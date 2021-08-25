Business
FG Begins Agric Mechanisation Programme, 2022
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, has disclosed that the Federal Government will kick-start its agricultural mechanisation programme in the first quarter of 2022.
The minister disclosed this at the opening of the Feed Nigeria Summit 20213 with the theme, “ Post Covid-19: A Repaired Food System, Pathway to a Revived Economy,” in Abuja, on Monday.
The essence of the programme is to ensure food and nutrition security, jobs creation, economic development, as well as ensure farmers have the machines to drive the mechanisation programme.
Nanono said the potentials of the sector were enormous and needed to be optimally explored for its huge benefits, including creating jobs and economic growth.
He added that this and other laudable programmes of the ministry were in line with the administration’s focus and commitment to diversifying the economy, through agriculture.
The minister disclosed that under the mechanisation value chain, about 632 local government areas across the country would benefit from the mechanisation programme.
On sugar importation, Nanono said he was optimistic that in the next two years, Nigeria would not need to import sugar into the country, because Nigeria would be producing five tonnes of sugar every year.
He said that Nigerians must grow what they eat, adding that there was an appreciable level of self-sufficiency in rice production in spite of the smuggling of the commodity from neighbouring countries.
“ You have to produce what you eat and eat what you produce,” the minister said.
Also speaking, Private Sector Chair, Feed Nigeria Summit Organising Committee, Prof. Eustace Iyayi, said that formidable partnership were very important in finding solutions to the issue of food insecurity.
He noted that while the Federal Government had provided some interventions to address the issue of food insecurity, the outcome of the summit would, hopefully, provide a lasting solution to the challenge.
In his goodwill message, Chairman, House Committee on Agricultural Institutes and Colleges, Rep. Munir Danagundi, described the theme of the summit as apt.
He noted that the pandemic had affected all facets of life, including agriculture, and urged the summit to examine the food system in the country so as to address the needs of every Nigerian.
Also, UK Acting High Commissioner, Gill Atkinson, said that the theme of the summit was fundamental to Nigeria’s future, citing private companies as key players in the future of agriculture and critical partners in promoting food and nutrition.
Atkinson noted that the impact of the Covid- 19 pandemic had led to rising cost of food and inflation.
What are Stock Options and Are They Right For You?
As of May 2021, the total capitalisation of the global stock market was estimated at $95 trillion, making it one of the largest entities of its type within the financial space.
While you may naturally want to invest in the stock market, however, you should know that there are a number of different investment vehicles through which you can pursue a profit.
We’ll explore three of the most compelling options below, while asking whether or not each one is right for you.
- Stock Options
We’ll start with stock options, which are bought directly from a market-maker (a professional buyer and seller of shares) and aren’t issued directly from the underlying company.
They are two types of options available in the marketplace; a “call” option and a “put” option.
The former affords you the right to buy shares in a particular company at a fixed price within a predetermined period of time, potentially enabling you to optimise value or capitalise on stocks that have been temporarily devalued.
As for a put option, this gives you the opportunity to sell shares in a particular company within a set period, and you’re most likely to utilise this if you expect the price of some stock to rise during this time.
- Stock Warrants
Next up is a stock warrant, which essentially gives a particular shareholder the fundamental right to purchase a company’s shares at a particular point of time in the future.
The price of this potential transaction will also be predetermined, with this referred to as “exercise price” and affording traders a clear insight into the value proposition on offer.
Unlike some types of stock option, warrants are issued directly by the underlying company, with the shares used to fulfil the obligation of the agreement supplied directly from a business’s ownership.
The shares are also transferred to the buyer once a warrant has been exercised, and this investment vehicle can be a great way through which to secure discounted equity at some point in the future.
- Stock Indices
Last, but not least, we come to stock indices or indexes, which comprise a host of individual shares from a particular country, industry or market capitalisation value.
This unique composition of stocks provides a subsequent measure of value, which is computed and updated on a regular basis. Each individual stock boasts a different real-time price, with value changes in one not necessarily equal to the fluctuations experienced by another.
Of course, you’ll also be able to access indexes in the world of forex trading, and such entities create a greater sense of freedom for investors who can speculate on price movements (both good and bad) rather than being compelled to assume ownership of the underlying asset.
They’re also synonymous with short-term trading, as investors look to leverage different price movements to their own unique advantage.
Nigeria’s Current Food System Weak, Vulnerable To Shocks – Minister
The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, has described the country’s food system as weak and vulnerable to shocks.
Shehuri disclosed this on Monday at this year’s Feed Nigeria Summit held in Abuja.
Represented by the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Hajia Karima Babangida, Shehuri said the summit would assist the ministry to re-examine the weak link, with a view to strengthening it for an agricultural system that will work for Nigeria and stabilise food security.
He said that the ministry was determined to create a functional food system that will guarantee all citizens unrestricted access to good quality, nutritious and safe food.
“This underscores the various programmes and interventions that are on-going in the Ministry in areas of agricultural livelihood and support, food safety, and the provision of infrastructure in different ecological zones of the country”, he said.
He added that for a sustainable food system, the country must rise to overcome the challenges of poor quality food supplies, hunger, malnutrition and improper habit of promoting food wastage.
“This is the acceptable consumption behaviour globally to which the average Nigerian, especially in the urban areas, pays little or no attention.
“If we devote so much to produce, we should pay more attention to avoid waste, because of its negative economic and environmental impact”, he added.
Also speaking, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, said the country may produce enough food to eat, but people will still sleep with hunger because they did not have enough money to buy the food.
He attributed the problem to unemployment, which inhibited people from earning money for food, rent or education, identifying this as a great challenge to the nation.
“If we do not focus on how to remove this fundamental issue of an army of unemployed youths and move them to be gainfully employed, we are doing nothing, the relationship between the agricultural sector and the industrial sector is a must,” he said.
Nanono said the Federal Government had continued to implement new strategies to aid the development of the agricultural sector and strengthen the value chain.
“The focus of the National Agricultural Transformation and Innovation Plan (NATIP) is to aid a new strategy that will strengthen the agricultural financial system, reduce food imports and help to refocus attention on agriculture as a key driver of the Nigerian economy”, he said.
IMF Begins Allocation Of $650bn Special Drawing Rights …Nigeria Entitled To $3.35bn
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms Kristalina Georgieva, has said that the organisation has begun allocating Special Drawing Rights of about $650 billion.
This was contained in a press statement on the IMF website.
She was quoted in the statement, as saying, “The largest allocation of Special Drawing Rights in history – about $650 billion – comes into effect today.
“The allocation is a significant shot in the arm for the world and, if used wisely, a unique opportunity to combat this unprecedented crisis.”
She added that the allocation would provide extra liquidity to the global economy.
Georgieva was quoted as saying, “The SDR allocation will provide additional liquidity to the global economic system – supplementing countries’ foreign exchange reserves and reducing their reliance on more expensive domestic or external debt.
“Countries can use the space provided by the SDR allocation to support their economies and step up their fight against the crisis.”
She further said that the allocation would be made to countries based on their quota shares in the IMF.
“SDRs are being distributed to countries in proportion to their quota shares in the IMF. This means about $275bn is going to emerging and developing countries, of which low-income countries will receive about $21bn – equivalent to as much as six per cent of GDP in some cases,” she said.
Nigeria has 2,352.5m SDR shares, which translates to about $3.35 billion.
Georgieva also stated that IMF planned to engage member countries in establishing a new Resilience and Sustainability Trust.
According to her, “The IMF is also engaging with its member countries on the possibility of a new Resilience and Sustainability Trust, which could use channeled SDRs to help the most vulnerable countries with structural transformation, including confronting climate-related challenges”.
She added, “Another possibility could be to channel SDRs to support lending by multilateral development banks.
