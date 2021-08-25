Ict/Telecom
Nigeria’s Company To Acquire Ghana’s $1.2m Lifeline
Ride-hailing company, Plentywaka, on Monday announced that it has fully acquired Stabus, one of Ghana’s leading mobility startups to expand its operations in Africa.
Plentywaka’s acquisition of Stabus comes in the wake of announcing its seed round of $1.2 million, after successfully ending the Techstars Toronto Accelerator Programme in July 2021.
The Xchange, a Toronto-based fund, led the seed round while Techstars followed on its previous investment in Plentywaka to participate in the funding round.
Onyeka Akumah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Plentywaka, in a statement in Lagos said that acquisition of Stabus affirmed the commitment of plentywaka to grow and build the largest shared mobility startup in Africa.
He said that the such expansion philosophy was targeting one country at a time.
“In addition to our work in Ghana, we are also happy about the progress we’ve made in Nigeria to scale our `Dailywaka’ service that provides bus-stop to bus-stop transportation service for thousands of commuters.
“Stabus’ Co-Founder, Isidore Kpotufe, would become the Country Manager of Plentywaka Ghana and would be joined by the current team of Stabus.
“Today, we have moved close to half a million people.
“That’s a credit to the effort of my team, our heroes (a term used to describe Plentywaka drivers), and our investors who continue to believe and support our growth with their investments.
“With our Travelwaka service, we have been able to cater for interstate travelers across 21 cities in Nigeria; we are looking to expanding to more cities as new bus partners sign up with us,” he said.
Founder and Managing Partner of The Xchange, Todd Finch, said that the organisation was on a mission to fuel purpose-driven founders with the capital and resources they need to realise their world-changing potential.
Ict/Telecom
Company Launches Computer Coding For Kids
Logiscool, has launched its first Computer Coding School for kids and teens between the ages of six to 18 years, for a tuition fee of N200,000 per semester, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The school, an international programming school organised for regular computer coding after-school classes and summer camps, was launched in Abuja.
The Tide source reports that the digital literacy school for computer coding first started in Budaörs, Hungary, in January 2014. It is now in over 110 countries and have more that 110,000 students enrolled in 22 countries.
It started as an idea by the owners to search for after school essence, in a bid to create digitally literate people armed with algorithmic thinking and creativity, to bridge the gap between what schools were producing and the knowledge that shaped the marketplace.
Logiscool School Manager in Nigeria, Mrs Jasmina Marcikic,said the school’s main aim was to create a platform that would enhance the development of digital literacy amongst young Nigerians.
She also stated that the launch of the school in Nigeria would provide investment opportunities for small businesses, including creating chances of making high returns for the country.
“We want to create digitally literate young people with the knowledge they gain here, not just in programing skills, but through the problem-solving fun-based activities, they will become much more prepared to fit into the highly demanding tech market space.
“I know they do not get this type of training in the regular schools and universities. From my experience, it is not just Nigeria, this age group is usually not targeted.
“There is a master franchise and there is also an opportunity for us, as you can see, the school here to sell the franchise to other single units. So, we are also searching for partners because this one is for small-sized businesses.
“We do not have too many staff, it is not a big investment, it is also an investment opportunity for small businesses, the returns on the investment is very fast and then we give them know-how from the marketing training.
“They get the proper training in our franchise,” she said.
Marcikic pointed out that not all Nigerians can afford the training for their kids, hence the reason for their plan to partner with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to help less privileged Nigerian children to be part of the training process.
In a world driven by technology, she added that the school used a carefully designed curriculum to teach children how to become active creators of technology, not just passive users.
She explained that the learning was practical-based, centered around solving tasks in order to support their development for years to come, citing the small class sizes and young trainers as guaranteeing not only a good atmosphere but immediate success and long-term results.
“Not everybody can afford this type of education and come directly to our schools, but through NGOs, we think that the kids and underprivileged kids can learn digital literacy. Nigeria is starting to be very popular, there are no country boundaries,” she said.
Ict/Telecom
Methanol Fuel Will Benefit Nigerians Greatly – Minister
The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, says developing methanol fuel technology policy will benefit Nigerians greatly in getting access to cheaper and cleaner energy.
The Minister said this in Abuja during a road show to sensitise the public on methanol fuel production technology.
The Tide source reports that the Federal Executive Council had approved the National Policy on methanol production technology and methanol value-chain implementation programme in October 2019.
Onu assured that methanol driven economy is beneficial in job creation, technology development and domestication, electricity generation, clean household energy services, chemical industry value chain among others.
“With the introduction of methanol, manufacturers will use it as a feedstock for several product lines.
“As a fuel in the transportation sector, it is cheaper than PMS (petrol), friendly to the environment, has higher octane rating and enhance performance of vehicles,’’ Onu said.
Similarly, he hinted that methanol can be blended with PMS at 15 per cent methanol and 85 per cent PMS, for use in all vehicles without any significant modification.
Onu added that the use of kerosene and firewood for cooking and its attendant health challenges, would also reduce.
“Methanol, being a cheaper and cleaner fuel, will help solve this problem.
“In view of this, the ministry hereby extends a hand of partnership to entrepreneurs and investors in the private sector to invest in methanol production based on science, technology and innovation,’’ he said.
According to the minister, Nigeria has not been adding value to its natural resources and this resulted in limited revenue generation which also affected job creation.
“We exported cocoa but imported chocolate. We exported groundnuts but imported toothpicks. We exported crude oil but imported petroleum products.
“Nigeria is more of a gas nation with huge deposits of natural gas, and natural gas will be useful in the transition which we must prepare our economy,’’ Onu said.
He noted that developed countries are gradually reducing their reliance on crude oil, focusing on cleaner and renewable sources of energy, with electric cars introduced in many countries.
“These initiatives are in fulfillment of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of countries, which Nigeria is part, under the 2015 Climate Change Paris Agreement.”
The minister explained that the immediate impact of these initiatives is reduction in the global demand for crude oil.
“It is now time for our dear nation to prepare for a post crude oil era by strengthening the nation’s revenue base in response to the current trend in the world,’’ he said.
Onu maintained that development of methanol fuel technology policy offered the way forward for Nigeria.
“We want to domesticate the methanol technology in the country such that in the future, Nigerian scientists and engineers, in line with President Executive Order No.5, will develop entrepreneurs and businesses,’’ he said.
Ict/Telecom
MTN To Invest N600bn In Network Infrastructure Across Nigeria
MTN Nigeria Communications says it will invest more than N600bn in network infrastructure over the next three years to improve telecommunications services across the country.
The Chairman of MTN Nigeria Communications, Dr Ernest Ndukwe, disclosed this during the company’s 20th anniversary celebration held on Sunday in Lagos.
The Tide source reports that the telecommunication company launched its services on Aug. 8, 2001, connecting about 69 million people in communities across the country to date.
Ndukwe said that MTN was also “committed to specifically expanding its rural connectivity to reach areas that were underserved” across the country.
“We plan to connect approximately 1000 rural communities to our network this year with an additional 2000 communities in 2022,” the MTN chairman said.
Ndukwe expressed optimism about what the future holds for Nigeria’s digital economy and looked forward to building it together with all stakeholders.
Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Karl Toriola, restated MTN’s planned participation in the restoration and rehabilitation of the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway through the Federal Government’s Road Infrastructure Tax Credit ((RITC) Scheme.
This is a response to government’s drive towards public-private partnership in the rehabilitation of critical road infrastructure in Nigeria, Toriola said
“We’ve initiated plans for the construction of a purpose-built, state-of-the-art head office in Lagos.
“We will also be selling down 14 per cent of MTN shares to over two million Nigerian retail investors,” Toriola said.
He expressed appreciation to the government for its vision in liberalising the telecommunications sector and the robust framework developed by the regulators.
“We firmly believe that Nigeria’s digital journey is only just beginning and that the future is filled with promises.
“Working together, we can and will build the more prosperous and inclusive future we seek and empower even more Nigerian to do greater things,” the MTN chief executive said.
