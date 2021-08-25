Business
PIA’ll Drive Transformation Of Nigeria’s Energy Sector – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, says the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and Nigeria’s gas initiatives will help transform Nigeria into a gas-based industrialised nation.
The vice president said the PIA would also create a better-managed petroleum industry with more value addition for both investors and Nigerians alike.
Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the vice president spoke at a virtual event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sahara (Energy) Group.
President Muhammadu Buhari, on August 16, signed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2021 into law.
Buhari had also approved a steering committee to oversee the process of implementation of PIA.
The gas initiatives of the Federal Government include the drive to encourage investments in gas production and optimize the nation’s enormous gas potential.
“Locally, we launch into the brave new world for the oil and gas industry with the PIA 2021.
“And this happily converges with the launch of the Year 2020 to 2030 as the ‘Decade of Gas Development for Nigeria’; this is a follow-up to the highly successful initiative of the Year 2020 as the Year of Gas.”
The vice president said that in Novemver 2020, the National Gas Expansion Programme was launched, which focused on the distribution of Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas across gas stations operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Osinbajo said that the main goal of the passage of the PIB and the gas initiatives was to transform Nigeria into a gas-based industrialised nation through enhanced accelerated gas revolution
He said it was also to help create a better-managed petroleum industry where both the people of Nigeria and investors alike can extract value.
According to the vice president, the next 25 years will be defining for the energy industry.
Osinbajo commended Sahara Group for being a great ambassador for the Nigerian entrepreneurial brand.
“The group has demonstrated bold, innovative, knowledge-driven business models that are designed to seize opportunities in other countries and have done so with remarkable success in many African countries.
“Already the wealthier nations and their institutions have banned all public investments in certain fossil projects, including natural gas.
“Examples include the EU, the UK, Germany and Denmark, as well as specific institutions such as the Swedfund from Sweden, Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, the largest in the world, CDC, the development finance institution from the UK, the European Investment Bank, and the Investment Fund for Developing Countries from Denmark.
“The World Bank and other multilateral development banks are being urged by their shareholders to do the same.
“The AfDB is increasingly unable to support large natural gas projects in the face of shareholder pressure from their European members.
“Barely two weeks ago, the UN Secretary-General made a strong call, that ‘Countries should end all new fossil fuel exploration and production, and shift fossil fuel subsidies into renewable energy.”
Stock/ Money
What are Stock Options and Are They Right For You?
As of May 2021, the total capitalisation of the global stock market was estimated at $95 trillion, making it one of the largest entities of its type within the financial space.
While you may naturally want to invest in the stock market, however, you should know that there are a number of different investment vehicles through which you can pursue a profit.
We’ll explore three of the most compelling options below, while asking whether or not each one is right for you.
- Stock Options
We’ll start with stock options, which are bought directly from a market-maker (a professional buyer and seller of shares) and aren’t issued directly from the underlying company.
They are two types of options available in the marketplace; a “call” option and a “put” option.
The former affords you the right to buy shares in a particular company at a fixed price within a predetermined period of time, potentially enabling you to optimise value or capitalise on stocks that have been temporarily devalued.
As for a put option, this gives you the opportunity to sell shares in a particular company within a set period, and you’re most likely to utilise this if you expect the price of some stock to rise during this time.
- Stock Warrants
Next up is a stock warrant, which essentially gives a particular shareholder the fundamental right to purchase a company’s shares at a particular point of time in the future.
The price of this potential transaction will also be predetermined, with this referred to as “exercise price” and affording traders a clear insight into the value proposition on offer.
Unlike some types of stock option, warrants are issued directly by the underlying company, with the shares used to fulfil the obligation of the agreement supplied directly from a business’s ownership.
The shares are also transferred to the buyer once a warrant has been exercised, and this investment vehicle can be a great way through which to secure discounted equity at some point in the future.
- Stock Indices
Last, but not least, we come to stock indices or indexes, which comprise a host of individual shares from a particular country, industry or market capitalisation value.
This unique composition of stocks provides a subsequent measure of value, which is computed and updated on a regular basis. Each individual stock boasts a different real-time price, with value changes in one not necessarily equal to the fluctuations experienced by another.
Of course, you’ll also be able to access indexes in the world of forex trading, and such entities create a greater sense of freedom for investors who can speculate on price movements (both good and bad) rather than being compelled to assume ownership of the underlying asset.
They’re also synonymous with short-term trading, as investors look to leverage different price movements to their own unique advantage.
Business
Nigeria’s Current Food System Weak, Vulnerable To Shocks – Minister
The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, has described the country’s food system as weak and vulnerable to shocks.
Shehuri disclosed this on Monday at this year’s Feed Nigeria Summit held in Abuja.
Represented by the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Hajia Karima Babangida, Shehuri said the summit would assist the ministry to re-examine the weak link, with a view to strengthening it for an agricultural system that will work for Nigeria and stabilise food security.
He said that the ministry was determined to create a functional food system that will guarantee all citizens unrestricted access to good quality, nutritious and safe food.
“This underscores the various programmes and interventions that are on-going in the Ministry in areas of agricultural livelihood and support, food safety, and the provision of infrastructure in different ecological zones of the country”, he said.
He added that for a sustainable food system, the country must rise to overcome the challenges of poor quality food supplies, hunger, malnutrition and improper habit of promoting food wastage.
“This is the acceptable consumption behaviour globally to which the average Nigerian, especially in the urban areas, pays little or no attention.
“If we devote so much to produce, we should pay more attention to avoid waste, because of its negative economic and environmental impact”, he added.
Also speaking, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, said the country may produce enough food to eat, but people will still sleep with hunger because they did not have enough money to buy the food.
He attributed the problem to unemployment, which inhibited people from earning money for food, rent or education, identifying this as a great challenge to the nation.
“If we do not focus on how to remove this fundamental issue of an army of unemployed youths and move them to be gainfully employed, we are doing nothing, the relationship between the agricultural sector and the industrial sector is a must,” he said.
Nanono said the Federal Government had continued to implement new strategies to aid the development of the agricultural sector and strengthen the value chain.
“The focus of the National Agricultural Transformation and Innovation Plan (NATIP) is to aid a new strategy that will strengthen the agricultural financial system, reduce food imports and help to refocus attention on agriculture as a key driver of the Nigerian economy”, he said.
Business
IMF Begins Allocation Of $650bn Special Drawing Rights …Nigeria Entitled To $3.35bn
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms Kristalina Georgieva, has said that the organisation has begun allocating Special Drawing Rights of about $650 billion.
This was contained in a press statement on the IMF website.
She was quoted in the statement, as saying, “The largest allocation of Special Drawing Rights in history – about $650 billion – comes into effect today.
“The allocation is a significant shot in the arm for the world and, if used wisely, a unique opportunity to combat this unprecedented crisis.”
She added that the allocation would provide extra liquidity to the global economy.
Georgieva was quoted as saying, “The SDR allocation will provide additional liquidity to the global economic system – supplementing countries’ foreign exchange reserves and reducing their reliance on more expensive domestic or external debt.
“Countries can use the space provided by the SDR allocation to support their economies and step up their fight against the crisis.”
She further said that the allocation would be made to countries based on their quota shares in the IMF.
“SDRs are being distributed to countries in proportion to their quota shares in the IMF. This means about $275bn is going to emerging and developing countries, of which low-income countries will receive about $21bn – equivalent to as much as six per cent of GDP in some cases,” she said.
Nigeria has 2,352.5m SDR shares, which translates to about $3.35 billion.
Georgieva also stated that IMF planned to engage member countries in establishing a new Resilience and Sustainability Trust.
According to her, “The IMF is also engaging with its member countries on the possibility of a new Resilience and Sustainability Trust, which could use channeled SDRs to help the most vulnerable countries with structural transformation, including confronting climate-related challenges”.
She added, “Another possibility could be to channel SDRs to support lending by multilateral development banks.
