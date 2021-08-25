SMEs
First Bank Boosts SMEs With N500,000 Grant
First Bank of Nigeria Ltd has announced a N500,000 business grant to five Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), through its SMEConnect initiative aimed at boosting employment.
The Group Head, Retail Banking, Lagos Mainland 1, FirstBank, Mrs Oludolapo Adigun, listed the five beneficiary SMEs to include: Buyscrap Nigeria Enterprise; Arteasy Nigeria; Gris Business; Digital Solutions Network and Edatsu Technology Ltd.
She said each of the SMEs was given a N100,000 grant to support their businesses after the SME clinic 2021, held in partnership with Techpoint Africa.
Adigun explained that SMEConnect was one of the tools by which FirstBank delivers the capacity-building pillar of its value propositions to SMEs, with a focus on impacting SMEs in key areas that affect their business growth and development.
“In recent years, FirstBank has embarked on the task of empowering SMEs, considering their immense value to the Nigerian economy.
“We created SMEConnect to help drive this mission and we’re delighted to have partnered with Techpoint Africa for the SME clinic 2021.
“The small business grant is the tip of the iceberg of what SMEs stand to benefit from the programme. We’re looking forward to future partnerships, Adigun said.
Also speaking, Precious Mogoli, Director, SME Clinic by Techpoint, said SMEs were the lifeblood of any economy, and in Nigeria, current data had shown that SMEs made up to 96 per cent of businesses, contributing over half of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.
She noted that COVID-19 was changing the way businesses operate globally, with more emphasis being placed on technology.
“While technology startups have been able to handle this change, traditional enterprises have found it more difficult.
“With this in mind, the SME Clinic by Techpoint creates a forum that teaches Nigerian SMEs grit, resilience, and how to scale their businesses with technology.
“The SME Clinic by Techpoint tries to reach Nigerian SMEs through its newsletter, town halls/webinars, an annual flagship event.
“It was a truly memorable moment and we hope to keep building a community of business owners who will use technology to impact the Nigerian economy,” Mogoli said.
She explained that small business owners in a pandemic-ridden world must find ways to the new normal – social distance, remote work and technology, among others, to survive.
“While few businesses have found ways to use these new and emerging tech tools to solve everyday problems and grow their businesses, several others still struggle to adapt,” she added.
Reports say that participants at the 2021 SME Clinic, were taught how to sustain their businesses using technology, with trainings on bookkeeping and managing online business.
NAMB Charts Monetary Roadmap For Improved MSMEs Funding
The National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) has advocated the need for the monetary authorities to broaden their policy scope towards improved funding of the nations Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
The President of the association, Malam Yusuf Gyallesu, stated this while speaking with newsmen on how best the MFBs could be better funded to improve their contributions to the nations Gross Domestic Product (GDP) after close to two years of COVID-19-triggered slowdown.
Gyallesu spoke on the backdrop of NAMB’s recently concluded, 11th Annual General Meeting in Abuja,
He commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its various intervention initiatives to support the MSMEs over the years.
He suggested that, new funds for the subsector could come in the form of interventions specifically designed and targeted at the MSMEs to be routed through MFBs.
He urged the apex bank to foster linkages between the Deposit Money banks, Development banks and other Specialiaed Financial Institutions to enable MFBs boost productivity of MSMEs.
“ What the microfinance subsector needs now is funding to be able to support MSMEs.
“This funding can come in form of intervention specifically designed and targeted at the MSMEs to be routed through MFBs.
“Another avenue is for CBN to foster linkages between the Deposit Money banks, Development banks and other specialised financial institutions such that MFBs can source wholesale funds and refinancing facilities from them.
“This is to widen their outreach and for on-lending to the MSMEs at relatively cheaper costs,” he said.
The NAMB President urged the CBN to establish a Microfinance Sector Development Fund to provide necessary support for the development of the sub-sector.
“Such support can be in terms of refinancing facility, capacity building, and other promotional activities,” he added.
Commenting on the recent intervention by the National Assembly which resulted in the shifting of the recapitalisation deadline for the MFBs, Gyallesu noted that the intervention was timely and a welcomed development.
“Even though it was persuasive to CBN, it came as a reprieve to our members who are now doubling their efforts to mobilize for additional capital,” he said.
Education, Skills, Which Comes First?
The problems of unemployment and economic uncertainty in the country have resulted in doubts in some families, whether to go on spending money on the education of their children or to push them to skill acquisition from the early stages of their lives.
Many claimed that the best thing to do is to look at the financial involvement before settling down for one at the expense the other.
The Tide’s Senior Correspondent, Lilian Peters went to town to feel the pulse of parents and entrepreneurs on what should be the needful, “education or, and Skill acquisition”.
Guess the outcome:
Mrs Evelyn Ihesiaba
An educationist, Mrs Evelyn Ihesiaba says, “the importance of education cannot be overemphasized and as such has a vital role to play in the life of any individual, child or otherwise. The basic aim of getting educated shouldn’t be centered on getting a white collar job.
“Education is more like a human refinery that tends to polish one’s persona. Such a tool shouldn’t be placed side by side with skill acquisition”.
To Mrs. Ihesiaba, who has 1st degree in Engineering and Masters in education, “It is not advisable to take a child straight to skill acquisition without first introducing him/her to any form of formal education. Skill acquisition could be introduced to a child mid-education phases (terminal breaks).
“Education is a major factor that fosters the actualisation of one’s destiny. It should be education and skill acquisition. Parents should expose their children to the two, to gender a better tomorrow”.
Ihesiaba who is in the education industry noted that education is the act or process of imparting or acquiring particular knowledge or skills, as for a profession, especially at a school or university.
The educationist said that the issue of determination should not be removed from the learning process which she noted guarantees success in the knowledge industry.
To an entrepreneur that sales second hand women and children clothes in Port Harcourt, fundly called “OK clothes”, Mrs Ify Ejemuta, education is the first and best thing parents should give to their children.
“With education, one will never be a second class citizen among his/her mates because there are places skills cannot take a person to but education will.
“Only educated people recognise and take opportunities. Without education one would be timid and afraid to meet with some classes of people in the society.
“When a person is educated, no matter how long it takes for the person to be fixed, one day the miracle would happen and the person would recover the lost years”, she said.
Ejemuta noted that skills serves as a sustaining factor to the graduate during the period of waiting, adding that without education as the basis life becomes frustrating.
“Skill is good but cannot achieve a desired purpose without education. No parent should send his/her child to learn any skill without first sending the child to school because education brightens a child’s future and destiny.
“Children that have parents that refused to send them to school should plead with their parents to send them back to school or struggle to train themselves with money made from skills, she added.
She retereited that education can commence at any time, which she said is better than never, saying, “there is free education up to Senior secondary level in the state.
“Last year Gov Nyesom Wike paid for common entrance, junior and Senior WAEC examinations. It will be wickedness on the part of any parent to deny the child basic education”.
A shop owner at Rumuolumini, Port Harcourt, Mrs Love Porole said “it is not good to send a child to learn skills without former education because that child will not meet up in the present society”.
Porole who said she has suffered limitations in her business due to lack of education, said denying any child basic education in the present time is wickedness.
“I was denied education by my parents because they were ignorant. I know what I have missed and l decided my children will not suffer what I suffered.
“Today l have two graduates, one under graduate and the last one will also enter to study engineering. I feel happy for the sacrifice and all of them have one skill or the other to join with their education”, she said.
She noted that it is the duty of parents to ensure that their children are educated, adding that skills should be added and acquired alongside with education, especially during holidays.
“Employment or no employment, education remains the answer to the child’s future. Skills can only sustain but education will take them far in fulfilling the purpose for which they were created”.
“Education is the best, how l wish l can turn the hand of the clock, l would have been educated but l am happy that what I lost my children have gained it through our sacrifice as parents”.
By: My Business with Lilian Peters
NACCIMA Harps On Adequate Infrastructure To Support SMEs
The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has urged government to provide adequate infrastructure nationwide for speedy growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
NACCIMA’s National President, Mr John Udeagbala, gave the advice in his remarks at the first edition of the Abuja SME Conference and Exhibition on Monday.
Udeagbala said provision of the needed infrastructure would restrict massive importation of foreign goods which could be produced locally as well as engender SME global competitiveness.
He was represented at the event by his first Deputy President, Mr Dele Oye.
Udeagbala called for enhanced government’s attention at all levels for the development and growth of the SMEs in the country.
This, he said, would enable them fully harness their growth potential as the veritable vehicles of inclusive economic growth and development.
Udeagbala commended the efforts of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, aimed at promoting and supporting the activities of the SMEs.
He also lauded the Abuja Chamber of Commerce for organising the SME exhibition and conference.
Udeagbala said the event provided a platform for relevant stakeholders to come together to showcase potential of SMEs and drew attention to the challenges faced by SMEs in Nigeria.
He urged the organised private sector to work together with the government in a bid to effectively tackle the challenges faced by the SMEs.
Udeagbala assured stakeholders that NACCIMA remained committed to ensuring creation and sustainence of an enabling business environment for SMEs in Nigeria through policy advocacy.
“The association will, through its MSME Trade Group, continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the promotion of SMEs and significantly improve their contribution to sustainable growth and development of the nation’s economy,” he said.
