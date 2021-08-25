Business
We’re Repositioning NPA For Efficiency, Safety – MD
The Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, has assured manag-ement’s determination to reposition the nation’s seaports for greater efficiency, safety and accountability.
Bello-Koko made the pledge in a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr Olaseni Alakija on Monday in Lagos.
The Acting Managing Director while speaking at the just-concluded strategic retreat organised for NPA top management, staff said that the organisation was currently poised to creating and sustaining competitive advantage by offering its best in port operations.
The statement said that the retreat was designed to allow management staff to strategise and come up with “smart actionable steps”.
This, according to Bello-Koko, is with the view to ensuring growth, competitiveness and future readiness of the nation’s seaport systems.
“As part of efforts to position the agency towards greater efficiency, safety and accountability, the management has outlined factors that will enhance such prospects, as well as the capacity to garner greater market share.
“This will include infrastructural renewal and expansion, the introduction of barge operations, automation of truck transit through the electronic call up system and improvement in the sources of revenue and collection.
“Others include plugging income leakages and reducing overhead costs, elimination of monopolistic conduct, formulation and implementation of policies aimed to incentivise patronage of the Eastern Ports and encouraging competition,” he said.
Bello-Koko said that management was also keeping up with the dictates of Consolidated Revenue Fund and Fiscal Responsibility Act, compliance with international best practices, elimination of red tape, boosting workers’ morale and capacity building, among others.
He disclosed that these initiatives had laid the groundwork for some milestones with great potential for more, as some of the reforms continue to transform into success evidenced by improved cargo throughput and revenue growth.
“Because excellence is a moving target, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels, we must redouble our commitment to continuous improvement as an organisational culture.
“Surpassing internal and external stakeholders’ expectations, which constitute a cardinal objective of this management, will require your unalloyed support as heads of directorates, divisions, locations, departments, port sections and units”, he said.
Bello-Koko said he expected that the retreat would churn out specific, realistic, measurable, achievable and time-bound goals and objectives by which NPA would be benchmarking itself in the next five years.
He said that the last time an event of this magnitude was held to chart a new direction for NPA was over a decade ago where the organisation’s present vision, mission and core values were crafted.
“We must, therefore, go beyond rhetoric to churn out implementable strategies aimed at making us equal to the exigencies of the very competitive edge and sector that we operate in,” he said.
Stock/ Money
What are Stock Options and Are They Right For You?
As of May 2021, the total capitalisation of the global stock market was estimated at $95 trillion, making it one of the largest entities of its type within the financial space.
While you may naturally want to invest in the stock market, however, you should know that there are a number of different investment vehicles through which you can pursue a profit.
We’ll explore three of the most compelling options below, while asking whether or not each one is right for you.
- Stock Options
We’ll start with stock options, which are bought directly from a market-maker (a professional buyer and seller of shares) and aren’t issued directly from the underlying company.
They are two types of options available in the marketplace; a “call” option and a “put” option.
The former affords you the right to buy shares in a particular company at a fixed price within a predetermined period of time, potentially enabling you to optimise value or capitalise on stocks that have been temporarily devalued.
As for a put option, this gives you the opportunity to sell shares in a particular company within a set period, and you’re most likely to utilise this if you expect the price of some stock to rise during this time.
- Stock Warrants
Next up is a stock warrant, which essentially gives a particular shareholder the fundamental right to purchase a company’s shares at a particular point of time in the future.
The price of this potential transaction will also be predetermined, with this referred to as “exercise price” and affording traders a clear insight into the value proposition on offer.
Unlike some types of stock option, warrants are issued directly by the underlying company, with the shares used to fulfil the obligation of the agreement supplied directly from a business’s ownership.
The shares are also transferred to the buyer once a warrant has been exercised, and this investment vehicle can be a great way through which to secure discounted equity at some point in the future.
- Stock Indices
Last, but not least, we come to stock indices or indexes, which comprise a host of individual shares from a particular country, industry or market capitalisation value.
This unique composition of stocks provides a subsequent measure of value, which is computed and updated on a regular basis. Each individual stock boasts a different real-time price, with value changes in one not necessarily equal to the fluctuations experienced by another.
Of course, you’ll also be able to access indexes in the world of forex trading, and such entities create a greater sense of freedom for investors who can speculate on price movements (both good and bad) rather than being compelled to assume ownership of the underlying asset.
They’re also synonymous with short-term trading, as investors look to leverage different price movements to their own unique advantage.
Business
Nigeria’s Current Food System Weak, Vulnerable To Shocks – Minister
The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, has described the country’s food system as weak and vulnerable to shocks.
Shehuri disclosed this on Monday at this year’s Feed Nigeria Summit held in Abuja.
Represented by the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Hajia Karima Babangida, Shehuri said the summit would assist the ministry to re-examine the weak link, with a view to strengthening it for an agricultural system that will work for Nigeria and stabilise food security.
He said that the ministry was determined to create a functional food system that will guarantee all citizens unrestricted access to good quality, nutritious and safe food.
“This underscores the various programmes and interventions that are on-going in the Ministry in areas of agricultural livelihood and support, food safety, and the provision of infrastructure in different ecological zones of the country”, he said.
He added that for a sustainable food system, the country must rise to overcome the challenges of poor quality food supplies, hunger, malnutrition and improper habit of promoting food wastage.
“This is the acceptable consumption behaviour globally to which the average Nigerian, especially in the urban areas, pays little or no attention.
“If we devote so much to produce, we should pay more attention to avoid waste, because of its negative economic and environmental impact”, he added.
Also speaking, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, said the country may produce enough food to eat, but people will still sleep with hunger because they did not have enough money to buy the food.
He attributed the problem to unemployment, which inhibited people from earning money for food, rent or education, identifying this as a great challenge to the nation.
“If we do not focus on how to remove this fundamental issue of an army of unemployed youths and move them to be gainfully employed, we are doing nothing, the relationship between the agricultural sector and the industrial sector is a must,” he said.
Nanono said the Federal Government had continued to implement new strategies to aid the development of the agricultural sector and strengthen the value chain.
“The focus of the National Agricultural Transformation and Innovation Plan (NATIP) is to aid a new strategy that will strengthen the agricultural financial system, reduce food imports and help to refocus attention on agriculture as a key driver of the Nigerian economy”, he said.
Business
IMF Begins Allocation Of $650bn Special Drawing Rights …Nigeria Entitled To $3.35bn
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms Kristalina Georgieva, has said that the organisation has begun allocating Special Drawing Rights of about $650 billion.
This was contained in a press statement on the IMF website.
She was quoted in the statement, as saying, “The largest allocation of Special Drawing Rights in history – about $650 billion – comes into effect today.
“The allocation is a significant shot in the arm for the world and, if used wisely, a unique opportunity to combat this unprecedented crisis.”
She added that the allocation would provide extra liquidity to the global economy.
Georgieva was quoted as saying, “The SDR allocation will provide additional liquidity to the global economic system – supplementing countries’ foreign exchange reserves and reducing their reliance on more expensive domestic or external debt.
“Countries can use the space provided by the SDR allocation to support their economies and step up their fight against the crisis.”
She further said that the allocation would be made to countries based on their quota shares in the IMF.
“SDRs are being distributed to countries in proportion to their quota shares in the IMF. This means about $275bn is going to emerging and developing countries, of which low-income countries will receive about $21bn – equivalent to as much as six per cent of GDP in some cases,” she said.
Nigeria has 2,352.5m SDR shares, which translates to about $3.35 billion.
Georgieva also stated that IMF planned to engage member countries in establishing a new Resilience and Sustainability Trust.
According to her, “The IMF is also engaging with its member countries on the possibility of a new Resilience and Sustainability Trust, which could use channeled SDRs to help the most vulnerable countries with structural transformation, including confronting climate-related challenges”.
She added, “Another possibility could be to channel SDRs to support lending by multilateral development banks.
