
The Tide gathered that the church, in partnership with the Nigeria Police, undertook the painting of Borikiri Divisional Police Headquarters, in Olomuogbogbo Ama, in South Stake, and conducted general clean-up at Bie/Pere Ama, Borikiri/Alase Ama, Abo Ama, Town/Sekini Ama, Lolo, Bundu, Marine Base and Reclamation Road.
Speaking shortly after the programme, the President of Port Harcourt South Nigeria Stake, Eric Aganbi, said the projects carried out by the church were basically designed to promote good neighbourliness among mankind.
According to him, this year’s projects were to beautify the Police Station through painting and planting of flowers and general clean-up in the Stake.
“I want to say that this year, All African Service Project (AASP), we decided to beautify the Borikiri Divisional Police Headquarters, through planting of flowers, painting and general clean-up of the environment.
“Honestly, we actually have so many partners that made these projects a success. The Divisional Police Officer (DOP), Shauibu Zachari, and Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Adakole Oche, they really assisted us. Apart from that, it was nice also to work with members of the host community”, Aganbi said.
The President used the forum to commend all those who partnered with them particularly, Mr. Mahonri Melville, Mr. Mark Blessing, Mr. Tonye Briggs, and Mr. Minainyo Sunday, who is the chairman of Olomuogbogbo community.
Also speaking, the DCO, appeal to other organisations and churches to assist the police, saying that the police alone cannot do everything.
“I am very happy to this development, since I came here nothing of such has happened. The work was very fantastic. In fact, it has given the station a new look, aesthetically it is very beautiful, as if it was a new division”, Oche said.
By: Tonye Orabere
Rivers
LG Vice Chairman, Councillors Receive Official Vehicles
Barely two months in office, Vice Chairman and councillors of Andoni Local Government Council have received official cars worth millions of naira from the Chairman of the council, Barr Erastus Awortu at Ngo, headquarters of the council.
The official vehicles comprised a Venza SUV for the Vice Chairman and 11 Toyota Corolla for the Councillors representing the 11 Wards of Andoni Local Government Area.
The move came barely three weeks after organising a capacity development training for the councillors to build their legislative competence and enhance their collective performance for bye-laws that would boost development in the area.
Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani who performed the presentation of the official cars to the Vice Chairman and the councillors of the council, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the council chairman Erastus Awortu in just 63 days in office.
He said the council chairman is justifying the goodwill and mandate of the people of the area by his continuous good performance in office.
According to him, Awortu’s administration is a new political agenda, a new value, a new level of governance and a new leadership that is in touch with the current reality in Andoni.
The Speaker who described the council chairman as an interventionist who came to close the yawning gap between development and underdevelopment in the area, urged him to sustain his good works as posterity would be kind to him.
Ibani also urged the councillors to complement the efforts of the council chairman by making bye-laws that will boost development in the area.
He called on all stakeholders to support the Awortu-led administration whom he said has placed Andoni on the path of sustainable development and economic prosperity.
In his remarks, the Head of Service of Rivers State, Rufus Godwins described the gesture by the council chairman as historic since the creation of Andoni Local Government Area 30 years ago.
He said the move is a gigantic leap to a new era of good governance and economic prosperity in Andoni by Awortu’s administration.
“This is very significant for us, what we are witnessing today may look like a little step but it is a gigantic leap for us as Andoni people for a Local Government that has existed for 30years”.
By: Enoch Epelle
