Gunmen Kill Police Commander, Seven Others In Plateau

The Chief of Staff Government House, Port Harcourt, Chief Emeka Woke, says funds accruable to councils from the federation account was not for payment of workers’ salaries alone.

He noted that the essence of local government system was to bring government and development to people at the grassroots.

The Chief of Staff stated this at the flag off the Ukeli Road, Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, last Monday.

Woke, who was former chairman of Emohua council, said it was erroneous for people to assume that all the funds accruable to any local government should be expended on remuneration of staff alone.

According to him, council funds should primarily be targeted at developmental projects in the rural areas.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in Emohua was in support of steps taken by the council Chairman, Dr Chidi Lloyd to rid the council of ghost workers.

Woke observed that there has been attempts to distract the council chairman since he embarked on personnel audit.

“Perhaps, they do not understand that the statutory allocation that is allocated to Emohua Local Government Area is not for payment of workers’ salaries alone.

“Those who conceptualised the Nigerian Constitution and allowed Nigeria to operate a federal system of government did not make any mistake. The idea is that while the Federal Government is executing projects that are in the Exclusive List, the state government will take those that are their responsibility, the local government is expected to reach out to the people.

“So, anybody who assumes that the local government allocation is to pay salary of workers, fake and fraudulent people, is wrong. Enough is enough.”

He advised the council chairman to ensure that genuine staffers receive their salaries as at when due because every labourer is worthy of his wage.

Woke warned those threatening to destabilise the prevailing peace in the council to have a rethink, as the PDP leadership in Emohua would not succumb to any form of blackmail and intimidation.

He asserted that anyone who does not want to key into the new Emohua vigilante system initiated by Dr Chidi Lloyd should desist from distracting him and his administration.

The Chief of Staff commended the Emohua council chairman for completing three out of the eight projects he flagged off since he assumed office, last month.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you will perform, even as a legislature, you did not fail the people of Emohua Local Government.”

Woke called for synergy between the Legislative and Executive arms in the council, to ensure delivery of good governance and democratic dividends to the people at the grassroots.

He implored the leadership of the Legislature in the council not to distract the chairman.

In the same vein, he urged the chairman to ensure that the legislators are not denied their entitlements.

The Chief of Staff said the Ukeli Road when completed, will open the area to investors who will provide employment opportunities for youths of the area.

The Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Dr Chidi Lloyd, explained that the flag of the road and other projects was in fulfilment of his electioneering campaign promises to the people of the council.